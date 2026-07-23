Thoughts on the 5 Point Plan?

- No Chief Justice shall be granted a Rajya Sabha seat as a post-retirement reward.
- If any legitimate vote is deleted, the Chief Election Commissioner shall be arrested under the UAPA, as taking away voting rights is “no less than terrorism” (in reference to the 2025 Indian electoral controversy).[30]
- Women shall receive 50% reservation (instead of 33%) without increasing the strength of Parliament; 50% of all Cabinet positions shall be reserved for women.
- All media houses owned by the Adani Group and Reliance Industries (“Ambani”) shall have their licences cancelled to make way for independent media. Bank accounts of “Godi media anchors” shall be investigated.
- Any MLA or MP who defects from one party to another shall be barred from contesting elections and holding public office for 20 years.
I strongly disagree with point 5 since the idea of MP switching is key to political fluidity. Also point 1 feels very iffy; I do like point 3. The Brit in me loves the idea of titles, Upper Houses and MPs having autonomy from their party..
I have no strong views on either 2 or 4.