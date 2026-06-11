Open Thread: India, Israel, US & Iran

June 11, 2026 3 Comments filed under X.T.M

What is going on? We haven’t been following the Middle East for the past month and a half. India-US relations seem to be shakier?

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Kabir
Kabir
29 minutes ago

Trump promises the US will ‘take control’ of Iranian oil and gas markets as more strikes on Iran announced

https://www.dawn.com/live/iran-israel-war#2006898

“At some point in the not-too-distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela,” he adds in a post on Truth Social.

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RecoveringNewsJunkie
RecoveringNewsJunkie
3 minutes ago
Reply to  Kabir

By now, we know that Drumpf uses his social media statements as an attempt to fabricate leverage. Even the markets have learned to ignore the noise. Israel/Netanyahu suckered Drumpf into this mess by promising a quick ‘W’, which aint happening.

I have a morbid curiosity to see how and who the mess gets pinned on. By Drumpf and his underlings.

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RecoveringNewsJunkie
RecoveringNewsJunkie
5 minutes ago

The Drumpf administration has bungled a lot of things, and the structural damage done to US-India policy is …non-trivial to say the least.

I do not view the current situation as too bad though, India has ‘weathered the storm’ without excessive damage for the most part, and the incoming administration is going to have to end up offering GoI a lot of olive branch sweeteners.

The newfound US-Pak …bonhomie, as manufactured and fake it might be, is a safety barrier against Munir getting too frisky in JnK or elsewhere in India. GoI, just by pretending to play along with ‘Track 2’ initiatives, can continue the status quo as the geo-economic and political realities continue to tilt in India’s favor.

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Brown Pundits
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