India is the successor state of the Mughal Empire (and the various Sultanates)

There has been a lot of back-and-forth in the comments section about who gets to “claim” the Mughals.

The Republic of India is the successor state of the Mughal Empire as I explain below.

Note: When I use India below I mean the current day Republic of India, not the region of “India” which also encompasses some territories of the modern day states of Bangladesh and Pakistan

The Land

The Republic of India encompasses around 70 percent of the Mughal Empire at its greatest extent.

Again, possession of majority of the land is not a necessary condition. The UK is the successor state of the British Empire, Turkey is the successor state of the Ottoman Empire and so on. But having possession of the majority of the land makes the case stronger.

The reason that the UK, Turkey, France etc are the successor states of various empires is because they house the “core” – the capital, the ruling elite, the major monuments etc.

The Capital

The Mughal Empire lasted for around 300 odd years.

It’s capitals were:

Agra for 61 years

Delhi for 228 years

Fatehpur Sikri for 14 years

Lahore for 12 years

The first and last capitals were in India and for 96% of the existence of the empire, the capital was in India.

These capitals still exist in India and are UNESCO World Heritage Sites as well as Monument of National Importance by the Archaeological Survey of India.

The last capital is still used by India in official functions but more on that below.

Agra Fort, Agra

Purana Qila, Delhi

Buland Darwaza, Fatehpur Sikri

Red Fort, Delhi

The Tombs of the Emperors

Four of the six great Mughals have their tombs in India.

Thirteen of the other fourteen.

Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi

Akbar’s Tomb, Sikandra

Taj Mahal, Agra

Aurangzeb’s Tomb, Khuldabad

The Monuments

The crowning glory of the Mughal Empire, its most famous monument The Taj Mahal is in India (pictured above).

Similarly, the vast majority of Mughal monuments including tombs of ministers, wives, poets as well as gardens and masjids are located in India.

Shalimar Bagh, Srinagar

Ghalib’s Tomb, Delhi

The People

The Mughal Empire and its ruling class was a mix of Hindus and Muslims. In the declining days of the Mughal Empire, many of these elites broke off to form their own kingdoms. The descendants of these elites stayed behind and are Indian citizens.

It is difficult to trace the lineage of the Mughals post 1857 although some of the descendants do live in poverty across India.

Sultana Begum is one.

The fate of the descendants of the breakaway states fared better.

The three biggest Muslim breakway groups were Awadh, Bengal and Hyderabad.

Kingdom of Awadh

The descendants of Wajid Ali Shah are spread across Kolkata, where he was exiled. Some work in government, lots are teachers (including in Aligarh), one runs a Mughlai restaurant.

Manzilat Fatima is the fourth generation descendant of Wajid Ali Shah and runs Manzilat’s , a Mughlai restaurant in Kolkata

Bengal Subah

The descendants of Mir Jafar are scattered around Murshidabad. Few of them have been affected by the SIR in Bengal , a recent topic of discussion.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/kolkata/346-descendants-of-former-bengal-nawab-mir-jafar-struck-off-rolls/articleshow/129910707.cms

Nizamate of Hyderabad

Unlike Bengal and Awadh, Hyderabad never came under British rule completely and remained a Princely state. Upon accession to India, the last nizam Asif Jah VII stayed back in India and died in India. He also helped fund India’s war effort in 1965 vs Pakistan.

The later nizams don’t live in India but they do keep visiting to maintain their properties and are buried in India.

The Rest

There were various smaller Muslim kingdoms within India whose descendants live in India in varying degrees of prominence.

One of the captains of the Indian cricket team was the titular nawab of Bhopal and Pataudi. His children are Bollywood actors.

The present Raja of Mahmudabad (whose grandfather funded the creation of Pakistan) is a professor at Ashoka university. He was in the news during Operation Sindoor.

Currently runs Awadhi cuisine pop ups in his palace as well. If I ever am in Lucknow during one of them, will check it out.

Modern Legitimacy

The Red Fort was the “last” palace/capital of the Mughals and the one that was the palace/capital for the longest.

It is still used by the Indian Government, especially on Independence Day when the Prime Minister unfurls the flag.

Similarly, Jama Masjid was the imperial mosque of the Mughals and is still an active mosque.

Apart from these continuations, the thing is apart from India no one else really even “claims” the Mughals officially, despite internet fights.

Here is Manmohan Singh at Babur’s tomb (which was visited by Nehru, Indira as well).

And again here at Bahadur Shah Zafar’s tomb in Yangon.

And *gasp* Hindu Hriday Samrat himself.

Has the head of government of any of the other claimants done a foreign visit where they paid “tribute”. It is a a very nominal thing but it is a thing nonetheless.

Rejection by “Hindu” India

X.T.M argues that India has “rejected” the Mughals and therefore cannot claim the culture.

I disagree. India has not “rejected” anything. “Some” Indians have.

As discussed above, the Mughal monuments are still celebrated and are monuments of national importance/UNESCO world heritage sites, the vast majority of Hindustani Muslims in the world are Indian citizens and did not migrate to Pakistan during partition including the very elite, Urdu is still very much an Indian language with the status of an official language where it is spoken (No point in imposing Urdu on non-speakers – doesn’t end up well like seen in 1971).

“Some” Indians don’t accept the Mughal culture. Which is fine, it is a democracy.

India is a civilization state encompassing a multitude of empires/kingdoms over many millennia. It is the “successor state” to all of them. Many of these polities were in opposition to each other so depending on which of these polities people identify with in the current day, they might not be particularly fond of some others.

And this is not even a Hindu-Muslim issue.

The battle of Bhima Koregaon is seen very differently by Mahars and Brahmins. Mahars do an annual pilgrimage honoring this battle which actually led to clashes in 2018 between Hindu right wing groups and Dalit groups.

Victory Pillar, Bhima Koregaon

Even outside India, this is common.

In the Southern United States, White and Black Southerners have different views on the Confederacy.

Whites celebrate the heroes and symbols of the Confederacy.

Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd with the Confederate flag

Blacks don’t and are actively removing monuments (due to control of the heavily blue cities).

The Robert E. Lee monument in New Orleans being taken down

Very familiar, isn’t it?

X.T.M’s use of the Babri Masjid is a bad faith argument.

The Babri Masjid was not a particularly important mosque and its only purpose was a victory monument in one of the holiest sites of Hinduism.

It is not the “Notre Dame” of the Mughals. That would be the Jama Masjid, the Imperial Mosque of the Mughals which is still being used today (as shown above).

Its destruction was fitting (and I would say the same if ever someone demolishes the Jama Masjid and builds a temple over it. I would advocate for the “shifting” of the temple and re-building a new mosque).

I do not agree with the method of destruction nor the riots that followed but the building of the Ram Mandir was the right thing in the end.

Gyanvapi in Kashi is being “reclaimed” by more civil methods, as it should be.

Extending X.T.M’s logic – if Congress and BJP governments keep alternating power, does India get to claim Mughals during Congress rule and not BJP rule?

That is an absurd argument.

Domestic political fights do not override geography, history and demographics.

The religion/language/traditions of the Mughals are still alive in current day India.

It isn’t in Egypt, Scandinavia, Greece etc. But to say that the current day polities are not successor states of the older pre-Islamic/pre-Christian kingdoms would be foolish.

As long as India holds “the land” and “the people” as discussed above, it is the successor state of the Mughal Empire.

The pre and post Mughal Muslim states

Apart from the Mughals, there were various Muslim states in India both before and after.

The Sultanates and the Sur Empire

Using the same logic as discussed above, India is the successor state of various pre Mughal Muslim kingdoms.

Like the Mughals, the Delhi Sultanate and the Sur empire encompassed regions outside India but unlike the Mughals, the capital was always in India (Delhi/Sasaram) so an even stronger claim than over the Mughal empire.

The southern Bahmani Sultanate and it’s successor Deccan Sultanates are completely contained within India so there isn’t even an opposing claim here.

Qutub Minar, Delhi

Tomb of Sher Shah Suri, Sasaram

Gol Gumbaz, Bijapur

The post Mughal States

As discussed above, the three big post Mughal states of Hyderabad, Awadh and Bengal came to India with the descendants of the rulers still living here. Part of Bengal is with Bangladesh but the capital Murshidabad stayed in India. Awadh and Hyderabad are wholly in India.

Nizamat Imambara, Murshidabad – The largest Imambara in the world

Bara Imambara, Lucknow – The second largest Imambara in the world

Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad

Other Claimants

There are current day polities which were once part of the Mughal Empire – Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh namely. A few of their people might claim the Mughals on the basis of this.

These places were always on the “fringes” of the Empire. The core of the Empire is firmly within India.

Arabia, Greece etc cannot claim the Ottoman Empire. Algeria, Vietnam etc cannot claim the French Empire.

Yes, you could point to the various monuments in these countries – Bagh-e-Babur in Afghanistan, Lahore Fort and Badshahi Mosque in Pakistan, Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka etc but “most” are in India including the important ones.

Similarly, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Myanmar have a Mughal emperor buried there but like noted above, the “vast” majority rest in India.

India was part of the British Empire but cannot claim the British Empire because it was based out of London. Similarly, parts of India were under the Portuguese Empire but India cannot claim the Portuguese Empire based out of Lisbon.

Side-note: Both the UK and Portugal have had Indian origin Prime Ministers and quite recently too

And even India has “monuments” stemming from those empires which are UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai

Basilica of Bom Jesus, Goa

Hypothetical Analogues

There have been many incorrect analogies made regarding India so I would like to create some hypothetical scenarios where those analogies would actually fit.

Byzantia

People were comparing Jinnah with Ataturk so I thought a more objective look was required.

Imagine if there was a country called Byzantia which included the Christian territories of the Ottoman Empire (Greece, Bulgaria, Balkan countries) etc as well as Western Turkey with the capital at Istanbul.

Assume the Arabs broke off earlier (a la the Afghans) and Byzantia had some areas which were never under the Ottomans (a la the Northeast and the extreme south of India).

Imagine there was another country with two wings on the opposite ends of Byzantia corresponding to present day Kurdistan and Albania/Bosnia. Some Turks moved to Kurdistan but most stayed back (can have moved to the western wing as well but either will work for this thought experiment).

Let’s call this Kabistan (K for Kurdistan, A for Albania, B for Bosnia). Kabistan’s official language is Turkish imposed by the migrant Turkish ruling class.

At some point, Albania/Bosnia don’t like this imposition and secede (with a little help from Byzantia). They form a new country called Albania.

This is the correct analogue.

Englandia

There was even an attempted retort that someday India might even claim “British” high culture.

Well, the circumstances are completely different and like the Ataturk example, a wrong analogue. Let me give the correct analogy.

Let us consider an alternate history – Imagine that after the Second World War all the other British colonies became independent including Pakistan. But India and Britain decided to merge into one polity where India was no longer a colony but on “par” with Britain. The Welsh and the Scots opt out and form their own country. Let’s call it Welscotland, in keeping with tradition regarding abbreviations. Assume the Northern Irish have left and merged with Ireland.

Welscotland gets an influx of Englishmen who make English the official language. India and England form a polity called Englandia with the capital at London.

Wales breaks off due to English imposition and forms Wales, with a bit of help from Englandia.

In this scenario, British high culture is indeed Englandian as is King Arthur, Queen Elizabeth I, Shakespeare as well as Gandhi, Nehru, Chandragupta Maurya, Shivaji, Ashoka, Akbar, Mirza Ghalib etc etc.

Conclusion

Now that we have established that India is the successor state of the Mughal Empire, it stands that the current day rulers of India are in a way continuation of their Mughal counterparts.

May I present Shahenshah Narendra Damodardas Modi and some of his navratna – Raja Jaishankar and Raja Rajnath Singh.