One post earns sixteen percent of all our organic traffic. Written in February 2019. Titled The Five Great Brahmin Castes and Their Proclivities. Seven years on, still the engine.

That is the centre of the site, whether we planned it or not.

What people are searching for

top 5 caste in india. brahman caste. brahmin last names. aryan indians. pakistani hindu. is hinduism pagan.

People are searching caste, ancestry, and religious lineage. We rank for it. Some readers are working out what they are. Some are arguing with relatives. Some are looking up a surname before a marriage call. We do not need to romanticise them. The search bar tells the truth.

The 2019 post answered a question hundreds of thousands of people have asked since. It still answers it.

What sits below it

Four other posts share the next 22% of organic traffic between them.

Three of the five name a caste, an ethnic claim, or a Brahmin question. The pattern is unmistakable. Readers come for caste, lineage, faith, and the men of South Asia.

The reader who stays

April brought 46,187 visits. The reader who arrived stayed five minutes and read four pieces. Bounce rate under 45%. Mobile share 79%. They are reading on phones, between appointments, and not leaving after the first paragraph. Organic search drives 60% of traffic. The trajectory is roughly 600 clicks in January to 1.8K in May. The engine is compounding, not coasting.

The Old Dominion Map

Total traffic, April 2026:

Canada 34%, India 22%, United States 19%, United Kingdom 12%, Australia 7%.

Search traffic flips the order: India 35%, United States 28%, Canada 13%, Pakistan 10%, United Kingdom 5%.

Brown Pundits is read across the entire Anglophone South Asian world: the Old Dominions of British settlement, the New Dominions of British succession, and the United States that came before both. The subcontinent is asking. The diaspora is being told. America is doing both.

The machines arrive

All of this describes human readers. There is now a second kind.

Generative AI sends under one percent of our traffic today. The trend matters more than the level. Google’s AI Overview cites Brown Pundits across twenty tracked queries this month, up six on the prior. Gemini once. ChatGPT zero. Perplexity zero.

That is where the audience is going. The first machine reader is already here. The others will follow. When ChatGPT and Perplexity start citing on caste, ancestry, and South Asian military history, they will cite the corpus the index has already learned from. We are increasingly part of it.

Reddit and AI Overview are doing the same job through different mechanisms: indexing Brown Pundits as a source. One is human aggregation. The other is machine. Neither is paid. Both compound.

What this means

We did not plan a site whose centre of gravity is a 2019 piece on Brahmin sociology. We have one. That is what Brown Pundits became when the search index decided. The site is structured like a journal and discovered like a blog. The archive accidentally became an ethnography of what Desis google at 2am.

The post that carries us is seven years old.

Like the brilliant Brahmins it speaks of, it is both timeless and timely.