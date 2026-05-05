the Shah and the Saint

A month ago the Shah wrote to the Saint:
Naah it is a good film… I will make you say Bharat Mata ki Jai by infiltrating into Pakistan and pointing a gun at your head.
The threat to Kabir, however jocularly framed, is the trigger. BB has a habit of strict adherence to the Letter of the Law while frantically attempting to violate its Spirit, and BP’s continued tolerance is contingent on Kabir’s goodwill. If Kabir lodges a reasonable complaint, the sanction escalates.
The next rung is a 40-comment fine and a one-week revocation of authorial and commentator privileges. This applies to BB under any handle or avatar as a lasting Precedent.
We are not heavy-handed and Authorial Autonomy deeply matters to us, but the issue is what the transgression actually was. We want genuine contrition, not a mea culpa followed by the old tricks in slightly more sophisticated form.
These “old tricks” are merely in response to other “old tricks” as frequently elaborated upon by the rest of the Saffronate.
The first interaction as well as affront was done by the opposing side.
The “letter of the law” is what keeps civilizations in check. Spirit is a subjective metric.
Ultimately it is @X.T.M’s site and he is free to dispense judgement as he sees fit.
Hopefully that judgement is a fair one and only includes personal interactions (which I am anyways avoiding) and not “feelings” being hurt due to posts/comments one might not agree with, including ones critical of Pakistan.
Imputing that the sanction concerns the content of your posts misrepresents its basis. The trigger is the threat to Kabir. That is conduct, not opinion, and the distinction is not subjective.
I never said that. I apologize if that was how you took it.
I very much know that this was due to the trolling in the Assembly elections post (mutual and initiated by the opposing party, mind you).
Just stating that if future “judgements” rests on the subjective “spirit” rather than the objective “rules” then there is always the possibility of “complaints” regarding hurt “feelings” due to posts/comments etc. Very much a “blasphemy law” if you will.
I only asked for fairness in that case, which to be fair has been shown especially regarding the post order.