AI vs Poet (Open Thread)

A University of Pittsburgh study presented participants with poems by ten renowned English-language poets—including Chaucer, Shakespeare, Whitman, Dickinson, and Plath—alongside AI-generated poems in their style using ChatGPT 3.5. Interestingly, AI poems were rated higher in overall quality than the human-written ones, contrary to previous findings.
I am perplexed about how we can assess an AI-generated poem as inferior to a human’s. As when we read a poem, we read it for its content, irrespective of anything else. The emotional valence of Iqbal’s Shikwa has nothing to do with his circumstances; whether he were a general in the British army or a debauched drunk, the poem would still be there to be read, cherished, and savoured. Extending this logic, how can AI-written poems be rated lower simply because they were not written by a human? I don’t know.
Anyone who wants to explain their take on this.
I believe that writing poetry (or anything else creative) requires the fundamental human capacity of imagination. It’s not just putting words together.
Also, I don’t think you can entirely separate a poet’s biography from his or her poetry. For example, Faiz sahab was a committed socialist and much of his poetry like “Aaj Bazaar Main” or “Hum Dekhenge” reflects this.
As far as I understand, LLMs just put words together based on what words statistically go together. I guess they also imitate the different types of writing they have been trained on. Thus, AI generated poetry is not a truly creative act.
Disclosure: I’ve experimented with getting AI (mostly ChatGPT) to write fiction. The results aren’t terrible but the ideas still have to be generated by a human being.
