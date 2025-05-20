Flame Thread Warning

Comments are starting to get out of hand. I usually just remove the offending lines, but going forward, moderation will be stricter. If something crosses a clear line, I may delete the entire comment—editing takes too much time. Thanks for understanding.

First, gratitude to @phyecho1 for alerting us to the tragic assassination of Dr. Sheikh Mahmood Ahmad, a renowned Ahmadi physician. May he rest in peace, and rise in the highest heaven.

What I find tragic—on top of the murder—is how foreign-passport South Asians are now dueling to the death in the comments, each trying to pin South Asia’s misery on the other side. Let’s be clear: Pakistan must radically rethink the place it affords its minorities. That two otherwise thoughtful Pakistani commentators here slipped into Muslim nationalism so quickly speaks volumes. Perpetual second-class citizenship for non-Muslims is not a viable nationhood model in the 21st century.

That said, I also find it hard to take seriously the sudden concern for Islamic reform coming from Hindutva-lite voices who, in the same breath, cheer for Pakistan’s collapse. The hypocrisy is galling. Balance is exhausting. But necessary.