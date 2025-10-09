Caste in America

In the US I’m getting super-involved with local activism, which means in a way, I’m much more leftist than I ought to be. So in reality I’m very pro-Brahmin and Bharat Mata (I was speculating whether it is the Iranian plateau or the Hindu Kush, which are the true borders of Greater Indian since Persian civilisation can be seen as 20-30% Hindu-Indian inflected, with the remainder Islamicate). The Aryans in Persian is really the Indo-Aryan rather than the Indo-European even though Iranians like to pretend otherwise.
I do believe in Dalit rights and empowerment but I wonder how much of these coalitions are in fact anti-Brahmin. As we learnt from the example of the Kashmir Pandits, attacks on Brahmins is Hindu genocide. It is Brahmins who contribute to the ongoing Hindufication of any society. Hinduism in the wings of India (Pakistan & Bangladesh) struggle with the vigorous presence of Brahmins to supervise Vedic cultures and also to remind the Muslim populations of their High Culture.
Urdu culture is merely a circumcised version of Hindu-Brahmin culture. Kathak, Biryani, the Taj, all those things we associate with Mughals were either initially Indian or so heavily Indianised that they lost all real kinship with Islamicate norms across the border.
💫 together we rise: poetry & art of resistance for QTDBIPoC ancestors in times of joy & grief
WHERE: Beacon Hill Friends House, 6 Chestnut St, Boston, MA 02108
WHEN: April 26, 2-4pm
RSVP: bit.ly/april25mm 💫
This poetry month and Dalit History Month, join us for a special workshop from Prema Bangera! We will use poetry and art to honor our own personal ancestors and the ancestors of our revolutionary work.
We will collectively learn about how anti-caste discrimination work is related to the work we already do and our anti-displacement framework. We will also think through the works or words of June Jordan, Audre Lorde, Ocatavia Butler, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Phoolan Devi, Yuri Kochiyama, James Baldwin, and more when creating our own art.
Prema Bangera (she/they) is a queer neurodivergent immigrant of color, multidisciplinary artist and founder and director of BIPoC Ancestral Arts as Love (BALA).
(You can find the link to Prema’s art exhibition opening RSVP in the link in bio. And the art in the first slide is Prema’s own art!)
(Prema’s headshot by Mel Taing!)