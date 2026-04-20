Founder Sites and Institutional Sites: A Note on Sikh Sacred Geography

This post is to be treated as Precedent on two matters.

First, on moderation

We have been alerted by Hamza that a number of Pakistani commentators on this site have been using anti-Dravidian racialised language against South Indian communities. This will not be tolerated on Brown Pundits.

Any comment that uses racialised language against Dravidian, Tamil, or South Indian communities will be removed, and the offending commenter will have twenty comments removed instantly as an automatic fine. There is no warning phase.

This is personal as well as editorial. DLV’s family was driven out of Sindh by Muhajirs at Partition. It was the Dravidians and the Tamils of Chennai who welcomed them, gave them a second home, and treated them as their own. Any racialised language against those communities on this site will be met with the full weight of the moderation tools available.

To Kabir’s credit, as far as we are aware, he is the only regular Pakistani voice on this blog who has never used racialised language of any kind, even in sharp disagreement. He remains institutional and high-minded even when the argument turns to nuclear rattling. He does not share in the wider Desi pathology with regards to skin colour and race, and that exception is worth naming. It may be the American side of him. Whatever the source, it is the standard this site expects of every commenter, Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi, or otherwise.

Second, on substance

The post below establishes a framework for how this site will discuss the sacred geographies of Partition going forward. The recent Kabir-Kishore exchange on Sikh holy places, is the occasion, but the framework is intended to apply across all such disputes: Hindu sites in Pakistan, Muslim sites in India, Sikh sites on both sides of the Wagah, Buddhist sites across the subcontinent. Future BP posts on sacred geography should refer back to the founder-institutional distinction laid out here.

Founder Sites and Institutional Sites: A Note on Sikh Sacred Geography

A recent exchange on this site sets out two claims about Sikh holy places. The first says Sikhs lost most of their sacred sites to Pakistan in 1947. The second calls that claim nonsense. Both are right, and the disagreement turns on a distinction neither has named: founder sites versus institutional sites.

The Pakistan-side Holy Sites

Every site tied to Guru Nanak’s own life sits inside Pakistan. That is the founder geography.

The India-side Holy Sites

Every Takht, the entire seat of institutional Sikh authority, sits in India. That is the institutional geography.

Both claims resolve

The life of the founder runs across Pakistani soil from birth to death. The living architecture of the Panth, its temples of sovereignty and its mother shrine, sits in India. Neither reading is false. They are counting different things.

The Bahá’í parallel

The Bahá’í Faith shows the same structure in sharper relief. The founder sites sit in Iran: the House of the Báb in Shiraz, the Síyáh-Chál of Tehran where Bahá’u’lláh received his revelation, the family homes across Mazandaran. Each is a pilgrimage site. The institutional sites sit in the Holy Land: the Shrine of the Báb on Mount Carmel, the Shrine of Bahá’u’lláh at Bahjí near Acre, the Universal House of Justice in Haifa. Each is also a pilgrimage site. Both geographies are sacred. Yet the Holy Land matters more than the cradle. In a strange way the Faith needs Haifa more than it needs Shiraz just as the Roman Catholic Church needs Vatican more than Jerusalem.

The House of the Báb in Shiraz was demolished by Revolutionary Guards in September 1979, paved over, and the site converted first into a public square and later into a road. It was the single most sacred site in Iranian Bahá’í geography. Its destruction did not end the Faith. The pulse had already moved to Mount Carmel.

The deeper argument

Founder sites are irreplaceable in sentiment. Institutional sites are irreplaceable in function. A religion can survive the loss of its founder sites. It cannot survive the loss of its institutional sites, because institutions are what transmit the tradition across generations. The Sikhs kept the Akal Takht. That is why the Panth remains coherent despite losing Nankana. The Bahá’ís kept Haifa. That is why the Faith remains coherent despite losing Shiraz.

The Kartarpur Corridor

The visa-free bridge from the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib was finally inaugurated in November 2019, more than seventy years after Partition. It operated through the pandemic, through diplomatic chills, through successive Pakistani governments. It was closed, by the Indian government, in the wake of Operation Sindoor in 2025. A corridor that took half a century to build took weeks to shut. The founder site is once again out of reach, visible through the binoculars the Indian government installed at the border.

The puzzle of Sikh consent

Given that partition cost the Sikhs their founder geography, why did the Sikh leadership consent to it? Master Tara Singh unsheathed his kirpan outside the Punjab Assembly in March 1947 and led the Akali Dal into the partition camp. The calculation was political survival against sacred geography, and political survival won. The Sikhs feared Muslim-majority rule in a united Punjab more than they feared losing Nankana. They traded Nankana for the Akal Takht. It was a rational trade. It was also a tragic one. They kept the pulse of the religion and lost its cradle.

The Confederation that never was

Here is the counterfactual the subcontinent refuses to examine. Partition was not the only way to resolve 1947. A confederated India, organised into cultural and linguistic zones rather than two warring states, could have preserved every sacred geography across the board.

The zones write themselves from the map:

Zone A: Greater Indus , stretching from the Khyber potentially to Delhi, anchored on Lahore and Karachi

, stretching from the Khyber potentially to Delhi, anchored on Lahore and Karachi Zone B: Hindustan proper , the Gangetic heartland

, the Gangetic heartland Zone C: Greater Bengal , centred on Calcutta and Dhaka

, centred on Calcutta and Dhaka Zone D: A Dravidian south, anchored on Madras

Extend the logic outward and the confederation could have drawn in Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, the Maldives, and Mauritius. A subcontinental bloc stretching from Kabul to Yangon would have been a hyperpower nothing could deconstruct.

The Brits failed at this. So did Congress. So did the Muslim League. Everyone wanted unilateral power. No one was a visionary. Jinnah wanted a sovereign Pakistan. Nehru wanted a centralised India. Mountbatten wanted a quick exit. None of them imagined a structure that could hold Nankana Sahib and Harmandir Sahib inside the same polity while still granting Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and everyone else genuine self-governance over their own cultural and religious space.

This is the genius of the Jambudvīpa idea, and of Dharma more broadly. The Indic civilisational tradition has always understood that the subcontinent is not one thing but a federation of things. Bengal is not Punjab. Tamil Nadu is not Gujarat. Sindh is not Kashmir. Each has its own language, its own saints, its own temperament. A confederation that recognised this, granted each zone real autonomy over its own religious and cultural life, and pooled sovereignty only for defence, currency, and external relations would have given every community the one thing 1947 actually denied them: the freedom to be themselves inside a structure too large to fail.

Instead the subcontinent got two states, three wars, a bomb on each side, and a Kartarpur Corridor that opens and closes with the weather of the relationship.

Closing

The wish that Punjabi Muslims claim Guru Nanak as shared heritage is worth supporting. Nanak’s teaching that there is neither Hindu nor Muslim was not sectarian diplomacy. It was a theological claim about the singular source of God. A Punjab on either side of the Wagah that could hold that claim would be closer to what Nanak actually taught, and closer to the confederal Jambudvīpa that 1947 destroyed.

Until then, the binoculars remain.