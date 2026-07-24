Open Thread – Iran & CJP

I went on Twitter for a bit (I stopped using it) and I was surprised by what’s happening.

The war in Iran seems to be raging and the CJP protests don’t seem to be piping down (yet).

What do people think of Sonam Wangchuk?

Why doesn’t the Education Minister just resign?

The BJP (and especially Modi) have cultivated an aura of invincibility?

I have thoughts but I’ll write on them later on tonight. I commend the Commentariat on VERY high quality exchanges; we don’t all have to agree but when we do so in a calm and measured manner, it yields a lot of fruit.

Also Calvin as captain of the “opposition” is doing after fine job, it’s fairly obviously now that BP is an India-first blog. Pakistan and Diaspora are interesting inasmuch as they impact India’s future, which is bright.

Otherwise, the boundaries of the Sikh Empire essentially map the upper reaches of the Indus watershed. The Sutlej apparently was the Eastern boundary of the Empire.