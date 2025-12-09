November Update (Traffic & Activity)

Traffic

We published 76 posts and 1 podcast (Bangladesh) this month.

Traffic fell from ~55–65k (Sept–Oct) to ~33k in November.

However, comment activity remained strong at 819 comments (~27/day).

Top Posts by Comments

Red Fort Attack — Manav S. (106) Open Thread 28 — XTM (57) Why Zia, Munir, Ayub, and Even Modi, Are Jinnah’s Children — XTM (54) Zia-Era Pakistan & Today’s India — XTM (53) Authors, Please Don’t Post Against Each Other — Omar (48) Partition of Elites — XTM (45)

Search Trends (Organic)

These terms continue to drive our inbound traffic and will guide future posts:

“is hinduism pagan”

“aryan indians”

“genghis khan book”

“brahmin last names”

“pakistani hindu”

“paatal lok review”

“noorie abbas” / “yahya khan” / “sam manekshaw”

Top Evergreen Pages (India)

These legacy posts dominate our organic reach:

Noorie Abbas (22% of India traffic)

Dr Hamid Hussain Archive

Five Great Brahmin Castes

Brigadier F.B. Ali / Yahya Khan

Paatal Lok Review

These will be refreshed and wrapped up during December to protect search ranking and improve CTR.

Next Steps