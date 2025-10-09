Caste in America

In the US I’m getting super-involved with local activism, which means in a way, I’m much more leftist than I ought to be. So in reality I’m very pro-Brahmin and Bharat Mata (I was speculating whether it is the Iranian plateau or the Hindu Kush, which are the true borders of Greater Indian since Persian civilisation can be seen as 20-30% Hindu-Indian inflected, with the remainder Islamicate). The Aryans in Persian is really the Indo-Aryan rather than the Indo-European even though Iranians like to pretend otherwise.

I do believe in Dalit rights and empowerment but I wonder how much of these coalitions are in fact anti-Brahmin. As we learnt from the example of the Kashmir Pandits, attacks on Brahmins is Hindu genocide. It is Brahmins who contribute to the ongoing Hindufication of any society. Hinduism in the wings of India (Pakistan & Bangladesh) struggle with the vigorous presence of Brahmins to supervise Vedic cultures and also to remind the Muslim populations of their High Culture.

Urdu culture is merely a circumcised version of Hindu-Brahmin culture. Kathak, Biryani, the Taj, all those things we associate with Mughals were either initially Indian or so heavily Indianised that they lost all real kinship with Islamicate norms across the border.