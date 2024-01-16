Brown Pundits
a discussion of things brown….
How’s it going?
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
It wasn’t too cold until recently. I imagine it’s warmer in Austin than the upper midwest.
Question – do we have any material culture now from Indo-Aryan graves used for genetic samples? Things like clothing, grave goods, statues etc? I know we have some such sampels for Andronovo, but was curious for Indo-Aryans as well. On that same note, are there any physical reconstructions from remains?
It wasn’t too cold until recently. I imagine it’s warmer in Austin than the upper midwest.
Question – do we have any material culture now from Indo-Aryan graves used for genetic samples? Things like clothing, grave goods, statues etc? I know we have some such sampels for Andronovo, but was curious for Indo-Aryans as well. On that same note, are there any physical reconstructions from remains?