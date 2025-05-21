Open Thread: Rajiv Gandhi, 34 Years On

On this tragic day 34 years ago, Rajiv Gandhi was brutally assassinated in Chennai. It would be timely and worthwhile to respectfully reflect on his legacy — the good, the controversial, and the unresolved.

A quick note to all commenters: if your contribution crosses the line into needless provocation, I will quietly moderate it out and move on. This isn’t censorship — it’s housekeeping.

Also, to the regular Commentariat: please start updating your handles to something more meaningful or representative (capitalize properly, and avoid satire or throwaway names). It helps foster a more thoughtful space as the dialogue deepens while also preserving a necessary sense of anonymity.

Engagement is rising rapidly — we had 240 comments last week alone, and 48 on May 19th. So I’ll be updating policies in real time to keep pace with the growth of the weblog.

