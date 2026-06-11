Open Thread: India, Israel, US & Iran

What is going on? We haven’t been following the Middle East for the past month and a half. India-US relations seem to be shakier?
What is going on? We haven’t been following the Middle East for the past month and a half. India-US relations seem to be shakier?
Trump promises the US will ‘take control’ of Iranian oil and gas markets as more strikes on Iran announced
https://www.dawn.com/live/iran-israel-war#2006898
By now, we know that Drumpf uses his social media statements as an attempt to fabricate leverage. Even the markets have learned to ignore the noise. Israel/Netanyahu suckered Drumpf into this mess by promising a quick ‘W’, which aint happening.
I have a morbid curiosity to see how and who the mess gets pinned on. By Drumpf and his underlings.
The Drumpf administration has bungled a lot of things, and the structural damage done to US-India policy is …non-trivial to say the least.
I do not view the current situation as too bad though, India has ‘weathered the storm’ without excessive damage for the most part, and the incoming administration is going to have to end up offering GoI a lot of olive branch sweeteners.
The newfound US-Pak …bonhomie, as manufactured and fake it might be, is a safety barrier against Munir getting too frisky in JnK or elsewhere in India. GoI, just by pretending to play along with ‘Track 2’ initiatives, can continue the status quo as the geo-economic and political realities continue to tilt in India’s favor.