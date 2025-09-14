Two Pieces Worth Reading

Two pieces I recently read and thought worth sharing

The first is a review of Kabir’s book, recently published in India on Scroll.in—a well-deserved feat that highlights his contribution to South Asia’s cultural and intellectual landscape.

Read: https://scroll.in/magazine/1086014/hindustani-musics-decline-in-pakistan-began-the-day-the-nation-was-born

The second is today’s piece, “Gender and the Fight Against Erasure.” Originally published as the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan’s report “‘X’ for Exclusion? How Pakistan’s Gender Minorities are Fighting Against Erasure,” it unpacks the structural silencing faced by gender minorities in Pakistan.

Read: https://www.dawn.com/news/1941712

Both pieces raise important questions about identity, culture, and belonging. Read them—and let us know what you think.

Published by

Furqan Ali

I'm a Chartered Accountancy trainee with experience in financial analysis, tax advisory, and public sector consulting. I've worked on national and international projects with HEC, SMEDA, and ADB. I chair the Children and Youth Advisory Board at Climate Forward Pakistan, co-founded the Policy Club, and founded the Dead Poets Society of Pakistan to celebrate literary expression. I write for The News International and The Friday Times, and I'm a member of the Youth General Assembly, advocating inclusive, youth-led change.

