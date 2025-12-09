November Update (Traffic & Activity)

Traffic
We published 76 posts and 1 podcast (Bangladesh) this month.
Traffic fell from ~55–65k (Sept–Oct) to ~33k in November.
However, comment activity remained strong at 819 comments (~27/day).
Top Posts by Comments
-
Red Fort Attack — Manav S. (106)
-
Open Thread 28 — XTM (57)
-
Why Zia, Munir, Ayub, and Even Modi, Are Jinnah’s Children — XTM (54)
-
Zia-Era Pakistan & Today’s India — XTM (53)
-
Authors, Please Don’t Post Against Each Other — Omar (48)
-
Partition of Elites — XTM (45)
Search Trends (Organic)
These terms continue to drive our inbound traffic and will guide future posts:
-
“is hinduism pagan”
-
“aryan indians”
-
“genghis khan book”
-
“brahmin last names”
-
“pakistani hindu”
-
“paatal lok review”
-
“noorie abbas” / “yahya khan” / “sam manekshaw”
Top Evergreen Pages (India)
These legacy posts dominate our organic reach:
-
Noorie Abbas (22% of India traffic)
-
Dr Hamid Hussain Archive
-
Five Great Brahmin Castes
-
Brigadier F.B. Ali / Yahya Khan
-
Paatal Lok Review
These will be refreshed and wrapped up during December to protect search ranking and improve CTR.
Next Steps
-
Stabilise comment activity
-
Refresh evergreen posts for SEO and clarity
-
Maintain consistent posting across authors
-
Continue surfacing strong archive material through recategorisation