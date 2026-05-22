CJP and colour revolutions

1) Rashid kidwai writing in ndtv.com, says that the CJP “movement ” might boomerang on opposition and not necessarily on BJP.

2) OTHERS have started seeing a new AAP.

3)The point to be considered is that, there is a generation that is rootless and is not connecting to the main stream parties. Will this turn into votes is still a question mark.

4) while the revolts in Sri Lanka and elsewhere (colour revolution ) succeeded ,it failed in Iran and Bangladesh to change the system.

5) It looks increasingly possible to do a TVK type upheaval with media’s help.