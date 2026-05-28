On Bigotry

“Unfortunately, my experiences dealing with Indians (not all Indians obviously) have shown me…”
“I find a large subset of Hindus extremely toxic and hateful. I’m glad I don’t have to share a country with them. …”
“The “Saffroniate” cannot now claim innocence. The fact is that they get off on loss of life in Pakistan. They have real psychological problems.”
“There seems to be a genuine bloodlust for war and the decimation of Pakistan among Indian nationalists.”
Replace the target ‘Hindu’ with black, or even muslim, and what would happen if such statements are repeatedly published?
Pakistani claims of “false flag” has been a consistent pattern going back to the Mumbai attacks of 26/11/2008, where the Pakistani government for years refused to accept the Ajmal Kasab and his co-murderers were Pakistani.
It is deeply offensive for Brown Pundits to platform such preposterous assertions regarding the brutal massacre of Hindu tourists in Pahalgam. It has barely been a year since the tragedy occurred.
Platforming such propaganda is an overt choice. This is not free speech. This is spitting in the face of trauma.
Admin Note to All: We do not read every comment. The reliable way to flag something offensive is to email us, not to post about it. We have been careful to keep moderation light and the free-speech boundary wide, and we reject the charge that this amounts to allowing sensationalism.
The lines in question are offensive, but they carry no links and no amplifying context, so it’s left for us to trawl through comments to edit them out.
Furthermore to be so accusatory feels unwarranted.
https://www.brownpundits.com/2026/05/25/nehru-lost-india-not-jinnah/#comment-136524
https://www.brownpundits.com/2026/05/27/open-thread-33/#comment-136539
https://www.brownpundits.com/2026/05/27/open-thread-33/#comment-136555
If you really want to play this game, you accused XTM of “gaslighting” on that thread as well.
I normally stay away from RNJ’s threads but I will respond to you here:
I am the one who said I find a “large subset of Hindus toxic and hateful”. I stand by that position. We have seen ample evidence of that toxicity on this very blog in RNJ’s and BB’s behavior.
Regardless, you are free to edit those words if you feel like it.
I pushed back against Khawaja’s use of the term “false flag”. I am capable of criticizing my own team.
RNJ’s real problem seems to be that BP now has a full team of Pakistanis who will push back on his and BB’s bigotry.