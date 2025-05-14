The Arrogance That Binds: Post-Colonial Delusions in the English speaking Pakistani Mind

It’s been startling—at times dispiriting—to witness the tenor of Pakistani responses to recent BP posts. Not just the jingoism, but the denial. A refusal to acknowledge the civilizational reality of India before 1947. It isn’t just ahistorical—it’s tragicomic. And it reveals a deeper pathology: the English-speaking Pakistani elite is afflicted with Post-Colonial Derangement Syndrome. Omar has long argued this. I’ve become a convert over the past decade.

I love Pakistan. But that love doesn’t require denying India. I can honour my father and mother without disfiguring one to exalt the other. Civilizations are not exclusive claims—they are overlapping inheritances. Nationalism demands we choose. Patriotism allows us to belong. One blinds. The other binds.

Pakistan’s identity hinges on rupture. It claims to be not Hind, not Bharat—something purer, separate, superior. And yet, its elites remain obsessed with India. At least the Koreas and Vietnams acknowledge their shared past. Even China and Taiwan did—until foreign interference fractured that memory. But here? Not even a name is spared. There is no sign of “India” in the very land that birthed the name. If India truly didn’t exist in the Pakistani imagination, why the resentment? Why the rivalry? The schizophrenia is telling: deny the mother, envy the sibling.

Take Kashmir. If this is a political conflict—not religious—why were the victims in Pahalgam targeted as adult Hindu men? That wasn’t strategic. It was sectarian. Either the attackers acted from religious hatred, or the political cause they serve is entangled with it. You cannot claim secular nationalism while endorsing ideological murder.

Let’s be blunt. Pakistan was meant to be a pan-Islamic vanguard state. Has it worked? Among the Arab monarchies? Among the Iranians? Even Turkey keeps its distance. Pakistan neither gained parity with India nor primacy among Muslims. That’s not just loss. That’s strategic miscalculation.

Worse, this arrogance disables reflection. Tactical gains in Pahalgam—whatever their veracity—are paraded as existential victories. A conversation that began with economic collapse is now masked by militant pride. This isn’t war-winning confidence. It’s survivalist delusion.

And what now? The future is Chinese. Langfang to Lahore. Gwadar to Xinjiang. Pakistan is becoming a logistical limb of the Belt & Road—not a sovereign state, but a provincial outpost. Was this Allama Iqbal’s dream? Was this Quaid-e-Azam’s vision? To trade the Ummah for the yuan?

Let’s imagine another future. In a united India, 650 million Muslims would have wielded immense cultural and political power. The Babri Masjid might still stand—or be respectfully relocated. Partition’s trauma—psychic and civilizational—might never have occurred. Instead, Pakistan was built on rupture. Now it survives on repression, loans, and foreign patronage.

It didn’t have to be this way. It still doesn’t. But only when Pakistanis can say—yes, we come from Hind. Yes, our civilizational arc begins with the Indus and bends through Sanskrit, before it met Arabic. If Arabic is Pakistan’s adopted father, Sanskrit is its mother tongue. Deny either, and you’re an orphan.

Until that reckoning happens, the alumnus of Karachi Grammar School will remain a mimic man—polished, articulate, and chained to someone else’s empire.