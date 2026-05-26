Mocking Modi Is the Only Nationalism Left-Liberals Know

A Trump-coded American (a mix of JD & Rubio) imposes tariffs, restricts H-1B work, threatens war, calls India a “hell-hole.” Modi, eyes lowered, hands folded, writes a cheque for five hundred billion dollars. The signature reads penpencildraw, a left-liberal account. The Instagram account is run by urban anti-Modi liberals who, on most other days, want a poorer, slower, more Nehruvian India.

The deeper point is that the cartoon assumes India should negotiate with America as a peer. Ten years ago the same artists would have mocked the premise itself, the militarism, the chest-thumping, the great-power posture. They would have drawn Modi as too assertive, not too pliant. The cartoon’s anger only makes sense if you have already accepted that India belongs at the table. The argument is no longer whether India should rise. It is over who should manage the rise, and for whose benefit?

Once you see that, the hypocrisy follows. A section of India’s liberal commentariat treats Modi’s growth model as a moral failure but discovers its nationalism when Trump tweets. They want Indian dignity in the abstract and Indian poverty in practice. Mocking Modi is the only nationalism they have left.

The second observation is structural. Modi has no children. Yogi has no children. Ascetic leaders lack the direct hereditary incentive structure that has powered South Asian corruption for seventy years. They can still build patronage systems and ideological courts. They cannot build dynasties.

The cartoon mocks Modi for a transactional posture with Trump. Transaction is not corruption. The cheque, if it exists, flows to the United States Treasury, not to a son in London or a son-in-law in Dubai. That is the unglamorous structural improvement of the last decade, but it does not draw well.

The real gripe is distributional. The headline rate is strong. The spread across castes, states, and sectors is not. Bihar is not Gujarat. If penpencildraw wanted to draw something true, they could draw the Gini curve, or the state-level dispersion of per-capita income, or the wage share of GDP. They drew Modi giving Trump a cheque instead, because that is the cartoon the audience already wanted.

It tells us that even Modi’s critics now expect India to act like a great power, in no small thanks to him, and have nothing to say about the country that actually exists underneath.