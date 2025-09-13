Brown Pundits Is Not an Echo Chamber; It’s an Illuminator

There’s been some controversy in the comments section of my last post. I inadvertently referenced the ancestral identity of a commentator — bombay_badshah — in a way that may have crossed a line. I want to clarify a few things and offer my thoughts.

I’m never in the habit of violating privacy or exposing identities without reason. But in this case, it felt salient. On Brown Pundits, we do not operate like Twitter. Our project is to excavate, not echo. To expose priors, not pretend neutrality. To go deep.

We cannot meaningfully discuss Partition, India, or Pakistan without engaging the full context and that includes personal histories, community legacies, and ancestral perspectives. In the Indian Subcontinent, these are not trivial details. They are central to our civilizational narratives.

Most Pakistani Muslims, I would argue, would rather their children suffer materially than abandon the Faith. This isn’t meant as a critique; it’s a worldview rooted in centuries of martyrdom and meaning. It is a stance I profoundly respect (martyrdom is an unending victory; Charlie K. & Irina Z. are now martyrs), even as I have a different take on what to be a martyr about.

As a Bahá’í, my religious framework allows high individual discretion, and I enthusiastically accept the Hindu pantheon in its entirely. I acknowledge this is idiosyncratic but I would also happily die for my Faith. But that’s the point: we all bring something to the table.

A friend once told me that at Punjabi Muslim weddings, there’s often a curtain separating men and women; only lifted once the Nikkah is complete. That moment of unveiling; mysterious, structured, symbolic, has stayed with me. It’s a powerful metaphor for what is required in our discourse: not voyeurism, but sincerity. Not exposure for its own sake, but illumination.

I’m not ordinarily known—online or off—for being ziddi, except when it concerns the marrow of my being. I was on the verge of deleting all my comments, questions, and posts re bb. But then I realised that would dishonour what Brown Pundits stands for: a search for Truth, no matter how muddy.