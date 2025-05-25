Open Thread: From Murder to Mercy — The Midwives of Bihar

In the 1990s, rural midwives in Bihar were quietly killing baby girls under pressure from families. Some confessed to dozens of infanticides. Dowry, caste, poverty — all conspired to make daughters disposable.

Thirty years later, one of those girls has returned — adopted, loved, and thriving — to meet the women who chose to save rather than kill.

This story, told through BBC Eye’s The Midwife’s Confession, is brutal, human, and profoundly moving.

What does it say about India’s gender imbalance, social reform, and the moral grey zones of survival?

This thread is open for reflection. Please engage with care.

🎥 Watch on YouTube

📖 Read the full story