The Myth of the “Average Pakistani”

Dave’s comment:
“I have in fact met some. In person. Ran into a lovely couple while on vacay in Guatemala. Excellent conversation along a 2 hour shared shuttle ride. Shia muslims from Baltistan – he took great pains to indicate that his community is not like the average Pakistani, and that in his biradari they are proud to educate their daughters and wives, have them take the lead in public lives. Both his daughters were young med students.
The tragedy for Pakistan is that such actual liberals with modern outlooks wisely avoid taking public positions. They don’t want to get lynched. Hence the domination by the nutters and fringe on the right continues. Leading to mis-categorization of the right-wing as “the center”.”
The above praises a “liberal” Shia couple from Baltistan for educating their daughters and living modern lives, contrasting them with “the average Pakistani,” portrayed as a backward, anti-education fanatic. This framing is not just lazy; it’s offensive.
It reflects a deeply colonial hangover: the idea that modernity is rare in Pakistan, that deviation from presumed fanaticism is a revelation. But let’s be clear, Pakistanis, like people anywhere else, are ambitious, aspirational, and complex. Medical colleges are oversubscribed. Education is highly prized. And many people, devout or not, are navigating life with dignity, values, and a deep desire to move forward; not just materially, but spiritually and ethically.
Politics of Projection
Just because a population is not obsessed with hyper-capitalism doesn’t mean it is “backward.” It may simply mean it has not surrendered entirely to the logic that everything must be monetized. That’s not regression; it might be restraint. In a world where the only metric that seems to matter is money, resisting that tide is itself a kind of wisdom.
This kind of patronizing liberalism, one that exoticizes progressive Muslims as rare exceptions, isn’t harmless. It feeds into a narrative that justifies erasure: of language, culture, self-rule, and civilizational continuity. South Asians speaking in English, debating one another with colonial grammars, is not a mark of modernity, it is a symptom of displacement. The Global South doesn’t need to be saved. We need to be seen, on our own terms.
His example of these “liberal Pakistanis” was very problematic. Especially the part about how the guy’s daughters are in medical college. As I pointed out, my mother is a doctor. She was in medical college in the 1970s. One generation earlier, her aunt went to London to study Pathology and later became a professor of Pathology.
Pakistani women study medicine, law, business, engineering etc. And these are not just upper-class women but people from solidly middle-class families. This idea that the “average” Pakistani women is covered in burqa and doomed to produce children is completely uninformed.
also I think the idea that a people are backward simply because of ideology is problematic.. what about the extreme distribution of wealth.
I am really not sure where you got the ‘people are backward’ from. I think some major mental extrapolation is in play, starting with the assumption that I somehow meant to paint “average Pakistanis” with a broad brush. I most certainly did not.
What was the point of “his daughters are studying medicine”? The implication was clearly that Pakistani women don’t become doctors. Which even XTM objected to. He’s certainly not doing Pakistani “propaganda” on BP.
Do you not understand the narration of a travel anecdote? The man explicitly took pride in his daughters, I have a daughter and can relate – That was his prerogative, and his perspective. We had a sweeping conversation about history, modernity, politics, and a whole bunch of things – He was a very vocal pro-PTI supporter btw, and I had an interesting exchange of views regarding Imran Khan with him. It was a wonderful conversation that reinforced my beliefs that not just Indian/Pakistanis, but all humans are just that. Humans. People. We are all – all – more alike than different for the most part.
I was merely responding to a parent comment that asserted that ‘liberal Pakistani is an oxymoron’. I was defending liberal Pakistanis and saying that they do exist.
Seriously, not every comment or every word is some sort of hostile construct aimed at you. With that sort of siege mentality, its no wonder you respond with unnecessary hostility.
ok, its great that you spotlighted my off-the-cuff sharing of an anecdote.
However, Please allow me to clarify – I am not stereotyping the average Pakistani – merely narrating what I was told by my temporary travel buddy. Perhaps I should have put it in “quotes” to make that clear.
As far as my personal opinion is concerned – people are mostly just…people. Everywhere. A comfortable majority are sheep when it comes to narratives, and will happily switch from an ‘aggressive anti-xxx narrative’ to a peaceful co-existence with xxx one.
My larger point was completely lost in this isolated phrase-picking – the fact that right-to-left spectrum in Pakistan is utterly skewed to the right, especially when it comes to India, Islam or non-muslims.
In fact my entire comment was in response to a claim that ‘liberal Pakistanis’ don’t exist. I was defending against blanket assertions about Pakistanis and ironically, just the 2 random words get cherrypicked and the actual point gets over-looked. 🙁
And the right-to-left spectrum in India is not skewed to the right? The Hindu Right has been in power for the last decade. Even the Communist Party (of all parties) supported attacking Pakistan after Pahalgam.
I would support the centre-left party in any country. It doesn’t matter the country. The Democrats in the US, PPP in Pakistan, Congress in India. I’m consistently centre-left and always will be.
btw, if you read the entirety of my comment, you would see that in my hypothesis, I even attribute illiberalism in Pakistani public discourse to the “nutters and the fringe on the right” – not on the average Pakistani.
the comment didn’t read well. As though educated Baltis are so different from the savage lowlanders.