June Readership Numbers

In June 2026 Brown Pundits drew just under fifty-four thousand visits (nearly 2,000 visits a day), down about twelve per cent on the month.

The shape of that traffic is more interesting than its size:

Five readers in six arrive on a phone.

Close to six in ten come directly, by bookmark, habit or feed: they already meant to be here.

Organic search brings a further third.

Social accounts for one visit in fifteen, all of it from Quora.

Four in a thousand now arrive through the AI answer engines.

The typical visit lasts a minute and a half and covers just over two pages.

Our most-visited page in search is our notice on Dhurandhar, which sits on the first page of Google for a term several thousand people look up every month. As well as a 2015 piece on Patricia Crone, an old conversation with Edward Luttwak, a note on Rajaji.

Our geographic breakdown is:

🇨🇦 CANADA ████████████████████████ 42%

🇮🇳 INDIA █████████████ 25%

🇺🇸 UNITED STATES ██████ 11%

🇦🇺 AUSTRALIA ████ 8%

🇬🇧 BRITAIN ███ 6%

🌍 OTHER ██ 8%

The numbers say that reader is loyal, numerous, and scattered across continents, which is no small thing to have built.