Quaid, Modi, and the Operation Sindoor

On Pakistan’s second birth, India’s rising nationalism, and the politics of martyrdom

There’s a strange irony in history: the founder of Pakistan and the “strongest” Prime Minister of India may ultimately be remembered for the same thing—giving Pakistan life.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah birthed the state. Narendra Modi may have revived its soul. Because nothing steels a national identity like resistance. And nothing immortalizes a cause like martyrdom.

Blood in Pahalgam, Resolve in Islamabad

When civilians—children—are killed, as in the recent attacks in Pahalgam & Bahawalpur, the horror doesn’t demoralize. It clarifies. It creates martyrs. And martyrdom sanctifies. Pakistan, often in search of a purpose, just received one. What makes this even more striking is the dynamic behind it. Modi may need Pakistan—not as a partner, but as a perpetual foil. A pressure point. A mirror. A justification.Every strong nationalism needs its adversary:

Israel has Hamas.

The U.S. had the USSR.

India, increasingly, needs Pakistan.

Nationhood hardens in opposition. This is what the “failed” projects of Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia lacked: no existential other. No enemy, no glue. Even the most successful Willensnation—Switzerland, a country built by choice, not ethnicity—engaged in intense nation-building during the 1960s. Its wealth today isn’t just neutrality—it’s the compound interest of skipping two world wars. But in today’s world, Dubai may inherit Switzerland’s darker mantle—as the future capital of hot money and global shadow finance. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, Canada’s national identity has paradoxically strengthened in Trump’s wake—a quiet rebellion through civility, as if to say: we are what he is not.

The Strategic Misstep?

Operation Sindoor. Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Visa blocks. High Commission closures. Are these pressure points—or accelerants? The danger is that such moves only validate Pakistan’s siege narrative. And that narrative fuels its resilience. You can’t bomb a martyr complex. You can only confirm it.

The Bahá’í Parallel—and the Palestinian Lesson

Every time Iran cracks down on the Bahá’ís, the Faith grows stronger. Martyrdom is a spiritual accelerant. Suffering spreads belief. Palestinian nationalism survives not through diplomacy, but death. What Israel kills, it cannot erase. In both cases, to die for something is to give it permanence. Pakistan, through its dead, now has a cause. And Modi may have gifted it another hundred years.

For the past decade, Pakistanis have wrestled with a dominant narrative of failure—lagging behind India economically, diplomatically, and institutionally. That reckoning is now giving way to resignation. Instead of competing, Pakistan is recalibrating—absorbing the asymmetry and turning toward China as its long-term guarantor of relevance and resistance. It’s not parity through progress, but parity through proxy.

The Great Sorting: Muslims, Non-Muslims, and the Civilizational Divide

Across the globe, we’re witnessing a retreat into civilizational silos and intense dehumanisation of the “darker-skinned alien”:

Trump doesn’t rail against white Latinos—only the brown ones.

Europeans are more suspicious of African or Arab migrants than Slavic ones.

Muslim identity is increasingly positioned as an eternal “other.”

Even in India, the integration of Muslims is no longer assumed—it’s questioned. And yet, Indian Muslims remain one of the most remarkable cases of minority integration anywhere in the modern world. They are a test case. A fault line. A hope. Let’s hope they stay that way. Let’s hope they remain so. Because South Asia cannot afford another partition—not on land, not in hearts.

Final Reflection: Architects and Martyrs

Modi builds. Jinnah built. But martyrdom sustains. The tragic truth is this: every time you try to stamp out a people, you immortalize them. What you kill becomes sacred. What bleeds, blooms. And so, we end up with this:

India, the architect. Pakistan, the martyr. One laying bricks. The other absorbing bullets. One rising. The other surviving. And both—locked in a dance older than their flags.

It’s remarkable how the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty laid the foundational architecture of a modern South Asia—an integrated Muslim minority, restrained Indo-Pak conflict, and a functioning democratic order. That legacy is now routinely dismissed, yet its scaffolding still holds.

And above them all stands Mahatma Gandhi—a man who saw through the fatal contradictions of Partition and gave his life resisting them. While Jinnah founded a state and Modi is reshaping one, Gandhi tried to transcend both. And in doing so, he became South Asia’s most enduring moral compass.