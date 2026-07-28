The Writ of the Pakistani State into P.A.K

Rawalakot vs. Jantar Mantar

Has any other South Asian government fired the anti-national frame at a major protest movement? What matters, constitutionalism or state resolve? Can a state be “hard” outwards without treating domestic opposition as an external enemy?

Is this the same as Delhi?

Last night, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police issued a statement about clashes at Rawalakot. It said that armed groups of the proscribed Joint Awami Action Committee had tried to force their way into the city, that appeals to disperse were rejected, that fire was opened on law enforcement officials, and that two officers were injured. The phrase used was challenging the state writ.

Five weeks earlier, on 23 June, Dharmendra Pradhan described the Cockroach Janta Party as a B team of disruptive elements and told India Today that tukde-tukde forces were at Jantar Mantar.

The two governments reached for the same instrument. Both took a movement making material demands and attempted to relocate it outside the nation, where its demands would no longer require an answer. This is the standard subcontinental response to a protest that cannot be conceded to.

The difference is what happened next. The JAAC is now banned. Pradhan resigned on 25 July.

Why is the Pakistani case different?

The obvious explanation is that Pakistan is a hard state and a hybrid regime, and India is not. Kabir has made this point in the threads and he is not wrong. But it explains less than it looks like it explains, because it treats the outcome as a function of how much force a government is willing to use, and the CJP was tear-gassed, baton-charged and had its internet cut off.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir is constitutionally liminal territory, and in liminal territory the accusation is permanently loaded. India-backed is always available in Muzaffarabad. It requires no evidentiary work because the geography supplies the plausibility in advance. The AJK government has duly alleged that the organisers have overseas handlers linked to India and has put the movement’s cost to the exchequer at Rs15 billion.

Anti-national was never available in the same way against a NEET aspirant in Delhi. There was no cleavage to activate, and so the accusation had to be argued rather than gestured at, and once it has to be argued it has already failed.

The JAAC charter

It is worth being specific about what the JAAC wants.

The charter asks for an end to the privileges of the ruling elite, the scrapping of the quota system, and the abolition of the twelve seats in the AJK Legislative Assembly reserved for Kashmiri refugees. That assembly has fifty-three members. Six of the reserved seats represent refugees from the Jammu division, roughly 434,000 people. Six represent refugees from the Kashmir Valley, roughly 30,000. The arithmetic is the grievance.

That is a complaint about representation and elite capture. It is the same category of demand as the CJP’s, which was about an examination system and who gets to rise through it. Both are arguments about whether the merit ladder is real. One of them was successfully reclassified as foreign subversion and one was not.

October, and after

In October last year the JAAC led protests over constitutional and governance reform. At least nine people were killed, including three policemen. Two days after the violence the government and the JAAC reached an agreement covering twelve core points and thirteen additional ones, including a high-level committee to examine the reserved seats.

That committee has produced deadlock. The JAAC wants the seats abolished. The government refuses.

Monday’s clash fell on polling day for the first phase of the assembly elections, thirteen constituencies in Mirpur Division, with more than seventeen thousand security personnel deployed and the day already overshadowed by the shooting of a political worker and allegations of rigging. Muzaffarabad Division and the twelve refugee constituencies vote on 2 August. Poonch, which is to say Rawalakot itself, votes on 10 August.

On the casualties we are attributing rather than asserting, because nothing is independently confirmed. The JAAC posted on X that five had been killed and around fifteen injured, then revised the figure to nine, including the brother of its leader Sardar Umar Nazir. The police say the JAAC opened fire and that two officers were hurt.

Pakistan’s assertions

It runs like this. Armed men attempted to enter a city on polling day. Shots were fired at police. Two officers were injured. This is not hypothetical escalation: the same movement’s agitation last October ended with three policemen dead. An election is in progress across three phases in contested territory adjoining a hostile border, and the state has a duty to secure the franchise. The authorities say they have evidence connecting organisers and overseas handlers to India.

The Information Secretary’s account is that this began as a genuine public movement and was subsequently captured. Take all of that at face value. It licenses a security cordon around polling. It does not license proscribing a movement whose published charter is about assembly seats and elite privilege.

The anti-state frame is not primarily a description. It is a conversion device. It takes a domestic argument about representation, which a government would have to answer, and turns it into a security matter, which a government can simply police. In Rawalakot the conversion succeeded. At Jantar Mantar it did not, and a minister went instead.

Global Realpolitik

We argued that the Indian climbdown was the system working, and we should not now turn around and say that hardness has been vindicated because it produced a quieter P.A.K.

History did not end in 1991. The unipolar order was not dismantled by its rivals so much as abandoned by its guarantors, who turned inward and discovered they had civil crises of their own, which is the ordinary way empires come apart.

In a genuinely multipolar decade a state that organises itself around security rather than around integration may possible be reading the century more accurately. Pakistan has been called a garrison state as an insult for fifty years.

The Indian outcome looks like accountability and we said so but the question is whether India wants to similarly “garrison up” as well like its tortured neighbour to the Northwest (as every young Pakistan Gen-Zer joked, Pakistan couldn’t afford to fund the CJP protests anyway).