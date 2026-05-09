On Safety and Hinduphobia

Bombay Badshah is on vanvas. He earned it. He posted, in passing, personal details of another commenter, which he should never have been examining. He was warned, apologised, and is now serving his time in the forest. Lord Ram took Sita and Lakshman with him for fourteen years. BB is taking the IPL and Dhurandhar reruns for ten days. The proportions are different. The principle is the same. You leave the city when you have offended its order.

This is not a defence of him. It is the opposite. BP must be a safe space for reader, commenter and author. Privacy is the precondition of opinion. If a person cannot post under a handle without a hostile interlocutor looking them up, the room collapses into a lower kind of theatre. We do not run that kind of room.

Engrained Hinduphobia

But his exile is also the moment to say the thing we have been postponing. Hindus on this site have a real grievance, and it has accumulated because the language of liberal discourse equips one side of the argument with a vocabulary the other side does not have. Islamophobia is an institutional word. Hinduphobia is still scratching at the door. The asymmetry shapes every thread:

“Hinduism by definition is actually very offensive to Islam. Idol Worship is probably one of the worst sins a Muslim can commit. Obviously, Hindus are entitled to believe what they want. I have no issues with that. But a fundamental reason why Muslims find their religion distasteful is because it is not monotheistic.”

By Hinduphobia we mean something specific. It is the contempt for Hindu civilisational forms, doctrinal and aesthetic, that survives in the descendants of cultures that once attempted to colonise them, and the social hierarchy that contempt continues to encode. Not every theological disagreement is Hinduphobia. Disagreement is the price of pluralism. What we mean is the contempt that follows the disagreement home.

Racial & Theological Differences

The grievance is theological in form and racial in substance.

The theological form is the easier half. Mainstream Sunni doctrine treats murti puja as the gravest category of sin, and in the popular register that judgement bleeds from the act onto the actor. The Hindu sits awkwardly inside the classical Islamic categories. The Christian and the Jew are People of the Book. The Hindu had to be argued in. The Quran names Lat, Uzza and Manat, the three Daughters of God whose intercession was admitted into the recitation and then revoked. We have written about this. We stand by it. The Satanic Verses are not so Satanic.

For our part, we are flexible on the metaphysics. God may have daughters, God may have sons, God may have a family, God may have none of these. The doctrine does not stand or fall on the family tree. Intense Hindufication have made us comfortable with a Monotheistic Creator God who keeps company.

Hindustani Classical & the goddess Saraswati

The proof that the animus is racial and not only doctrinal is in the music. Hindustani classical opens with an invocation to the great goddess Saraswati.

The raag system is built on temple time. Bismillah Khan, the greatest shehnai player of the twentieth century, played at the Kashi Vishwanath temple as a daily devotional act and refused to leave Banaras even when offered the world. Bade Ghulam Ali Khan sang to Krishna. The Dagar brothers traced their lineage to Tansen, who took his ragas from Swami Haridas in Vrindavan. Most of the great gharana ustads were converts or descendants of converts within living memory. They knew exactly whose floor they were singing on, and they did not flinch. The doctrine was no obstacle to a Muslim genius bowing to Saraswati. Something else is.

The Ashraf Inheritance

That something else is the Ashraf inheritance. The animus is often concentrated in the descendants, real or claimed, of Turkic, Persian and Afghan settlers who took local wives, ruled the plains for several centuries, and were then displaced. They inherited the racialised contempt of the apex coloniser for the colonised soil. The British, who came next, did not invent this hierarchy. They calibrated it.

The Bengali Muslim solved this by indigenising. He kept his Bengali, his rivers, his rice, his Tagore, and his Nazrul. The Urdu-speaking Ashraf did not. He continued to look upward toward a forlorn Mughal court that, incidentally, conducted its business in Persian and treated Urdu itself as a bazaar tongue. The Mughals would not have spoken to him in the language he now guards. Pakistan is the Ashraf project nationalised at the level of high culture, which is why its prestige axis is a museum of a court that never quite belonged to it, while its demography remains stubbornly Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashtun and Baloch. The high culture and the body of the country are speaking different languages.

Doctrinal exclusion in 2026 is not tenable. Racial contempt dressed as doctrine is less tenable still. The bridge has to be built from both ends.

BB will return from his vanvas. We hope his interlocutors notice that the space he leaves behind is not actually neutral. It only looked that way because he was klaxoning it for Team Saffroniate. Asymmetric rooms feel symmetrical only when both sides are loud enough to register, and the Cresceniate has been waxing for years under the Liberal Aegis.