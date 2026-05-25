We write this from the chair of those who have just declined, again, to partition their own blog. The exercise concentrates the mind. Brown Pundits has a Saffroniate. It has a Crescentiate. It has an awkward intermediate seat between Viceroy and Prime Minister. We have chosen, repeatedly, to hold the centre.

We have observed that Nehru did not.

1. The Men.

Jinnah was self-made. He was technically brilliant. He was legalistic to the point of pedantry, which is the only kind of legalism that ever wins a constitutional argument. Nehru rode on his father’s coattails, on Gandhi’s affection, on the Mountbattens’ hospitality.

The asymmetry was decisive. One man knew the document. The other man trusted the room.

2. The Cabinet Mission Plan.

The Cabinet Mission Plan of 1946 already confederated India. Grouping A, Grouping B, Grouping C. The Centre held defence, foreign affairs, communications. Everything else devolved. This was workable. The League accepted it provisionally as the best available route to parity. Nehru wobbled, then in his July Bombay press conference reserved the Congress right to revise the groupings once seated in power. The League withdrew within weeks. The edifice collapsed.

The question the Saffroniate refuses to ask is the simple one. Why was it harder to confederate on linguistic lines than on religious lines? The States Reorganisation that the Republic executed in 1956 was already latent in 1946. Madras Presidency was a Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada tinderbox. Bengal was Bengal. The Indus was the Indus. The Hindi belt was the Hindi belt.

Four groupings could have been negotiated.

Zone A, the Greater Indus, from Peshawar through Lahore and Multan to Karachi. Zone B, the Hindu Gangetic Plain, Delhi through Lucknow to Patna. Zone C, the Greater Bengal, Calcutta and Dhaka in one delta. Zone D, the Dravidian peninsula, Madras through Mysore to Travancore.

A federation of four. Each grouping with its own internal devolution. A common defence, a common currency, a common rail. The Bombay Plan economists had already drafted the economic skeleton.

Nobody likes compromise. That is the point of compromise. It is a dirty word in the mouths of men who have never had to govern a continent.

3. Pakistan as the Counterfactual.

Pakistan was a 1933 invention in Cambridge, the work of a final-year undergraduate writing a four-page pamphlet. Today, on paper, that country should not exist. In practice it carries the most internally coherent postcolonial national narrative in the subcontinent. Hindutva literally aspires to turn modern-day India into a “Hindu Pakistan.” The Saffroniate spends its evenings calling this a tragedy.

We see it as evidence. Pakistan exists because Nehru failed to make Pakistanis another variant of Indian Muslim. Jinnah’s success is downstream of that failure. Operation Sindoor taught the richer wing of the partition what the poorer wing already knew. Power does not equal wealth. Pakistan is a desperately poor country with a fragile state. It has nevertheless, in the last year, advanced in capacity and dimension in ways that the Saffroniate cannot quite metabolise. The Saffroniate’s instinct is to insist that wealth and power are the same quantity. They are not. They have never been.

The pathological need to call the wings of India “complete failures” is the same pathology that drove Nehru. It is the inability of the Centre to imagine the periphery as anything other than failed Centre.

4. All Nations Are Partly Invented. The Question Is Which Empire You Choose.

We push back on Q’s recent contention that Germany and China are coherent ancient nations against which Pakistan and India are colonial confections. Germany was reinvented in 1871. Italy in 1861. Britain is an imperial union of 1707. France is the centralising project of the Capetians, completed by Napoleon, polished by the Third Republic. China is an exonym. India is an exonym. Every nation is partly real, partly imagined, partly invented. The interesting question is which parts you choose to emphasise.

The United States, which the Saffroniate now aspires to with such enthusiasm (though is it a one-way romance?), is a caste system that calls itself a melting pot. WASPs and model minorities at the top. White ethnics and rednecks in the broad middle. African Americans, Hispanics, fresh immigrants on the floor. The categories shuffle but the hierarchy does not. The talented are absorbed into the elite and the structure is preserved. This is what greater nationalism looks like in practice. It is an Imperial National Hierarchy. The melting pot melts nothing. It seasons.

This is the India the Saffroniate is building. Capitalism is the solvent. Hindus and Jains have embraced hegemonic capitalism with a vigour that would embarrass the Calvinists, while pretending it is a continuation of dharma rather than a substitute for it. Capitalism is not a religion. It is an ideology with severe structural flaws, and it is Empire’s primary instrument. The Royal Navy did not sail to Canton for the conversation. The British exported opium to China because they had nothing else to sell. Perry sailed to Edo Bay because Japan’s closed harbours were an offence to the trading order. The flag follows the merchant. The merchant follows the appetite.

Nehru emphasised the wrong parts. He emphasised the unity that did not exist over the federation that did. He emphasised the Centre over the Provinces. He emphasised the Congress over the Country. He set the table at which the present Saffroniate now sits, eating.

5. The Editorial Confession.

We have, on Brown Pundits, mapped our own commentariat to the Partition cast. We are sure they will recognise themselves and object.

Q is Iqbal, the poet of the Crescentiate, the man who first dreams the dream. Kabir is Jinnah, legalistic, formal, the lawyer of the cause. BB is Patel, hard-nosed, integrationist, perfectly happy to absorb a princely state at the first opportunity. RNJ is V. P. Menon, the proceduralist who makes integration actually happen. Sbarrkum sits somewhere between Ambedkar and the sub-altern critique, the non-Brahmin voice that refuses to dissolve into the Saffron majoritarian wash.

We sit, awkwardly, between the Viceroy’s chair and the Prime Minister’s. After the October encounter with Kabir, a large section of the Saffroniate faction vacated, and we found ourselves holding the bloc by default (it is well-known that this Blog has a love of Saffron, if not only on account of our Persian antecedents).

Empire lives in the gap between the Saffroniate and the Crescentiate. That gap is where every external power, the British, the Americans, the Gulf, the Chinese, has historically operated. The two factions are proximate to each other in every meaningful cultural register, and they have allowed themselves to forget it.

The Crescentiate has a shibboleth and it knows the name of it. Mirpur. Rotherham. The British Pakistani grooming gangs. We encouraged BB to write the recent Grooming Gangs post because every community owes its own shibboleths an honest interrogation, and the Crescentiate has earned the right to be examined on this front.

The Saffroniate has a shibboleth and it does not know the name of it. Several names, in fact. Caste, which it dispatches with the laziest possible reasoning, as though the words “we have moved on” settled anything. The rape culture of Delhi and the Hindi belt, a particular and horrific structural feature of upper-caste North Indian patriarchy that finds no parallel of comparable intensity anywhere else in the subcontinent (rape has always been a tool to humiliate the rural lower-castes in North India & Pakistan). The casual remark BB let drop the other day, that “the Bengalis kicked out Islamic identity,” a phrase no Muslim could read without flinching, and which the Saffroniate did not pause over because the vocabulary is invisible to them. Upper-caste Hindus have yet to learn the grammar of the imperial patriarchy in which they are now fluent speakers.

The Saffroniate can see visible bigotry. RNJ’s excellent recent post on the Norwegian press shamefully caricaturing Modi as a snake charmer is a clean example. He is correct that the cartoon is racist. He is correct that mainstream Western media still permits a kind of brown-bashing that would not survive against any other group.

But the same diagnostic does not extend to a broader Brown canvas. Mirpur is visible to the Saffroniate. Delhi is invisible to it. The asymmetry tells you everything.

We have, on multiple occasions, ceded authorial autonomy to Kabir that he might not have been granted elsewhere. We have chosen, deliberately, to lose face rather than to partition the blog. The offshoot blogs that would have followed a partition would presumably have been weaker than the original. The trade we have accepted is the trade Nehru refused. We have compromised our ego and allowed ourselves to be defeated in detail, in order to hold the federation.

Nehru could have done the same. He held every advantage we lack, the Mahatma’s blessing, the Congress machine, the Viceroy’s friendship, the army, the railways, the treasury. He had only to accept the Cabinet Mission Plan as written, and to keep his July press conference closed. He did not.

He lost India her wings. Jinnah did not take them.