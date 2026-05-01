Arab Fathers are not fabrications (entirely) X.T.M · May 1, 2026 · No comments BB writes, on a recent thread: But Pakistanis do change their fathers to people who were not their fathers. Indians don’t. The claim their actual fathers. There is no “mirror” here. It would be a mirror if Indians claimed to be British, French, Portuguese etc. The claim depends on treating South Asian Muslims as a single block. They are not one block. The genetic record is a gradient, and on that gradient several specific populations carry foreign ancestry that exceeds what local conversion alone would produce. Most South Asian Muslims are autosomally close to their Hindu neighbours. That is the modal story. It is not the only story. The NorthWestern Muslims Working strongest to softest. Pashtuns. Y-DNA from Pashtun samples differentiates them from Punjabi and Sindhi neighbours. Elevated R1a-Z93 patterns with Central Asian distributions, alongside meaningful J2 and G. The autosomal work under Reich and Narasimhan places northwest Pakistani populations at a higher Steppe MLBA fraction and closer to Iran-related reference groups than most South Asian samples. The signal is layered, not pure, but it is not reducible to local conversion. Baloch. Baloch populations cluster genetically nearer to Iranians than to neighbouring South Asian groups in multiple studies. Linguistic and genetic records agree. The serious reading is ethnolinguistic and partial-genealogical affinity with the Iranian plateau, not fabrication. Hazaras. Mongol-period East Asian admixture is documented in Y-DNA, autosomal data, and visible phenotype. The Genghisid and Chagatai military lineage stories have a real substrate, even where specific descent claims overshoot. Sayyids. J1 is not uniquely Arab. Sample selection in Sayyid datasets is uneven, and endogamy with drift can inflate signal. With those caveats noted, Sayyid lineages still carry elevated J1 frequencies relative to non-Sayyid neighbours across multiple South Asian samples. The distribution is non-random in a direction consistent with the documentary record. That residual signal is inconsistent with wholesale fabrication. Ashraf and the families that became Mohajir. Two questions need separating. Cultural Persianisation, Persian as a court tongue, marriage within a narrow circle, is well documented and does not by itself imply foreign descent. The genetic question is separate. In the elite endogamous urban Ashraf with documented Persian and Arab patrilines, West Asian and Iranian Y-signal sits above the Hindu-neighbour baseline. In the broader self-identified Ashraf population, autosomal profiles are close to regional neighbours. The narrow elite claim survives. The mass claim does not. Inflation, not invention Patrilineal claims overshooting the genetic record is a subcontinental feature, not a Pakistani vice. Brahmin and upper-caste origin stories invoke Vedic and Aryan descent, and the Steppe MLBA component in upper-caste North Indians is real, partial, and short of the mythic claim. The error on every side is inflation, not invention. BB asks us to treat one side’s inflation as documentary embarrassment and the other side’s as ordinary mythology. That asymmetry is what fails. The Narrative The deeper problem is the frame. BB writes as if identity is fixed by paternal chromosomes, and as if speaking for what the Muslims of South Asia may or may not claim about themselves is his to do. Run the same logic on caste. By BB’s standard a Dalit who becomes Brahmin by status or marriage is fabricating fathers. So is anyone whose family rose. The framework is genetic determinism, selectively applied. Muslim self-identification is documentary embarrassment. Caste mobility is ordinary social fact. That is not science. It is gatekeeping in genetic costume. What is actually at stake Indian Islam has caste, but it has never produced a closed varna system. The Ashraf, the apex of Muslim South Asian social order, did not ossify in the way Brahmin and Kshatriya orders did. Lines between Sayyid, Sheikh, Mughal, and Pathan were porous. Conversion ran upward, downward, and lateral. Marriage crossed boundaries that Hindu caste would not. The result is a hierarchical but fluid order, with a foreign-origin claim at the top that was never frozen into ritual. That fluidity threatens the Hindu-nationalist account of the subcontinent, in which Indian Islam is a recent overlay on a fundamentally Hindu population. The Ashraf were not an overlay. They were a ruling order, with live categories, capable of acting as a political class. That is what produced 1947. Pakistan was constituted because the categories were alive enough to act through, not because anyone fabricated paperwork in the months before partition. From Karachi to Lucknow These families are heirs of the Indo-Islamic millennium. Their identity is not partition nostalgia. They are not entirely indigenous, and they were never asked to be. The indigenisation project, which BB is performing in miniature, is the demand that they retroactively become so. The Y-chromosome is the costume. The argument is over whether a thousand years of Persianate, Arab-claiming, Turkic-recalled ruling-class identity can be dissolved back into the soil on demand. The fathers were not fabricated. The demand to swap them is.
The claim depends on treating South Asian Muslims as a single block. They are not one block. The genetic record is a gradient, and on that gradient several specific populations carry foreign ancestry that exceeds what local conversion alone would produce. Most South Asian Muslims are autosomally close to their Hindu neighbours. That is the modal story. It is not the only story.
The NorthWestern Muslims
Working strongest to softest.
Pashtuns. Y-DNA from Pashtun samples differentiates them from Punjabi and Sindhi neighbours. Elevated R1a-Z93 patterns with Central Asian distributions, alongside meaningful J2 and G. The autosomal work under Reich and Narasimhan places northwest Pakistani populations at a higher Steppe MLBA fraction and closer to Iran-related reference groups than most South Asian samples. The signal is layered, not pure, but it is not reducible to local conversion.
Baloch. Baloch populations cluster genetically nearer to Iranians than to neighbouring South Asian groups in multiple studies. Linguistic and genetic records agree. The serious reading is ethnolinguistic and partial-genealogical affinity with the Iranian plateau, not fabrication.
Hazaras. Mongol-period East Asian admixture is documented in Y-DNA, autosomal data, and visible phenotype. The Genghisid and Chagatai military lineage stories have a real substrate, even where specific descent claims overshoot.
Sayyids. J1 is not uniquely Arab. Sample selection in Sayyid datasets is uneven, and endogamy with drift can inflate signal. With those caveats noted, Sayyid lineages still carry elevated J1 frequencies relative to non-Sayyid neighbours across multiple South Asian samples. The distribution is non-random in a direction consistent with the documentary record. That residual signal is inconsistent with wholesale fabrication.
Ashraf and the families that became Mohajir. Two questions need separating. Cultural Persianisation, Persian as a court tongue, marriage within a narrow circle, is well documented and does not by itself imply foreign descent. The genetic question is separate. In the elite endogamous urban Ashraf with documented Persian and Arab patrilines, West Asian and Iranian Y-signal sits above the Hindu-neighbour baseline. In the broader self-identified Ashraf population, autosomal profiles are close to regional neighbours. The narrow elite claim survives. The mass claim does not.
Inflation, not invention
Patrilineal claims overshooting the genetic record is a subcontinental feature, not a Pakistani vice. Brahmin and upper-caste origin stories invoke Vedic and Aryan descent, and the Steppe MLBA component in upper-caste North Indians is real, partial, and short of the mythic claim. The error on every side is inflation, not invention. BB asks us to treat one side’s inflation as documentary embarrassment and the other side’s as ordinary mythology. That asymmetry is what fails.
The Narrative
The deeper problem is the frame. BB writes as if identity is fixed by paternal chromosomes, and as if speaking for what the Muslims of South Asia may or may not claim about themselves is his to do. Run the same logic on caste. By BB’s standard a Dalit who becomes Brahmin by status or marriage is fabricating fathers. So is anyone whose family rose. The framework is genetic determinism, selectively applied. Muslim self-identification is documentary embarrassment. Caste mobility is ordinary social fact. That is not science. It is gatekeeping in genetic costume.
What is actually at stake
Indian Islam has caste, but it has never produced a closed varna system. The Ashraf, the apex of Muslim South Asian social order, did not ossify in the way Brahmin and Kshatriya orders did. Lines between Sayyid, Sheikh, Mughal, and Pathan were porous. Conversion ran upward, downward, and lateral. Marriage crossed boundaries that Hindu caste would not. The result is a hierarchical but fluid order, with a foreign-origin claim at the top that was never frozen into ritual.
That fluidity threatens the Hindu-nationalist account of the subcontinent, in which Indian Islam is a recent overlay on a fundamentally Hindu population. The Ashraf were not an overlay. They were a ruling order, with live categories, capable of acting as a political class. That is what produced 1947. Pakistan was constituted because the categories were alive enough to act through, not because anyone fabricated paperwork in the months before partition.
From Karachi to Lucknow
These families are heirs of the Indo-Islamic millennium. Their identity is not partition nostalgia. They are not entirely indigenous, and they were never asked to be. The indigenisation project, which BB is performing in miniature, is the demand that they retroactively become so. The Y-chromosome is the costume. The argument is over whether a thousand years of Persianate, Arab-claiming, Turkic-recalled ruling-class identity can be dissolved back into the soil on demand.
The fathers were not fabricated. The demand to swap them is.