November Update (Traffic & Activity)

X.T.M · December 9, 2025 · No comments

Traffic

We published 76 posts and 1 podcast (Bangladesh) this month.

Traffic fell from ~55–65k (Sept–Oct) to ~33k in November.

However, comment activity remained strong at 819 comments (~27/day).

Top Posts by Comments

  1. Red Fort Attack — Manav S. (106)

  2. Open Thread 28 — XTM (57)

  3. Why Zia, Munir, Ayub, and Even Modi, Are Jinnah’s Children — XTM (54)

  4. Zia-Era Pakistan & Today’s India — XTM (53)

  5. Authors, Please Don’t Post Against Each Other — Omar (48)

  6. Partition of Elites — XTM (45)

Search Trends (Organic)

These terms continue to drive our inbound traffic and will guide future posts:

  • “is hinduism pagan”

  • “aryan indians”

  • “genghis khan book”

  • “brahmin last names”

  • “pakistani hindu”

  • “paatal lok review”

  • “noorie abbas” / “yahya khan” / “sam manekshaw”

Top Evergreen Pages (India)

These legacy posts dominate our organic reach:

  • Noorie Abbas (22% of India traffic)

  • Dr Hamid Hussain Archive

  • Five Great Brahmin Castes

  • Brigadier F.B. Ali / Yahya Khan

  • Paatal Lok Review

These will be refreshed and wrapped up during December to protect search ranking and improve CTR.

Next Steps

  • Stabilise comment activity

  • Refresh evergreen posts for SEO and clarity

  • Maintain consistent posting across authors

  • Continue surfacing strong archive material through recategorisation

