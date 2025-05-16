“Mimicstan”: the burden of Purity from Pagan origins

Kabir: Lastly, KGS and other schools like it are never going to replace English with anything else. English is the way to get ahead in Pakistan (as it is in India to a large extent). The real divide in Pakistan is between those who are Urdu-educated vs. those who are English-educated.

As Kabir states, correctly, that Pakistan’s real divide is between those educated in English and those in Urdu. But what’s startling is that the English-educated class who should, in theory, be intellectually equipped to think critically often recycles the same tired tropes, increasingly unmoored from history or reflection.

The irony is sharp: those schooled in Pakistan’s vernacular languages, closer to the soil, are often more grounded in the idea that Pakistan should not be an alien implant, but a natural outgrowth of the subcontinent. It’s the Anglo-Urdu elite, disconnected from both India and the Ummah, that has imposed a post-colonial ideology designed to obscure origin and suppress complexity.

Let’s call this what it is: a mimic elite with settler instincts. Like Israel’s Ashkenazi founders or apartheid South Africa’s Anglo-Afrikaner elite, Pakistan’s ruling class sought to distance itself from the land it governed while claiming divine or ideological legitimacy to rule it. The mass displacement of Pashtun nationalism, the long war against Baloch identity, the obsession with Kashmir, the suppression of Bengali, the toppling of Afghan regimes—these were not accidents. They were acts of statecraft designed to fracture any natural civilizational or ethnic continuity that could threaten the state’s ideological foundations.

By contrast, Indian nationalism, especially that of the Congress, was pluralistic, even if patronizing. Its flaws were real: Brahminical bias, Hindu cultural dominance, an elitist bent. But it emerged organically from within the civilizational matrix. Nehru and Gandhi, despite their faults, belonged to the land in ways Quaid-e-Azam never did or, rather more tellingly, never wanted to. A fifth generation Hindu convert, QeA cosplayed as a brilliant British barrister with Muslim sympathies (the Pakistani elite are so proud of his pork-eating proclivities). QeA’s creation was brilliant—possibly a poker bluff played to perfection. But it came at enormous cost.

Partition wasn’t merely territorial—it was a civilizational rupture, most violently felt in Punjab, the Urland of South Asia: once serene and syncretic, peaceful and prosperous, suddenly shattered.

None of this is to say Pakistan is illegitimate. Pakistan is not Yugoslavia or Czechoslovakia by any stretch of the imagination, but it is more Israel than it is Palestine. Pakistan is built on rupture, not continuity. The Indus Valley Civilization would scarcely recognize its modern geographical contemporary—culturally, linguistically, or spiritually—as kin. But Pakistan, like Israel, has a very real right to exist. But so too is its obligation: to accommodate the deep indigeneity of the land it claimed, much like how South Asia has done.

Nations can be born in violence and grow into maturity. But only if they confront their origins honestly. As the Bahá’í Faith teaches, “truthfulness is the foundation of all human virtues.” The longer Pakistan denies its Hindic origins—linguistic, cultural, historical—the more it remains suspended in mimicry: a state modeled on others, sustained by others, and haunted by what it chose to forget.

This is why debates over language are so revealing. As I asked in my previous post on Persianate Pakistan; if it is truly a Persianate society, why is Norouz absent? Why is Persian not taught in elite schools like Karachi Grammar School? Iranians may no longer be Zoroastrians, but they revere Zoroaster and the Achaemenids. Even Kurdish schools in Syria teach Arab children about Zoroaster, to the chagrin of their parents. Norouz binds Iranians, Tajiks, Kurds, and Afghans across sect and script. But in Pakistan, the festival is erased. Why? Because Persianate identity is claimed, not practiced. It’s a fantasy without foundations.

Sanskrit is disowned as “Hindu.” Persian is claimed but forgotten. Arabic is idealized but not understood. The result? A nation fluent in English, deaf to its mother tongue, and allergic to its ancestral heritage. Until Pakistani elites reclaim the languages and holidays of both their mother and father—Sanskrit and Norouz—they remain civilizational orphans.

Now imagine an alternative. Had Partition never occurred, Muslims in undivided India would number over 650 million today—by far the world’s largest Muslim population. Maybe Karachi would have been like Dubai?

Persian language rights could have been pursued with real political force. Muslim power would have been embedded, pluralistic, and homegrown. Instead, what was chosen was rupture. And from that rupture has emerged repression: of language, of history, of self.

There’s a reason Indian Muslims, despite facing Hindutva pressures, remain one of the best-integrated minorities in the global South. They never abandoned their place in the civilizational arc. Pakistan did—and now finds itself a logistical appendage of the Belt & Road, not a sovereign nation but a province in waiting.

To understand this fully, we must also recognize the broader currents of South Asian civilization. The AASI (Ancient Ancestral South Indians), Dravidians, Aryans—all arrived in layers. The Dravidians came likely from the Iranian plateau. The Aryans from the steppes. Each wave brought some violence, but also fusion. Shiva, a Dravidian god, came to eclipse Indra, an Aryan one. Sanskrit, born in the north, married Tamil philosophy in the south. A compact was formed.

Each era of South Asian history has brought its own form of colonization—each more invasive than the last by an order of magnitude. The proto-Dravidians displaced or assimilated the AASI. The Aryans followed with a more structured, caste-based imposition. The Turkic-Islamic conquests layered over both. Then came the British, who surpassed them all—bringing not just foreign rulers but a foreign epistemology. And finally, in the post-1947 world, Pakistan emerged as perhaps the most extreme form: a nation founded on rupture rather than continuity. It internalized the colonial instinct not just politically but civilizationally—rejecting its past wholesale to craft a purified future.

This is why the dissonance feels deeper in Pakistan than in India. Whatever India’s imperial tendencies, its arc remained tethered to the soil—through language, memory, or ritual. Pakistan severed those tethers. And in doing so, it became the most radical post-colonial experiment in the region: neither Arab nor Persian, no longer Indian, and increasingly Chinese. Its elite oscillates between fantasies of the Ummah and lure of global capital, all while suppressing its own origin story.

Ironically, the most natural state to emerge from the subcontinent may be Bangladesh. Despite its flaws, it remains anchored: ethnically, linguistically, and culturally. Bengal never sought to forget itself. It rebelled against erasure—first by resisting Urdu imposition, then by refusing to be ruled as a colonial hinterland. Bangladesh may be fragile, but it is not rootless. And in that, it offers a contrast that Pakistan—and perhaps even parts of India—would do well to study.

The Muslim invasions disrupted but did not sever this arc. Over centuries, Islam became deeply nativized. Sufism, Urdu, Indo-Islamic architecture, and the shared saints of dargahs reflect this fusion. Yet the Mughal elite still looked westward—to Persia, Arabia, Turkestan. And post-1947, this longing for the foreign became national ideology.

That’s the tragedy. Pakistan’s elite wants to be Persian, Arab, or British—anything but Indian. It seeks legitimacy from others, while denying its own soil. Meanwhile, Indian nationalism, flawed and fraught, continues to evolve with its people. Yes, there are Hindu supremacists. Yes, caste still scars the land. But the nation remains a palimpsest of overlapping civilizations & cultural strains. In Pakistan, the past is rewritten. In India, it’s reinterpreted. That’s the difference.

Let’s be clear: we can love Pakistan and still interrogate it. Just as we critique America while believing in its potential. Truth is not betrayal. It’s the precondition of rebirth. And until the mimic elite of Pakistan learns to speak truth—its own truth, not someone else’s—it will remain a nation that borrowed a past, leases a future, and fears its own reflection.