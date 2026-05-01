India is the successor state of British India – it got independence, Bangladesh and Pakistan were formed

Admin Note: we have brought this picture to the top of BB’s excellent post, which is a Precedent Post, because it deeply move us. Haifa has huge spiritual and sacral significance for us. The Spectacular Shrine of the Báb, the Divine Forerunner of the Bahá’í Faith (and the Symbolic Return of the 12th Imam), overlooks the City.

Modi at Haifa, Israel paying tribute to the Indian soldiers who died during the Battle of Haifa

Bharat Mata Ki Ja and the Holy Land join together to shine light on the World. Hurrah.. Both Israel & India house extensive Bahá’í buildings, apparently the most visited Monument in New Delhi is the Lotus Temple. Nowhere else in the Muslim world does the Bahá’í Faith have Sites of Worship (Pakistan has been very good to Bahá’ís but terrible to the Ahmadis).

Apologies for the Hijacking but back to the Badshah of Balochistan, our very own Humza.

In my previous post about India being the successor state to the Mughal Empire, I mentioned how India was also the successor state to hundreds of other polities which existed across many millennia. British India is one such polity which I will discuss today.

Note: As before, when I use India below I mean the current day Republic of India, not the region of “India” which also encompasses some territories of the modern day states of Bangladesh and Pakistan

The Inheritance

Unlike the previous post, I won’t give as detailed a picture because in the modern age the definition of “successor state” is very well defined.

Some examples of succession in the modern period are the Russian Federation taking over from the USSR in 1991 and the French Fifth Republic taking over from the French Fourth Republic in 1958. Both of them got their predecessor’s UN seats as well as the permanent Security Council spot.

The United Nations

Since we are talking of the United Nations, let us begin with that.

India is a founding member of the United Nations, signing the UN Charter on June 26, 1945, and formally joining on October 30, 1945.

Sir Arcot Ramasamy Mudaliar led the Indian delegation and signed the United Nations Charter on June 26, 1945, in San Francisco, United States

Now I am attaching a 1962 memorandum prepared by the United Nations Secretariat regarding the “Succession of States in relation to Membership in the United Nations“. It references the partition of 1947.

Here is the link. I am going to quote verbatim.

From the viewpoint of international law, the

situation is one in which a part of an existing

State breaks off and becomes a new State. On this

analysis, there is no change in the international status

of India; it continues as a State with all the treaty

rights and obligations, and consequently, with all

the rights and obligations of membership in the United

Nations. The territory which breaks off, Pakistan,

will be a new State; it will not have the treaty rights

and obligations of the old State, and it will not, of

course, have membership in the United Nations. In international law, the situation is analogous

to the separation of the Irish Free State from

Great Britain, and of Belgium from the Netherlands.

In these cases, the portion which separated was considered

a new State; the remaining portion continued

as an existing State with all the rights and duties

which it had before.

Pakistan became a member of the UN on September 30, 1947.

Similarly when Bangladesh separated from Pakistan as Pakistan had once from India, it had to apply for membership. It became a member on September 17, 1974.

The Capital

British India had two capitals – Calcutta and Delhi. Both went to India.

The Parliament building at the time of independence in 1947 continued to be used as the Parliament of India until 2023.

Many of the official buildings of British India were converted to their Indian equivalents upon independence.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi – Residence of the President of India. Formerly the Viceroy’s Residence.

Old Parliament House, Delhi – Was the parliament building of India from 1947 to 2023. Previously was the legislature of British India (Imperial Legislative Council) from 1927 to 1947.

Old Secretariat, Delhi – Currently the legislative assembly of Delhi. Previously was the legislature of British India from 1912 to 1927 (until the Parliament House was constructed).

Raj Bhavan, Kolkata – Residence of the Governor of West Bengal. Formerly the Viceroy’s Residence when the capital was in Calcutta. Also was the legislature of British India until the capital shifted to Delhi.

Pakistan got a new capital at Karachi in 1947 and then shifted it to Islamabad in 1967.

Bangladesh got its capital in Dhaka in 1971.

The Memorials

Apart from the official government buildings, India also inherited other important memorials of British India.

I will just focus on one here (will elaborate more below).

India Gate, formerly known as the All India War Memorial was constructed as a memorial for the soldiers who fought for British India.

The Indian Army, also called the British Indian Army, was involved in World War I. More than one million Indian troops served overseas, of whom more than 60,000 died during the war. They mostly served in North Africa and Mesopotamia against the Ottomans (My own great grandfather was a doctor there).

India Gate, Delhi

Cricket

As desis we can’t ignore cricket.

India played its first match vs England at Lord’s, London on June 25, 1932.

India’s first test match at Lord’s, June 25-28, 1932

On partition, India inherited this team and the current Indian team’s all time records include the pre-partition records.

Pakistan got a new team and played their first match vs India at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi on October 16, 1952.

Bangladesh similarly got a new team on independence but had to wait longer to play international cricket. They played their first match vs Pakistan at Tyronne Fernando Stadium, Moratuwa on March 31, 1986.

The Olympics

British India first participated in the Olympics in 1900 when Norman Pritchard won two silver medals (Englishman but was born and raised in Calcutta).

The Indian Olympic Association was formed in 1927, and since that year was officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee as India’s national Olympic organization.

Upon independence, India inherited British India’s Olympic records as well as the IOA.

This included a hat trick of gold medals in field hockey led by Dhyan Chand. The last of these was at the 1936 Berlin Olympics where India defeated Germany in the final.

India vs Germany, Field Hockey final, 1936 Olympics

Pakistan Olympic Association was formed in 1948 and they participated for the first time in the 1948 London games.

Bangladesh Olympic Association was formed in 1979 and they participated for the first time in the 1984 Los Angeles games.

Modern Legitimacy

I mentioned the India Gate earlier and how British India fought in the World Wars.

On 12 February 2025, on his France visit, Modi along with Macron visited the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille.

This is what Macron had to say.

More than 100,000 Indians fought for France in 1914. Ten thousand never returned. They set foot on the soil of Marseille before fighting in the mud of the trenches, unaware that they were marching to their deaths. Their sacrifice binds France and India forever.

Other countries recognize India as the inheritor of British India.

And like I said in the Mughal Empire post, only India is the one even “claiming” this inheritance by visiting these sites – similar to the Babur and Bahadur Shah Zafar graves.

Modi at the Heliopolis War Memorial, Cairo, Egypt dedicated to Indian soldiers who died in Egypt in the First World War

Conclusion

Similar to last time I’d like to conclude with an image transforming modern day figures to their historical counterparts.

So may I present Viceroy Narendra Damodardas Modi with a few of the rulers of the princely states – Maharaja Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir, Nizam Revanth Reddy of Hyderabad and Maharaja Bhajan Lal Sharma of Jodhpur.