Open Thread (Birthday)

Imran Khan’s sons speak out: “Our father’s prison conditions aren’t bad, they’re awful.” Whatever one thinks of Pakistani politics, the treatment of a former prime minister is a measure of a state’s institutional health.

Is the Paknationalism or Indophilia; the strange twist of Pakistan is that both can be true at the same time.

It was my birthday two days ago on the 15th. The official celebration will be later this month in Sri Lanka, but the last few weeks have been unusually hectic with travel and work.

The end-of-year rush is real, but there is also momentum. BRAHM just landed its second viral video. The first, a few weeks ago, crossed close to a million views and brought in over 10,000 followers. The latest is already past 4,000 likes and still climbing. It’s gratifying to see sustained resonance rather than a one-off spike.

As I get older, I find myself paying less attention to noise and more to patterns: how power is exercised, how cultures endure stress, and how certain relationships, personal and civilisational, never quite disappear, no matter how much history tries to force a clean break.