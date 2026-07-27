The Price of India’s Soul?

On Great Nicobar, and what integration would actually require

Is the port separable from the township in practice, or only on paper? Can 229 people hold a veto over a national project? If they cannot, who can? Does Indian elite capital reinvest at home, and what would it look like if it did?

The Strategic Case

In August 2024 the Public Investment Board, the Finance Ministry body that vets projects with a financial fallout, examined the Great Nicobar proposal brought to it by the Ministry of Shipping. It recorded that the project did not have strategic objectives, and that strategic objectives should be added to it.

They were added. In March 2026 the Ministry of Defence notified the project as strategic. The Hindu has reviewed both the 2024 board documents and the March 2026 records of the Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee, the Finance Ministry branch that must clear anything above five hundred crore.

In between, the shipping ministry asked for ₹12,300 crore of viability gap funding. The appraisal committee asked why a commercially viable project required a subsidy, and why the ministry wanted to depart from the funding norms in this case. It also asked how the port would compete with Colombo, Port Klang and Singapore. The funding was refused and the Ports Ministry was told to find the money internally.

Congress Intervenes

Jairam Ramesh has written to four ministries over two years and three have replied. His letter of 25 July puts the arithmetic plainly. The transhipment port at Galathea Bay accounts for roughly half the budget. The dual-use airport, the single component with a defence function, requires about five per cent of the 166 square kilometres sought and about ten per cent of the money.

Rajnath Singh’s reply of 17 July is the serious version of the government’s case and deserves to be stated at its strongest. Great Nicobar sits beside the Sea Lanes of Communication in a way that INS Kohassa and Car Nicobar do not. Maritime domain awareness at the mouth of Malacca is not an invented concern, and the Bay of Bengal is not a quiet ocean. Expanding INS Baaz at Campbell Bay was examined during the environmental impact assessment and rejected as requiring heavy land reclamation. The National Green Tribunal found no ground to interfere.

A project whose strategic rationale is supplied on the instruction of a finance body, eighteen months after the fact, is a commercial project that has been retrofitted.

The denotified sanctuary

In January 2021 the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change listed Galathea Bay as an important marine turtle habitat and as the largest leatherback nesting ground in the country. A week later the sanctuary was denotified.

Two classifications, moving in opposite directions, each one adjusted to fit the project rather than the project adjusted to fit the classification. A protection is removed in January 2021 because it obstructs. A strategic purpose is inserted in 2026 because it is required. This is the mechanism, and once it is visible it is hard to unsee elsewhere in the file. The compensatory afforestation for a Nicobar rainforest is to be carried out in Haryana.

The entrepôt

The draft master plan notified this year names tourism as the primary economic driver. It describes Great Nicobar as a seaside destination in a pristine, unspoilt, protected environment, and proposes business tourism, adventure tourism, biodiversity tourism, family entertainment and amusement parks. Ramesh’s reading of the 2047 plan adds cruise tourism, casinos and a finance hub, which he says reads more like an ambitious real estate project.

Population projections need care, because two different numbers are in circulation and confusing them would be fatal. The 2026 draft master plan projects roughly 336,000 people by 2055, up from around 9,000 today, with the Nicobarese rising from about 7,500 to about 11,500 and annual tourist arrivals above a million. The much-quoted figure of 650,000 belongs to earlier planning material and to the 2024 letter from genocide scholars. The smaller number is the current one. It is still a thirty-seven fold increase.

Hong Kong of India

The phrase attached to the scheme in the planning literature and repeated by its promoters is the Hong Kong of India.

Hong Kong was not an integrated part of anything. It was an entrepôt, a jurisdiction deliberately held at a distance from its hinterland so that capital could move through it without touching the interior. A free-trade zone with a finance hub attached is designed to be permeable outwards.

Consolidation and integration are different operations. Consolidation controls territory. Integration circulates value. The state can accomplish the first at Galathea Bay and still fail entirely at the second, and the plan on the table does not seriously attempt the second.

The port survives

India sends roughly three quarters of its transhipment cargo through Colombo, Singapore and Port Klang, and pays for the privilege. The shipping ministry’s own estimate is around two hundred million dollars a year in foreign exchange leaving the country for a service India could perform itself. Galathea Bay has more than twenty metres of natural depth and sits on the route.

That is an anti-extraction argument. It is the same argument we would make about elite consumption, applied to logistics. If the objection to this scheme is that value generated in India leaves India, a port that stops fees flowing to Colombo is worthwhile to consider.

So the case for an Indian transhipment port survives. The case for this port-city package does not, and the distinction matters more than it first appears. A port needs labour accommodation, power, water and roads. It does not need a casino, an amusement park, a finance hub or a million tourists a year. The township is not infrastructure for the port. The port is the anchor tenant for a real estate development, which is what the appraisal committee was circling when it asked why a commercially viable project needed public money.

One note on attribution. Rahul Gandhi’s petition of 5 June says the project is meant to benefit Adani. The expressions of interest on the public record name Larsen and Toubro, Afcons and JSW Infrastructure among eleven bidders, and construction tenders have not been awarded. The allegation may prove correct however it is not established by the tender record as it stands.

The Shompen

There are 229 Shompen by the 2011 census, perhaps three hundred. They are a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, Austroasiatic, related to the Nicobarese, present on the island for at least a few thousand years. Many of their communities remain highly isolated and avoid sustained contact with outsiders.

Free, prior and informed consent was never obtained, and cannot be obtained from people who refuse contact. India voted for the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which requires that consent in several contexts, and is bound by the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, whose monitoring body has insisted on effective indigenous participation in decisions affecting ancestral land. Nearly forty scholars of genocide wrote to President Murmu in February 2024. Survival International made the same submission to the UN in April 2025.

The mechanism they identify is not malice but exposure. A population of three hundred with almost no contact with mainland pathogens sits alongside a projected city hundreds of times its size. Nobody can demonstrate the outcome in advance. That is precisely the problem with proceeding.

The Gilded Age

The Shompen are where the Gilded Age comparison breaks, and the comparison is worth making because the developmental self-image on offer is genuinely of that period.

American industrialisation happened on territory its builders narrated as empty. The narration was false, and the falseness was settled by killing the people who disproved it. The tycoons never had to answer the question because the cavalry had answered it in advance. India in 2026 cannot narrate Great Nicobar as empty, because it has counted the Shompen, scheduled them, and classified them as particularly vulnerable. The state’s own paperwork forecloses the frontier story.

Which is why Rajnath Singh’s reply repays a second reading. The stated ground for rejecting expansion at INS Baaz is that it would disturb tribal populations, flora and fauna. The principle is accepted exactly where it rules out the cheaper option and set aside where it would rule out the expensive one.

Consent withdrawn

The Shompen are the moral test. The Nicobarese are the legal one, and they are the part of this story that has been under-reported.

They are a contacted, settled community of about 7,500. They have withdrawn their consent for the project on the ground that their forest rights remain unsettled, and the matter is now before the Calcutta High Court.

That is not a submission from an international NGO. That is the resident population of the island, using a domestic statute, in an Indian court, saying that the process by which their consent was recorded was defective. Whatever one thinks of Survival International, this cannot be dismissed as foreign interference, and it is the single most likely thing to delay the scheme.

If integration is the goal, these are the tests and not the obstacles. A polity that cannot integrate seven and a half thousand people without a High Court challenge, and three hundred more without a warning from genocide scholars, has not demonstrated a capacity for integration. It has demonstrated something else.

Reinvesting into India

Vantara is the version at scale we would point to. It was seriously contested and the contest was resolved: a Supreme Court appointed team under Justice Chelameswar cleared it in September 2025, the Court accepted the finding and closed the proceedings. Take it or leave it as an example. The underlying category is what matters, which is Indian capital committed to something in India that does not extract from India.

The Indian Eilte that Summers in Italy not the Andamans

Oligarchic resources generate Indian returns which are recycled into Western institutions, Western education, Western property and Western luxury. The elite this island is being reshaped to serve does not holiday in the Andamans.

Which brings us to the argument circulating in defence of the resort component: more than nine in ten Indians hold no passport, so India must build destinations at home. An Indian who cannot afford a passport cannot afford a Galathea Bay resort either. The figure describes one population and the development is priced for another. If the concern is that Indians spend their holiday money in Phuket and Bali, the direct remedy is not a domestic imitation of Phuket built on a tribal reserve. It is visa-free movement (passport-free) across the entirety of the Indian Subcontinent and maybe a Dharmic Union (which would be long-lasting and effective), which costs no rainforest at all.

Galathea Bay takes its name from the Danish vessel that surveyed Great Nicobar for minerals between 1845 and 1847.

The case for an Indian transhipment port survives. The rest seems patchy on interrogation.