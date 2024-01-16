0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
TGGP
TGGP
1 day ago

It wasn’t too cold until recently. I imagine it’s warmer in Austin than the upper midwest.

0
Reply
Aditya
Aditya
28 minutes ago

Question – do we have any material culture now from Indo-Aryan graves used for genetic samples? Things like clothing, grave goods, statues etc? I know we have some such sampels for Andronovo, but was curious for Indo-Aryans as well. On that same note, are there any physical reconstructions from remains?

0
Reply
Brown Pundits
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x