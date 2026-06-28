Geography Is Not Power

The Indus Waters Treaty and the Nile

While the previous thread argues about whether Panini held a Pakistani passport, a more useful quarrel is flowing past us. In April 2025, after the Pahalgam massacre, India held the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. It did this the day after the attack, a fortnight before the missiles of Operation Sindoor. The water came first. That order tells us something: New Delhi reached for the river before it reached for the air force, because it believes the river is the better weapon. We think it is wrong about that, and the reason why takes us a long way from the subcontinent, to the Blue Nile.

The instinct underneath India’s move, and underneath most of the commentary on it, is that the country upstream holds the whip. Sit at the top of the river and you control the tap. It is a tidy idea and it is false. Whether the upstream state is master or supplicant depends not on the map but on which side can make the other bleed.

India is running a bluff it cannot yet call. The treaty India suspended was built to survive exactly this. Signed in 1960 under World Bank mediation, it gave Pakistan the three western rivers and India the three eastern ones, and it contains no exit door. A party cannot lawfully walk away or hold it in abeyance; it stays in force until both sides agree to change it. India knows this, which is why, when it asked twice, in 2023 and 2024, to renegotiate, and Pakistan refused to come to the table, India was left with grievance and no remedy. The Court of Arbitration has since ruled, more than once, that the suspension has no standing and that the limits on India’s water control still bind. India calls the court illegal and presses on.

So who is right?? On the law, Pakistan has the stronger case: the text gives India no power to suspend, and the arbitrators agree. On the merits, India has the better story, with Pakistan having obstructed legitimate Indian dams for years, refused every invitation to modernise the treaty, and seems most likely to have sheltered the men who did Pahalgam. On the ground, neither wins, because India cannot actually do the thing it is threatening. It has no storage on the western rivers large enough to hold Pakistan’s water back. What the suspension has really achieved is the end of data-sharing: India no longer hands over the flow figures and flood warnings on which Pakistani farmers depend. That is a genuine cruelty, but it is harassment, not a chokehold.

What India can do lawfully is quieter and duller. It is finishing dams on the eastern rivers, Shahpur Kandi on the Ravi above all, to capture water that was always India’s under the treaty but had run unused into Pakistan for decades. That is the real lever. The drama about switching off the Indus itself is theatre for a domestic audience.

It is dangerous theatre. Pakistan’s army chief has promised to destroy any Indian dam with ten missiles, and its ministers say plainly that water is a national-security red line worth a war. Both states have reason to keep any fight symbolic, a strike on an empty or half-built dam, a signal rather than a slaughter, because the road past signalling runs to the warheads. The bluff works only while nobody is forced to test it.

The same geography produces the opposite politics on the Nile. Move the camera to East Africa and the upstream state is not the bully but the upstart. Ethiopia built the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile and finished it, inaugurating it in September 2025, without ever signing a binding agreement with the countries below. Below sits Egypt, which draws almost all of its fresh water from the Nile and treats any hand on the upstream tap as a threat to its existence. Sudan sits in the middle, swinging between Cairo’s alarm and the cheap power and flood control the dam might bring.

Here the upstream country is poorer, weaker on paper, and ringed by insurgency, and yet it dictated terms. It financed the dam itself, by selling bonds to its own citizens, precisely so that no foreign lender, and no Egyptian pressure on that lender, could stop it. Egypt threatened force, found a sympathetic ear in Washington, and still could not bring itself to bomb a finished dam on which a hundred million Ethiopians had staked their pride. Cairo wrote to the Security Council. Addis Ababa filled the reservoir. The letter lost to the concrete.

Treaties hold only as long as the weaker party can make breaking them expensive. Set the two rivers side by side and the lesson is not about who sits upstream. Pakistan, downstream and weaker, deters India anyway, with its warheads, its friends, the plain fact that India lacks the dams, and a court that keeps saying no. Ethiopia, upstream and weaker, faced down Egypt by making the dam a fait accompli that could be undone only at a cost Cairo would not pay. In both cases the paper, the treaty or its absence, mattered less than the balance of pain each side could inflict. Water law is not a wall.

It is not only rivers. The Good Friday Agreement held because by 1998 both sides in Ulster were too bled to fight on, so breaking it cost everyone who might break it. Oslo failed because the Palestinians could never make breaking it cost Israel enough, and so it was never broken, only abandoned.

That, finally, is why we read India’s suspension as bluff rather than mastery. It belongs to a now-familiar style of dramatic unilateral gesture: the strikes of Sindoor, the abrogation of Article 370, the overnight cancellation of the banknotes, the push for a uniform civil code. Each is loud, sudden, and built to be seen. We will say, and this is opinion rather than argument, that the quieter work has done more for India’s actual power. It was a balance-of-payments crisis and an IMF rescue, steered by a finance minister named Manmohan Singh under a prime minister named Narasimha Rao, that unshackled the economy in 1991 and turned India into a state worth fearing. The river can be switched off only by a country that first built the dams. Spectacle is cheaper than capacity, and far less use.

P.S. We will go further than the post. The two-nation idea was not nonsensical in its grievance, since the fear of permanent Hindu-majority rule was real and old, running back to the separate electorates of 1909. It was nonsensical in its remedy. A state whose only glue was religion could not hold even its own: it split in twenty-four years, and it left tens of millions of Muslims behind in India regardless. Partition solved almost nothing it set out to solve, and killed perhaps a million people doing it.

What the Indian Subcontinent needed was a slower exit, not a faster one, and the model was already on the table. The 1946 Cabinet Mission Plan proposed a loose federation that Congress and the League both accepted, before Nehru’s caveats and Jinnah’s Direct Action Day killed it. Run that settlement over a decade, on a fixed calendar, with the administrative machine kept whole, the civil service, the army, the courts, the railways, and you transfer sovereignty without first burning down the house. That is the Hong Kong principle, and the part that matters is not the fifty-year guarantee that later failed but the orderly, dated, institution-preserving handover.

Yes, this meant keeping the Raj on the ground for at least another decade. The crime of 1947 was not that Britain left. It was that Britain, having built and run the machine for a century, smashed it on the way out and walked away from the wreckage in a single summer. A coloniser that breaks the thing and washes its hands is worse than one made to stay and dismantle it with care. Mountbatten’s haste was the last imperial act, not the first free one.

So the narrower claim and the wider one rhyme. A state is made strong by the institutions it keeps and grows, not by the drama of its ruptures, and the supreme rupture of 1947 spent a million lives to raise two states that have spent eighty years proving the point. India has since outstripped Pakistan on every axis that matters: Pakistan led on income per head into the 1960s, and India’s economy is now roughly ten times the size. But even so, in a neighbourhood this combustible, it is better to be conservative in presentation than loud.