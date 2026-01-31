Baluchistan X.T.M · January 31, 2026 · 25 comments This is a near zero likelihood of happening but never say never.
Pakistan is a nuclear state. There will be no secession of any part of our territory.
This is an absolute red line.
You would never create a map like this showing part of India as seceding would you?
A free Kashmir or a free Khalistan?
Khalistan is dead and Kashmir is on its death bed. Balochistan though hehe.
And-as expected– this post brought the anti-Pakistan troll into action.
Any attempt at secession will bring the nuclear weapons into play. You can be sure of that. Not a single inch of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is going anywhere.
They don’t work. Your soldiers have been getting killed like a video game for years now.
These guys have cause havoc all over.
Don’t test us.
The territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is non-negotiable.
There is no one I hate more than someone who is anti-Pakistan.
Ooooo scary.
Go fight BLA in Quetta, hero.
We will crush BLA and any other anti-Pakistan group. You can bet on it.
Only ones getting crushed are Pak Army though.
Baate bohot karte ho tum log.
Go watch Dhurandhar boy. It’s on Netflix.
You do have Netflix in Pakistan, right?
Don’t call me “boy”. That’s very offensive.
I’m not going to watch an anti-Pakistan movie.
Kyu beta. Angrez thori na hai, paijaan.
I was actually about to make a post.
You know what the funny thing is?
Dhurandhar released on Netflix today.
Love this video of the BLA leader with dhurandhar song – https://x.com/i/status/2017603017965719817
“Naqvi holds India responsible for spate of attacks in Balochistan: ISPR says 92 terrorists killed”
https://www.brownpundits.com/2026/01/31/baluchistan/
We will deal with these Indian proxies with a firm hand. Do not attempt to mess with Pak Fauj.
Chup, go watch Dhurandhar.
They have actually showed Pakistan in a better light than it actually is.
People are not driving 70cc bikes lol.
Once again:
My ancestors have had cars and chauffeurs for a hundred years.
So sorry you’re not from the same social class.
Yeah I’m better.
And so sad that you have been now reduced to a chaffeur.
Chal gari nikal.
Oh please!
I can buy and sell ten people like you in one morning.
You have no idea the kind of family you are dealing with.
Beta, bik to tu raha hai.
Roz daily wage labour karne jata hai apni cycle pe.
Get a life.
You are not fit to be my servant.
Don’t troll me. You have no idea who I am.
I get it. You’re jealous that I’m an American national and grew up in a first world country.
You are truly pathetic.
.
You are living in Pakistan, paijaan.
May a thousand Hamza Ali Mazaris rise up and liberate Baluchistan from the tyrannical Pakistan Army.
Ameen.
May a thousand Burhan Wanis rise up and liberate Occupied Kashmir from Hindutva India.
Burhan Wani is dead, brother.
As is Geelani.
And Yasin Malik will die in jail.
Kashmir movement is dead with that TFR lol.
Balochistan on the other hand hehe.
I’m not your “brother”.
Doesn’t change Burhan Wani being dead, paijaan.
Kashmiri youth are now JEE-NEET maxxing like all other Indian kids lol.