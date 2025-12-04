Open Thread

It has been a little slow; I have been a little busy. The whatsapp group tried kicking off with some Indo-Pak flamewar but I cut that short.

Sam Dalyrympe on Lahore and Delhi

Minority Rights in Pakistan

If Pakistan wishes to credibly criticise the Modi government for its treatment of Indian Muslims or any other state for how it treats its marginalised, it must first demonstrate at home what genuine protection of minorities looks like. This bill offers a path forward. Let’s hope we manage to make this stick.

Ella Wadia just made her debut at LaBal (QeA’s great granddaughter).

Trump’s economy is being held up by a massive AI bubble. AOC

Indian mom after watching Pakistani dramas starts saying “salaam ailkukum” and “khuda Hafiz”. Her son is not happy (this is a comedy sketch) – via Kabir