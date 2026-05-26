Mocking Modi Is the Only Nationalism Left-Liberals Know

A Trump-coded American (a mix of JD & Rubio) imposes tariffs, restricts H-1B work, threatens war, calls India a “hell-hole.” Modi, eyes lowered, hands folded, writes a cheque for five hundred billion dollars. The signature reads penpencildraw, a left-liberal account. The Instagram account is run by urban anti-Modi liberals who, on most other days, want a poorer, slower, more Nehruvian India.
The deeper point is that the cartoon assumes India should negotiate with America as a peer. Ten years ago the same artists would have mocked the premise itself, the militarism, the chest-thumping, the great-power posture. They would have drawn Modi as too assertive, not too pliant. The cartoon’s anger only makes sense if you have already accepted that India belongs at the table. The argument is no longer whether India should rise. It is over who should manage the rise, and for whose benefit?
Once you see that, the hypocrisy follows. A section of India’s liberal commentariat treats Modi’s growth model as a moral failure but discovers its nationalism when Trump tweets. They want Indian dignity in the abstract and Indian poverty in practice. Mocking Modi is the only nationalism they have left.
The second observation is structural. Modi has no children. Yogi has no children. Ascetic leaders lack the direct hereditary incentive structure that has powered South Asian corruption for seventy years. They can still build patronage systems and ideological courts. They cannot build dynasties.
The cartoon mocks Modi for a transactional posture with Trump. Transaction is not corruption. The cheque, if it exists, flows to the United States Treasury, not to a son in London or a son-in-law in Dubai. That is the unglamorous structural improvement of the last decade, but it does not draw well.
The real gripe is distributional. The headline rate is strong. The spread across castes, states, and sectors is not. Bihar is not Gujarat. If penpencildraw wanted to draw something true, they could draw the Gini curve, or the state-level dispersion of per-capita income, or the wage share of GDP. They drew Modi giving Trump a cheque instead, because that is the cartoon the audience already wanted.
It tells us that even Modi’s critics now expect India to act like a great power, in no small thanks to him, and have nothing to say about the country that actually exists underneath.
>They want Indian dignity in the abstract and Indian poverty in practice
Modi derangement syndrome is definitely a thing. I have seen genuinely intellectual folks completely and utterly lose their shit and turn into one-eyed partisans on this. Its….amusing at times.
I mean, I’m at best, a grudging, unwilling endorser of the Modi administration, and impatient with its policy executions and mis-steps. But the ‘LeLi’ froth and vitriol on Modi, consistently overlooks the opportunity for genuine criticism and opts for the sensationalized fluff.
Genuine criticism are made all the time, but most people social media feeeds only gives caricatures of these things.
And when something like the CJP is defamed to such an extent by critics of left liberals I wonder how unbiased these people are in the first place.
Problem with a lot of left liberals is that their anti BJP/Modi sentiment often crosses over into anti Hindu/Indian which leads to people on the centre going over to the BJP.
A BJP alternative will only come about in 15-20 years when India is rich enough and you have a “Indiatva” party which has politics similar to mine (or Patel’s).
Its shocking how incompetent the Congress has been, and even others like the AAP. There is a massive gaping opportunity for a viable opposition.
Anti-incumbency is an incredibly potent force in politics, especially more so in the Indian variant, given the high turnout percentages, especially on the lower ends of the economic spectrum. Takes a special level of incompetence to fail this consistently. Its a bit disappointing, because the absence of opposition is a critical risk to India’s development and growth prospects.
But the Congress with its desperation for power, resorting to shockingly divisive tactics, that are not at all in Indian interests, make it impossible for ‘neutrals’ to support it.
The AAP was falsely accused of corruption and most of its leaders were in jail, the congress is routinely criticized in the media and has 16 times less money than the BJP.
Ignoring all of this and saying that they are incompetent is ignoring the huge difference of power and tools that one has and the other does not.
There was a time when BJP was opposition and Congress was in power was it not? The advantages that incumbents have are well known.
The Congress made explicit incompetent choices. To push for divisive ‘caste’ census and ‘redistribution’ – I mean, challenging the federal centric governance model? Nehru would be rolling in his grave for his part-time politician grandson to be making such ill-fated proposals.
politics do evolve..
aren’t the Oligarchics more destructive than say Caste censuses.
this is a question not a comment.
//Problem with a lot of left liberals is that their anti BJP/Modi sentiment often crosses over into anti Hindu/Indian which leads to people on the centre going over to the BJP//
This is only a confusion among people who link a political party with a country and a religion.
We sae recently how a 12th standard student was called a Pakistani on twitter by a DD news anchor because he expressed a grievance or the meltdown over CJP in the last week, the same people who accuse the Congress of being against a religion and a country cannot seperate the countrys interests from a political partys interest.
You got it wrong, we have been told since the G20 summit that we are guru of the world, that everyone looks to us and that our PM can even stop wars.
This is an expectation that the party has created, the people you are referring to are just taking this to its logical conclusion amd asking accountability when reality does not match expectation. Something that was common years ago.
And the same people would be saying the same thing about Manmohan Singh, when he was alive.and Rahul Gandhi if he ever finds himself in the PM seat.