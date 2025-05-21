On this tragic day 34 years ago, Rajiv Gandhi was brutally assassinated in Chennai. It would be timely and worthwhile to respectfully reflect on his legacy — the good, the controversial, and the unresolved.

A quick note to all commenters: if your contribution crosses the line into needless provocation, I will quietly moderate it out and move on. This isn’t censorship — it’s housekeeping.

Also, to the regular Commentariat: please start updating your handles to something more meaningful or representative (capitalize properly, and avoid satire or throwaway names). It helps foster a more thoughtful space as the dialogue deepens while also preserving a necessary sense of anonymity.

Engagement is rising rapidly — we had 240 comments last week alone, and 48 on May 19th. So I’ll be updating policies in real time to keep pace with the growth of the weblog.