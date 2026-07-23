Thoughts on the 5 Point Plan?

July 23, 2026 No Comments filed under Uncategorized

I strongly disagree with point 5 since the idea of MP switching is key to political fluidity. Also point 1 feels very iffy; I do like point 3. The Brit in me loves the idea of titles, Upper Houses and MPs having autonomy from their party..

I have no strong views on either 2 or 4.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Brown Pundits
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x