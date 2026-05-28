On Bigotry

“Unfortunately, my experiences dealing with Indians (not all Indians obviously) have shown me…”

“I find a large subset of Hindus extremely toxic and hateful. I’m glad I don’t have to share a country with them. …”

“The “Saffroniate” cannot now claim innocence. The fact is that they get off on loss of life in Pakistan. They have real psychological problems.”

“There seems to be a genuine bloodlust for war and the decimation of Pakistan among Indian nationalists.”

Replace the target ‘Hindu’ with black, or even muslim, and what would happen if such statements are repeatedly published?

Pakistani claims of “false flag” has been a consistent pattern going back to the Mumbai attacks of 26/11/2008, where the Pakistani government for years refused to accept the Ajmal Kasab and his co-murderers were Pakistani.

It is deeply offensive for Brown Pundits to platform such preposterous assertions regarding the brutal massacre of Hindu tourists in Pahalgam. It has barely been a year since the tragedy occurred.

Platforming such propaganda is an overt choice. This is not free speech. This is spitting in the face of trauma.