The Cockroach Takes a Bow

On the CJP, the NEET leak, and the weapon that failed to detonate

1. How much of the patriotic framing was strategy and how much was simply the sincere register of the people who happened to be there?

2. Does the Shaheen Bagh comparison hold? The counter-case is that 2020 and 2026 are not comparable because the CAA was a policy the government wanted and the NEET leak was an embarrassment it did not.

3. Can a satirical formation convert?

Sorting out the Cockroaches?

Every major Indian protest movement of the last twelve years has faced the same attempted execution. Not by baton, though the batons come, and came again on 20 July. The execution is attempted when the state tries to answer the question who are these people? before the movement can answer it. Shaheen Bagh was minorities. JNU was tukde-tukde. The farmers held out longest and won their repeal, and were still, in the telling, Khalistanis with tractors.

It is a sorting mechanism. Once a crowd has been sorted out of the nation, its demands become negotiable in the way that a hostile faction’s demands are negotiable, which is to say not at all.

The Cockroach Janta Party won in large part because Abhijeet Dipke understood this and moved first.

The insult

The origin is not the NEET leak. It is 15 May, when the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, sitting in open court on a contempt matter concerning senior advocate designations, described young people who do not get employment and have no place in a profession as cockroaches, as parasites of society.

Dipke, thirty years old, a political communications graduate of Boston University who had previously worked with the Aam Aadmi Party, made a joke about it online. Within a day he had a name, a website, and a logo. By late May the Instagram account had passed nineteen million followers, more than double the BJP’s and comfortably ahead of the Congress.

The inversion

An insult delivered from the highest bench in the country was picked up and worn. The state was thereby denied the first move. It could not tell the country who these people were, because they had already told the country themselves, in the state’s own words, with the state’s own contempt attached. The slogan the outfit chose, Voice of the Lazy and Unemployed, meant that one could not smear a movement that had pre-smeared itself and turned the smear into merchandise.

Dipke is not an accidental figure. He is a communications strategist by trade with an anti-corruption movement on his CV. From Wikipedia:

Dipke lived in Boston, Massachusetts, while studying at Boston University. He returned to India in June 2026 to participate in the CJP’s demonstrations. Following the movement’s rapid growth, his parents publicly expressed concern about the personal risks associated with his political activism.

Incidentally his AAP lineage matters as well, because 2012 is the last time this particular manoeuvre was executed successfully in Delhi. It is vaguely reminiscent of Khomeini flying back from Paris; a returnee from a foreign land transforming their homeland.

The inoculation

Look at what was actually chanted, sung, and printed. At Jantar Mantar on Saturday: the national anthem on loudspeakers, Jai Hind, Vande Mataram, tricolours, sweets. A protester named Tluanga Ralte walking the site with a copy of the Constitution in his hands, telling reporters this was a win for the Constitution.

The CJP’s own mobilisation poster, distributed with a standard operating procedure and a memorandum template, closes on two slogans set deliberately side by side: Inquilab Zindabad, Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

The first is the register of the anti-colonial left. The second is the register the Sangh has spent forty years trying to own outright. It is the systematic occupation of the ground from which the counterattack would otherwise be launched. To call this crowd anti-national, you had to call the anthem anti-national.

This has been tried before

Shaheen Bagh did all of this. The tricolours were everywhere. The Preamble was read aloud nightly. The Constitution was the organising symbol of the entire sit-in, exactly as it was at Jantar Mantar this week. And the sorting worked anyway. In February 2020 Ravi Shankar Prasad stood at a press conference and said, in terms, that people trying to fragment India were getting cover at Shaheen Bagh, where the tricolours were being waved. The flag was in the protesters’ hands and the minister named the flag and reached past it. Nobody in the ecosystem blinked.

So flag-occupation is not sufficient. It is not even close to sufficient.

Shaheen Bagh could be reached past because the crowd was already legible as Muslim, and the frame did not need to be argued, only gestured at. The NEET aspirant is not legible as anything. He is Hindu, he is middle class, he is upwardly mobile by intention if not yet by outcome, he is very often from a household that voted BJP twice, and his single complaint is that the ladder he was told to climb has been sold to somebody else. A senior party functionary put it to Outlook with unusual candour: these families are our own voters, aspirational young people who believe in the system, and if they begin to lose faith it has consequences.

Dipke’s inoculation, in other words, was necessary but was administered to a body that already had partial immunity.

The weapon that failed to detonate

The frame was fired, and this is the part being widely missed because it happened in June and everyone is writing about July.

On 23 June, Pradhan went on the record calling the CJP a B team of disruptive elements, and told India Today that tukde-tukde forces were at Jantar Mantar.

It did nothing. The sit-in had begun on 20 June and it did not break. Sonam Wangchuk started his hunger strike five days later. Kejriwal turned up on 16 July. The crowd on 20 July was north of thirty thousand.

Now read the resignation letter of 25 July, in which Pradhan says he is going so that the anger of students is not exploited by anti-national forces, and does not say who they are. A BJP insider ran the same line to the Tribune, arguing that the government retreated before anti-national forces could infiltrate the agitation, so that, in this telling, democracy might advance.

Between 23 June and 25 July the same category degrades from an accusation with a referent to a hypothetical with none. That is what a weapon looks like after it has been fired and failed to detonate: still being waved, now aimed at nobody, doing face-saving work rather than sorting work. The internet shutdown around Jantar Mantar for most of last week is the same fact in negative. When you cannot define a crowd, you switch off its ability to define itself. That did not work either.

What was actually conceded

Pradhan is a real scalp. He is fifty-seven, the son of a veteran BJP leader, a minister continuously since 2014, steward of the National Education Policy, reportedly part of Amit Shah’s core group, and at one time floated for party president. He is only the second minister to resign over a scandal since 2014, after M.J. Akbar in 2018.

But look at what the CJP actually put on the table when it met Nadda and Jitendra Singh on 24 July. Three non-negotiable asks:

Pradhan’s resignation. Compensation. Withdrawal of the FIRs.

Every one of those is retrospective. Not one of them touches the NTA, the CBSE on-screen marking failures that ran alongside the NEET leak, or the structure that produces leaks in the first place. They got the man and assurances on the other two, and the thirty-six day sit-in was withdrawn against a promise of talks in four weeks (sounds a bit like the Iran-USA talks).

The patriotic register that made the movement uncontainable is also a constraint on what it can ask for next. You can demand a resignation under the tricolour. It is considerably harder to demand a redistributive settlement under it, and the grievance underneath NEET is not really about question papers. Verisk Maplecroft has India as the highest-risk country on its civil unrest index, with average protest participation more than doubling in a year. That is the number to watch, not the reshuffle.

And the BJP’s mandate was already about a third of the national vote in 2024. What was punctured over the last five weeks was never Hindutva. It was the assumption that incumbency is costless. Identity politics arbitrages inequality perfectly well as long as the ladder is believed in. The leak was a claim that the ladder is rigged, made by the people who most wanted to believe in it.