Moderation Notice

A brief note to all commentators on standards going forward.
We prefer ten comments from ten commentators rather than a hundred comments from three commentators.
Capacity for unmoderated commenting has run out. Known authors will be held to a materially higher bar than anonymous readers, because name recognition carries responsibility.
Kabir has set the template. He has moved his argumentation out of comment threads and into original posts (India is Not a “Muslim Power” & Overzealous Pemra), which is exactly the trajectory we want to see from regular contributors.
Direct warning to BB: stop fanning thread fires. The metric this year is not comment density, it is commenter diversity. Low-quality threads drive high-quality voices off the platform, and we have watched it happen in real time. One dominant voice churning out heat costs us three or four signal contributors who quietly stop showing up.
If you have a substantive argument, write a post. If you have a reaction, keep it tight and keep it clean. Threads are not a venue for serial combat.
This applies to everyone, but authors especially. You set the tone whether you mean to or not.
– Moderation, Brown Pundits
Let’s make this a place for mature discussions 🙂
Agreed.
I’m surprised no one has picked up this news:
“New Delhi summons Iranian envoy after Indian-flagged tankers shot at near Strait of Hormuz”
https://www.dawn.com/news/1992990/new-delhi-summons-iranian-envoy-after-indian-flagged-tankers-shot-at-near-strait-of-hormuz
The Strait is apparently closed again. President Trump has convened a meeting in the Situation Room. So I’m not feeling very confident about the ceasefire holding.
Nobody wants to go to war again
The so called mosaic model at play. No credible central leadership. IRGC rules.
It will be cowboys Vs Iranians!!
The cowboys repeatedly underestimate a civilizational force. Centuries vs a few hundred years!
Amen
Agreed.
I’ll just make posts as it can be more high quality.
Can you send me a password reset email?
Please desist from posting about Pakistan or Islam.
You have interesting thoughts about cinema.
There is really no need to constantly create an environment of negativity.
Nuh-uh.
I promise to be “civil” (unless provoked) but will not desist from posting about Pakistan or Islam (just like you don’t about India).
Pakistan at the end of the day is part of the Indian subcontinent and is a “brown” topic.
One thing you should understand is stating “facts” is not an insult and you should not take umbrage with it.
Those comparisons I do between India and Pakistan, if done between China and India will show India in a bad light and instead of taking it as an insult, I would take it as an inspiration.
I will not post about India if you don’t post about Pakistan.
Please remember you are on probation. You were explictly told by XTM to “lay off” Pakistan and Islam.
You don’t state “facts”. Your every comment drips with anti-Pakistan animus.
As I said, there is no need to constantly create an atmosphere of negativity.
I will focus on India but references to Pakistan may be there if the context is there.
That seems fair.
But then I can also mention India if the context is there.
Retake the High Signal Pledge.
Also promise not to reply even when provoked.
You know you can write in to Admin but you repeatedly choose to slum it down.
We don’t want to spend time on removing 100’s of comments; it’s insensitive to us and You are the repeat offender.
I retake the high take pledge and promise to be high signal.
Also I promise not to reply when provoked and will mail you.
Thank you Hamza..