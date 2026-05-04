The Shijrah and the Y-Chromosome

A sequel to “Arab Fathers are not fabrications (entirely)“

The previous post answered BB. The comment thread produced an objection from Q, who concedes the cultural point and grants that Sayyid status mattered, then argues that Y-DNA is unreliable because Central Asian Sufism accepted matrilineal Sayyid descent and that South Asian Sayyids are 95 per cent autosomally local in any case. BB and Q essentially reach the same conclusion by different routes.

The mother’s status

Hinduism and Christianity both carry the mother’s status as load-bearing. Varna purity is bilineal, and the maternal line is policed: pratiloma unions, where a lower-status man fathers a child on a higher-status woman, are catastrophic in Manusmriti. The Christian veneration on the Virgin runs the same logic by inversion. A story of “foreign father, local mother” collapses status in both systems, so it gets erased. Brahmin origin narratives almost never claim foreign paternity.

Islam does not police the maternal line the same way. The line is the father’s, and a slave concubine’s son inherits paternal status undiluted. The eleventh Imam was the son of a Nubian concubine. The Abbasid caliphs from the mid-period onward were almost all sons of Turkic, Greek, Berber, or Slavic mothers. Classical fiqh weighs maternal lineage in kafa’ah and in some legitimacy disputes, but that is stratification, not pollution metaphysics.

The same asymmetry produced two radically different slavery histories. In the Atlantic system, partus sequitur ventrem fixed the child to the mother’s status; the descendants of African slaves remained enslaved and congealed into a marked descendant class. In the Islamic system, the child of an African concubine inherited his father’s status as a free Muslim; the descendants assimilated into the general population over generations. The genetics ratify the divergence: Sub-Saharan ancestry is diffused across Arabian, Iranian, and Turkish populations rather than concentrated in a separated descendant community.

Hence the asymmetric record. Mappilas, the Hadhrami diaspora, the Swahili coast all preserve foreign paternal lineage, and the Y-DNA converges with the claim. Arab nasab tradition demands at least ten generations of fathers in living recall.

Shia and Sunni Sayyids

The internal Muslim distinction matters more than the inter-religious one, and it is where Q flattens too quickly. Shia and Sunni Sayyids are not the same artefact. Imami Shi’ism makes the Imamate hereditary doctrine, so the genealogy carries theological weight. The Naqib al-Ashraf bureaucracy under the Safavids formalised verification, and the apparatus travelled with Persianate elites into Awadh. Our late paternal grandmother was an Abidi from Nagana Saadat in Amroha, locally joked of as the factory of Sayyids. The shijrah is meticulous because the institution that produced it was meticulous. Sunni Sayyid status sits on weaker scaffolding. After the early Abbasid nuqaba weakened, no verifying institution existed across the Sunni world, and tax exemptions in Sultanate and Mughal India drove claim inflation among Pathan and Rajput converts.

The Y-chromosome

“Both Shiite and Sunni Syeds in South Asia are autosomally local (95%) … Y-DNA is not always an indication since Syed status was so cherished in Central Asian Sufism that often it also passed down maternally and it was accepted.”

— Q

Q’s autosomal-locality argument misreads the population genetics. Autosomal locality and Y-line preservation are not in tension. They are the expected signature of a small founding patriline marrying locally for a millennium. Razib’s calculation on the Hui is the canonical case: 40 per cent West Eurasian Y-DNA against around 5 per cent autosomal. The Parsis run the same pattern in reverse. Paternal line almost entirely Persian, mtDNA majority Gujarati. The Y-chromosome is precisely where the founder signal survives.

Eaaswarkhanth et al. (2009) tested Shia and Sunni samples from North Indian Muslims directly. Shias carried elevated J2 plus E1b1b1, the latter found only in Shias and routing through Iran. Sunni Muslims of UP and Bihar carried the same R1a, H, and L profiles as Hindu neighbours. The Belle, Shah, Parfitt and Thomas paper that Q’s case implicitly leans on sampled an overwhelmingly Sunni cohort, where Sultanate-era status inflation is documented. It tells you about the inflated mass category, not about Husayni shijrah-bearing lines. The specific phylogeny tying J1-FGC12 to Prophetic descent remains a working hypothesis, but Y-DNA cross-checks within documented Husayni lineages, notably the Amrohvi Naqvi sadaat, corroborate the oral shijrah back to the thirteenth century.

The civilisational claim

“None of this means that the Republic of India can claim the Ummayads, the Durranis, the Sassanids, the Romans etc etc.”

— BB

BB insists Pakistan cannot claim the Umayyads, that this is like India claiming the British Empire. The analogy fails because the Indo-Islamic order is not an extractive overlay. Muhammad Bin Qasim conquered Sindh in 712. Eight centuries of dynasties followed: Ghaznavid, Ghorid, Khalji, Tughlaq, Lodhi, Mughal. They built courts, languages, architecture, jurisprudence, cuisine, and a ruling class that married into local soil while remembering its descent. Pakistan is a dual-civilisational state, Indic and Islamic. The Indian Muslim elite that did not migrate carries the same compact. The compact is not partition nostalgia. It is a millennium of layered identity, and BB’s demand that it be retroactively dissolved is the gatekeeping move dressed in chromosomes.

On the Muhajirs

Q raised the apathy question. The ambivalence about Indian roots maps onto class, and the logic inverts what one would expect. The UP and Bihar ashraf, the Lucknowi taluqdars, the old Delhi houses carried their Indian past as cultural capital. The rupture-narrative belongs instead to the lower-middle Muhajir cohort that found its identity in the Pakistani project itself.

The higher one sits in the old ashraf hierarchy, the more openly Indian one can afford to be, because one’s foreign (Islamicate) origin is already secured. The lower ones sit, the louder the rupture must be performed, because the foreign claim is precisely what one’s status depends on.

Closing

The Mappila does not invent his Arab father. The Abidi of Amroha did not become an Abidi in 1857 to claim a tax exemption. The shijrah and the Y-chromosome agree because the institution that produced the shijrah was built to make them agree. BB demands the costume be returned to the soil. Q argues the costume was never anything but local cloth. Both demands fail at the same place. The Y-chromosome remembers what the autosomes have long since forgotten.

The fathers were not fabricated. Neither were they local cloth.