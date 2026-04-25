Pakistani Centrists, Not Muslim Extremists

A Precedent note from the Editor

The most important thing to understand about the Pakistani voices on this site is that they are centrists, not extremists. Kabir, El Khawaja, S Qureishi: none of them is a fringe figure in Pakistani society. They are roughly where a literate, urban, employed Pakistani sits, and that fact deserves attention.

It deserves attention because India, over the last decade, has stopped engaging with Pakistanis altogether. Visas have collapsed. Cricket is gone. Cinema is gone. Academic exchange is gone. The everyday oxidation of one society against another, the slow correction by which extreme positions get rounded down through exposure to people who hold different ones, has been switched off. What is left is each side talking to itself about the other.

Brown Pundits is one of the few places where that has not happened.

The thread that prompted this note will illustrate. A week ago, S Qureishi observed that the only downside of the Islamic Revolution was that “there is no OnlyFans.” We were deeply offended by this line seriously enough to write the next piece on counterfactual analysis of Iranian society. Q then returned, under another post, with a fuller thesis: female sexuality must be controlled to sustain a civilisation. Pressed on enforcement, he listed disownment, violence, lawsuits, vandalism. Finally when pressed on honour killing, he admitted it was “horrible” and “immoral.”

Three voices took shape on the thread. The most salient asked that the comment be deleted as misogynist.

We are not deleting it.

We disagree with Q on almost every line he wrote. The thesis that female autonomy is the load-bearing crack in civilisation is one we reject in full. The post that triggered this thread was our own. But Q is not a Taliban spokesman. He is a Pakistani who, when challenged in writing by other commenters, was forced to articulate his position, defend it under hostile examination, and concede that violence is wrong. That is not platforming. That is engagement. It is the slow work India has decided it no longer needs to do.

A line from this Editor’s chair bears repeating. Our household is child-free. The female partner is a leading STEM academic and Hindu. The Editor is a Bahá’í of Islamicate heritage, a tradition in which Qurratu’l-‘Ayn removed her veil in 1848, before most of the Western canon got there. We live across these traditions in fact, not in theory. What we will not do is run this site as a liberal monoculture, because we do not run our own life as one.

That is the principle. The standard at Brown Pundits is fundamental human decency, not adherence to whichever orthodoxy is in vogue on Substack or X. Decency rules out incitement. It does not rule out illiberal argument. The line is incitement, not offence.

The system, in fact, is already working. Kabir has responded with two posts of his own: one on Humsafar and Pakistani gender drama, one on passive aggression as bullying. BombayBadshah has promised an empirical reply on women’s safety across the Great Indus. The argument is metabolising. It does not need the Editor to settle it.

Three invitations follow.

Q is offered authorship under standard probation. The condition is simple: open the first post with an unreserved condemnation of violence and honour killing, then make whatever argument follows. He should have done this in his first comment on the original thread. Publication is not endorsement. It is exposure.

The wider point is the one to close on. A Pakistani conservative on these pages is being met by an Indian liberal, an Indian woman, a Sri Lankan voice, a recovering news junkie, and an Editor who shares his religion of origin but not his conclusions. He is being argued with, in writing, by people he would otherwise never meet.

India has stopped hearing voices like his at all.

The cost of that disengagement is not merely that Pakistan becomes a caricature in Indian eyes. It is that the small, unglamorous transformation of a position by sustained contact with people who disagree with it stops happening on either side of the border.That transformation is the only thing that has ever worked.