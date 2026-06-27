Who did the Brits conquer India from?

We asserted that West crushed and humiliated the Mughals. 0M-3 answered that the humiliation was an inside job: it was the Marathas who broke Mughal power, and when Delhi passed to the Company in 1803 the treaty was signed with the Marathas, the emperor not even a party to it. Both of us are half right. The trouble is the question sitting underneath the quarrel, which is whether the British took India from the Muslims or from the Hindus. The empire the British inherited had already fallen apart, and it had fallen apart along lines that almost had nothing to do with faith.
The British conquered successor states, not an empire.
Aurangzeb died in 1707, and within a generation the Mughal map was a fiction. Hyderabad went its own way under the Nizam by the 1720s, Bengal and Awadh became nawabis in all but name, and the Marathas took the centre. The spectacular blows did not come from London. Nadir Shah of Persia sacked Delhi in 1739, carried off the Peacock Throne and the Koh-i-Noor, and left tens of thousands dead in the streets in a single day. The Afghan Ahmad Shah Durrani came back to plunder again and again after him. By 1788 the emperor Shah Alam had been blinded by an Afghan adventurer and was living as a pensioner of his Maratha keepers. When General Lake walked into Delhi in 1803 he collected a prisoner the Marathas had been holding, not a throne. The British did not topple the Mughals. They arrived to read the will.
The frontiers were not religious frontiers.
Press the communal map onto the eighteenth century and it tears at once. Tipu Sultan, the Muslim tiger of Mysore, ruled a country that was mostly Hindu and ran his revenue through a Brahmin, Purnaiah. Ranjit Singh, the Sikh lion of Lahore, ruled a Punjab that was mostly Muslim. The Maratha and Nawabi states alike were administered by Hindu clerks and financed by Hindu bankers. There was no Muslim India and no Hindu India waiting to be defeated. There were states, and the faith of the man at the top told you very little about the people beneath him, still less about the men who ran his treasury.
The conquest was paid for and fought by Indians.
Plassey in 1757 is remembered as a battle. It was closer to a purchase. Siraj-ud-Daula lost because his own commander, Mir Jafar, stood aside, and Mir Jafar stood aside because the Jagat Seths, the richest Hindu banking house in Bengal, had decided their Nawab was bad for business and bought his army out from under him. Seven years later at Buxar the Company beat the Nawab of Awadh, the deposed Nawab of Bengal, and the Mughal emperor himself, all three together, and then took the right to tax Bengal to pay for the next war. The armies that did this work were Indian, sepoy and Hindu and Muslim in the great majority, marching on credit raised against Indian land. The Company was paramount because Indians found it paid to make it so.
The disunity is the story.
The faith of each beaten ruler is almost beside the point. The British did not conquer a religion. They completed a hostile takeover of a bankrupt estate, with Indian money, Indian troops, and a long row of victories over rulers who were Muslim, Hindu, and Sikh by turns and who would never combine.
This isn’t completely true either. Aurangzeb’s conquests of the deccan were sponsored by his Jain bankers as well. Many of his most competent generals were Rajput and Hindu such as Mirza Raja Jai Singh I. Aurangzeb is widely recognized as a bigot at this point despite having Hindus he relied on for the upkeep of his empire. Similarly, Tipu is also known for wanton massacres he committed in the name of faith when it was convenient for him.
The Marathas for their own part might’ve fought under the banner of Hind Swaraj but they never hesitated to hire outsiders such as Turk, Croats, or Americans as generals or officers. The religion of the man at the top always told us a limited amount about the state that they controlled. However, the state’s greater objectives, their raison d’être was set by the man on top.
Excellent comment – thank you for the correction
The Mughals fell in 1858. The Marathas did not even exist then. The Marathas even when they were ascendant were mostly seen as thuggish plunderers in North India.
The British took India from the Muslims. This is why after 1857, they mostly blamed the Muslims not the Hindus. That in of itself shows who they considered their primary rival in India.
If we were to read history like Hindutva does, the Hindus do not have any major significant victories in the last 1000 years which changed the face or empire which is why an ethno centric Maratha empire which could not even rule Delhi directly and got merked by the EIC half a century before the Mughals or the Nawabs or the Khalsa. This is why I think Hindutva should just hype up 1971, that’s the best they got which was also delivered by a dynasty they hate.
Fortunately, we dont read history like Hindutva. The Mughal Empire was pretty Rajput in nature unlike the Delhi Sultanate. It was quintessentially Indian.
No, they blamed the Muslims because the primarily soldiers from Awadh was where the 1857 mutiny began. As it was retinue of the poorly integrated former Nizam’s forces that began the rebellion. Regardless, you could still find Maratha figures participating in the 1857 rebellion, Jhasi ki Rani was a Maratha descendent along with Tatya Tope. Maratha Royal Remnants were around in India until Indira Gandhi decided to dissolve their privy purses and titles. The Scindias, Holkars, Bonsles, and Shindes are still around in important political positions. Regardless, most of the history of the 1857 mutiny was uncovered by Hindutva’s founder Savarkar in his book the first war of independence so even the sole Muslim claim over that event is tenuous.
Q you really need to get your facts together because otherwise your bigotry is meaningless. Most of the Mughal court remained Turkic until long into their decadent phase. It is written in the Akbar-nama that most of the courtiers in mughal courts were of foreign origin. Native Indians were a minority who were not preferred above Turks, Gokturks, Abyssinians, etc.