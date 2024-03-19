0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
brown
brown
22 minutes ago

hmmm, election season in india. bjp is becoming big and some of its extreme elements are being left out. many are seeing either a ginger group like the ‘tea party’ or even a second ‘hindu’ party. interesting times…

0
Reply
phyecho1
phyecho1
2 minutes ago

good morning, my prediction of agi coming soon has now has many mainstream thinkers betting the same. But I was first here.

0
Reply
Brown Pundits
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x