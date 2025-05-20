“What You Hate is What You Love” — Reflections on the Indo-Pak Obsession

I hadn’t expected my open thread to ignite such a volume of comments. But it’s confirmed something I’ve long suspected: many Indians claim Pakistan is not their rival—but their reactions say otherwise.

Let me be clear: I deeply love India. I venerate her civilizational breadth. But the passion with which some Indian respondents—particularly North Indian Hindus and sections of the South Indian Brahmin class—engage with Pakistan is disproportionate. China, despite being a far more formidable geopolitical competitor, rarely evokes this level of visceral response.

Why? Because Pakistan is the sibling to Bharat. It’s the mirror. And rivalry with a sibling is always more intimate, more consuming.

The best-case reading of recent skirmishes—Balakot, Bahawalpur, Pahalgam—is stalemate. Yet Pakistan always manages to parry back. That infuriates Indians, because it undermines the self-image of inevitable regional supremacy. The very concept of parity is offensive. And that tells you everything.

Not all of India obsesses this way. Sikhs, Indian Muslims, Christians, Northeasterners—they relate to Pakistan differently, if at all. It’s the Hindi-Hindu-Hindutva belt that feels most tethered to the two-nation theory. And tragically, it proves my point: the divide of 1947 wasn’t just territorial. It was psychic—and it endures.

I want peace. I want a border with 100 peaceful crossings. I want Franco-Germany levels of normalcy & unity. But it takes two to tango. And as long as this one-sided obsession persists, on both sides, dialogue becomes impossible.

Pakistanis, too, must self-reflect. But so must Indians. And maybe it starts with this uncomfortable truth: what you hate is what you love. What you can’t stop watching is what you secretly can’t live without.

Until both sides see this clearly, the flags may differ—but the mirror remains the same.