Every few months someone asks whether Brown Pundits is “dying.” I understand the instinct. The internet is littered with abandoned blogs. Attention is fickle. Writers drift. The centre does not hold. And yet, when I actually look at the numbers, the mood often turns out to be wrong.

We had a real dip. In September and October we were running at roughly 55–65k monthly readers. Then we fell hard, to around 33k. This month, we have bounced back to roughly 53k. That is a 60% jump on the trough. A lot of it is mobile. A lot of it is casual readership rather than the old-school desktop cohort. But it is still real people arriving, reading, and sharing.

The geographical pattern is also telling. India and the United States remain the main pillars, as you would expect. But Bangladesh has surged in a way I did not anticipate. That matters because it suggests we are not only a niche diaspora salon. We are also being read inside the region, by people who do not need South Asia explained to them.

This is the part that tends to get missed in the meta-discussion. Brown Pundits is not a “publication” in the institutional sense. It is a platform and a habit. When I try to over-manage it, it becomes brittle. When I let it run with a light hand, open threads, short posts, occasional longer essays, it often does better. The site seems to punish fussing and reward steadiness.

There is also a more basic point, and it is not flattering to pundits. Punditry is a luxury good. You need time, energy, and a certain mental slack to opine in public. Most people do not have it. Even many smart people do not have it. So when someone says “the commentariat is thinning,” part of the answer is simply that life is expensive, work is exhausting, and attention is finite. This is not a moral failure. It is the normal distribution of privilege.

Meanwhile the world keeps handing us material. Iran has reportedly been pushed into another internet blackout as protests intensify, which is the state’s oldest trick in the modern toolkit: cut the wires, then control the story. In the United States, the killing of Renée Good by an ICE agent has already become a national political object, with video and counter-video doing what they always do: inflaming everyone and clarifying nothing. Trump is again floating tariff escalation, including punitive measures linked to Russian oil purchases, which is the sort of policy that sounds clean in a slogan and then detonates across supply chains in practice.

I do not list these as “content opportunities.” I list them because they remind me what BP is for. We exist to notice what is happening, to frame it in language that is not PR, and to argue in public without pretending we are neutral machines. Sometimes that means a long essay. Often it means a short post that says, plainly, “this is strange, this is important, and I do not yet know what it means.”

So no: the demise of Brown Pundits is not imminent. Like any small, reader-supported corner of the internet, we will have waves; strong months, weak months, stretches where the authors are quiet and stretches where everyone posts at once. But right now the site looks more like it is finding an even keel than drifting toward extinction. And the less we melodramatise it, the better it seems to run.