Let Hindus Decide for India

There’s a quiet but persistent coalition, inside and outside India, that seems intent on denying Hindus the right to define their own future. It includes unreformed Islamists who refuse to reckon with modernity, English-speaking liberal elites still shadowboxing for Nehru, minorities with veto power but no stake in cohesion, and a chorus of Western (and increasingly Chinese) voices, eager to manage India’s trajectory from afar. What unites them? A shared discomfort with Hindu political consolidation.
Let’s be clear: Hindu identity is not a new construct. Whether you place its roots 3,000 or 5,000 years ago, it’s one of the world’s oldest living civilizational continuities. That identity has always been plural, regional, and evolving. But it has also always been there; visible in memory, ritual, geography, and language. Today, that identity is waking up to its political form. And it will not be put back to sleep.
Hindutva is not going anywhere. Nor is the Indian Union. Those who hoped Kashmir would stay outside this arc have already seen the direction of travel. Pakistan’s decision to opt out of Hindustan, and then build an identity against it, has led not to strength but to strategic stasis. Bangladesh, too, for all its cultural richness, now stands as a separate civilizational lane. And so we arrive at the core truth: Hinduism and India are coterminous.
This isn’t a call for exclusion. But it is a reminder that those who opted out do not get to dictate terms to those who stayed in. That includes foreign commentators and diasporic gatekeepers alike. There is a difference between pluralism and paralysis. There is a difference between nationalism and denial. And if majoritarianism is the anxiety; perhaps the deeper fear is that Hindus are no longer apologizing for being the majority. Let India decide. Let Hindus decide. Let the world, finally, learn to listen.
20% of India’s population is non-Hindu (according to the 2011 census). Do they not matter? This is the problem with majoritarianism.
If you’re being intellectually consistent you would have to agree with posts titled “Let Muslims decide for Pakistan” or “Let Jews decide for Israel”.
States should belong to all their citizens not to the majority. Mahmood Mamdani’s book Neither Settler nor Native explores some of these issues.
Finally, if India wants to become a majoritarian Hindu state, then they need to let Muslim-majority Kashmir go. A Hindu country cannot hold a Muslim-majority territory by force. The entire justification for Kashmir being part of India (aside from the fact that the Maharaja acceded to India) was that India is secular and that a secular state can contain a province that is minority-dominated. If secularism is no longer there, then there is no justification for holding Muslims against their will.
Muslims already decide for Pakistan?
Israel is a complex issue since it does also have a Palestinian population that is under occupation. If there is an independent Palestine then Jews would be pretty much the deciders for Israel? However I suspect there will have to be some sort of binationalism.
Kashmir can try to leave India if they like but it seems a non-starter (like Khalistan and all the other separatist movements?)