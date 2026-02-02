Open Thread Modi and Drumpf announce US-IND Trade deal

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2018377090840830101
With typical bluster, the Donald declares victory and claims that India will ‘stop buying Russian oil (eventually’, and buy ‘$500 billion’ in US goods (no timeline given). Modi’s announcement doesn’t even mention those vague commitments notably.
18% is lower than Vietnam, lower than China, and also lower than Pakistan’s tariff rates, in spite of the ….abject genuflection given to the Drumpf Administration by Pakistani elites over the last few months.
India is far too large and too powerful to ignore. Jai Hind!!
haha. There was…….. a lot of premature crowing in BP about Pakistan’s…. nimble foreign policy etc etc, and supposed ‘lessons’ served to arrogant Indian nationalists. I had compared it to the premature celebrations by hardcore BJP supporters when Drump won in 2024. Even this trade deal is a… qualified success. The 25% surcharge due to Russian oil is still dangled over the deal FWIW.
Read this article carefully. Argues that India will not be developing and will remain a poverty stricken country
I will do a synopsis later
India hasn’t even experienced industrialisation in the first place: Ha-Joon ChangThe economist says the country skipped the hard work of building factories and skills, leaving the economy exposed as automation accelerates.
https://frontline.thehindu.com/interviews/india-industrialisation-ha-joon-chang-interview/article70321699.ece
I thought you are a Sri Lankan.
Don’t they sell Indian made Farm equipment, Construction machinery, Engineering goods, CVs, PVs, Motorcycles and Steel in Sri Lanka?
I lament the stunted industrialization of India everyday but can you tell me which single countries produce more industrial goods than India other than China, Japan, SK, Germany?
And India will surpass the non Chinese countries in 15-20 years if not sooner
I’ve let this one stay since I agree with this sentiment. Pls more high signal like this; rise above the mud slinging
> Don’t they sell Indian made…..in Sri Lanka?
My question wasn’t rhetorical or for denying sbarrkum‘s argument. I have only spent 5 days of my short life in Sri Lanka. Observations are from pre-covid days – I did see some penetration of Indian goods in Sri Lanka, but not as much as I had expected.
The disappointment of Sri Lankan, Nepalese or Bangladeshi individuals with Indian failure to industrialize rapidly is understandable. As the largest polity in subcontinent, Republic of India was supposed to provide anchor to all its neighbor but it has failed miserably.
Also @Bombay Badshah, you might prove to be right but nothing is predestined. We’ve been here before and squandered our opportunities.
My question wasn’t rhetorical or for denying sbarrkum‘s argument.
That was not my article or argument. It was a Frontline The Hindu article.
Don’t they sell Indian made Farm equipment, Construction machinery,
SL does sell Indian good and as well as Chinese, Japanese etc. Regards Indian cars they go for the Japanese collaborated models.
We get concessionary prices from India (personal knowledge). Many years ago I was a Medical Rep for the Northern Province. The company I worked for Imported many Indian Pharmaceutical* items. We used to sell three times as much inn Jaffna as in the heavily populated Colombo and Western Province.
All smuggled back to India as the prices we got were cheaper. Traditional Smugglers from LTTE Prabakarans community. They had faster boats than the SL Navy
Cadila for example, just starting to become a player. They were planning have a factory in SL. Scrapped after the 1983 Pogrom
I loved that job as Medical Rep in North and East. Did no work, ran around boozing and chasing skirts.
Yes I agree. Indians with some money like to come to a reasonably clean country and people with somewhat good manners and courteous
Why are you deleting the ones where I have listed SL population/pci vs Indian states?
Because if u troll in one comment – all comments get deleted.
Someone calculate the balance of trade payments. 18% of Indias Exports to US and 0% on Indias Imports from US. Should be quite simple
More detail on the Trump deal
But the shift in energy sourcing won’t be easy or happen overnight, as India has been importing around 1.5 million barrels per day of Russian crude, even months after Trump added tariffs on Indian goods as punishment, global trade tracker Kpler reports. Indian officials defended those purchases as vital to energy security.
America’s biggest imports from India last year included computers and other electronics such as smartphones, pharmaceuticals, apparel, and chemicals. Along with oil and gas, India has long imported US aircraft and aviation parts.
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/trump-lowers-india-tariffs-modi-stops-buying-russian-oil-will-cut-tariffs-zero-buy-american
500 billion is just a big number Drumpf throws around. Translate that to Rupees and look at the 2026 Indian budget outlay. Apart from just dumping a bunch of copy-paste gibberish, what is even the point that you are trying to make?
from just dumping a bunch of copy-paste gibberish, what is even the point that you are trying to make?
Pretty obvious you have zero Arithmetic (forget about Math) ability.and worse no comprehension.to understand the implications.
To repeat
Someone calculate the balance of trade payments. 18% of Indias Exports to US and 0% on Indias Imports from US. Should be quite simple
Do this and for before and after and see if it is a big deal
So Sandeep let us see if you can do that. Would take me about 10 mins from easily available public data
reciprocal move towards zero. The details of the deal aren’t available for you to play excel arithmetic and pronounce judgements. But those with an axe to grind, instead of objectivity, will only look for negativity and think they found it – whether it exists or not.
You should be celebrating this btw, an India that’s better off will be able to afford more generous lines of credit for SL.
The details of the deal aren’t available for you to play excel arithmetic and pronounce judgements
All; you need are the two numbers, exports and imports and a calculator
Goods Trade (2024): US imports from India were $87.3 billion, while exports to India were $41.5 billion.
So India pays $87.3 billion * 18 = 15.7 billion
US 0% on exports to India
So India is out of pocket for USD 15.7 billion
So if you like
a) you can calculate for Services (roughly equal)
b) Before Trump deal payments
But those with an axe to grind, instead of objectivity
No axe to grind,, my gut feeling was bad deal for India
You should be celebrating this btw, an India that’s better off will be able to afford more generous lines of credit for SL.
Our biggest asset is strategic location. Plenty of people to give us credit specially the Chinese. US too but very bad terms for SL (in my opinion)
Thanks for explaining the arithmetic, Sbarrkum. Just one question, the 15.7 billion number you arrived at – are you sure “India” pays that?
arrived at – are you sure “India” pays that?
Dont know if they “pay”. But that is the Terms of the Trump deal
I feel there is more schadenfreude over Pakistan then happiness over India.
feelings are …ephemeral. Tbf, there was quite a bit of premature …celebration in BP comments by the usual suspect over supposed ‘setback’ to India-US relations primarily based on the delayed trade deal and the 50% tarriffs. Pointing out the obvious, shouldn’t be seen as scahdenfreude.
This is a clip from Two Sri Lankans who are cycling from South India to Nepal
I look at some clips on and off.
The Sri Lankans are saying when they stop many Indians are curious because it has gears (Lumala from China common in SL)
I have notice the dark people in these clips tend to be quite friendly. eg the woman who rids the bicycle
This is somewhere in Maharastra on their return journey from Nepal
https://web.facebook.com/reel/1219653213657398
On the way to Ajantha, Akola District Maharastra
Bullock Carts**. The SL guy says most are driven by women. Comments that their dogs walk under the cart for shade ,
**Bullock carts are very rare now in SL. Used for Tourists. The last I saw many bullock carts was in Myanmar. Bullock cart racing too
https://web.facebook.com/reel/1219653213657398
who is a dalit? is it someone who comes from the former untouchable castes or all oppressed people of all castes.
how do you define yourself as a dalit?