Moderation Note: On Gaza, October 7, and the Limits of Tolerance

Kabir’s Muslim nationalism cosplaying as liberalism is vexatious (it would be excellent if he just disclosed his priors), but I give the admin full authority to handle that directly.
My immediate concern is with BB-HS. I have barred him from becoming an author and have removed his last twenty comments. Despite his earlier misrepresentation about being “half-Muslim,” I allowed him to return under a new handle, tabula rasa. His output, however, is increasingly defined by “fantasies” about what a model minority should be; deracinated and devoid of meaningful character.
BB’s Response (after I had deleted his past 20 comments)
“Why though? The only animus I have is with Kabir because he represents a demographic I loathe – The soft Islamist | The ‘liberal’ English-speaking version who whitewashes his more hardcore cousins’ atrocities. Actual people have died due to Islamists which Kabir downplays (Pahalgam, October 7th). Some ribbing online is nothing in comparison. And I haven’t even said anything insulting.”
My Response
- Kabir is not an Islamist. He is a Muslim nationalist—since Pakistan itself is sine qua non Muslim nationalism (the idea that Indian Muslims were entitled to their own nation). Just as every Israeli is, by definition, a Zionist/Jewish nationalist, even if individuals disagree with its implications, Kabir represents that current.
- What stands out is that BB mentions only Pahalgam and October 7—both undeniably tragic events, and I say this as someone who is not Muslim—while omitting the ongoing genocide in Gaza.It is akin to referencing 9/11, a devastating moment in history, without also acknowledging the destruction of Afghanistan and Iraq and the millions of lives lost in their aftermath.
- Unlike Kabir, vexatious, but rarely personal, BB makes his attacks direct. He is not Kabir’s friend indulging in ribbing; he is simply “Honey” under another guise.
- What sets him apart is an openly hierarchical stance: non-Muslim lives ranked above Muslim ones, echoing the very post-colonial divide-and-rule strategies we are meant to reject.
- Kabir manipulates through weaponised victimhood; BB chooses blunt hostility, lacing personal abuse into his commentary. I have permanently removed Honey’s comments for that reason, vulgarity leaves no space for debate and I treat BB and Honey as a single entity.
- Beneath the very different styles of BB-HS & Kabir lies the same contempt: the belief that the only acceptable minority is one hollowed out, compliant, and dead on the inside.
Moderation Philosophy
As a Founder, my job is to ensure Brown Pundits does not become an echo chamber. I have repeatedly critiqued Kabir’s contradictions, but once I accepted him as a Muslim nationalist cosplaying liberalism, I could also accept his place in the debate. We have multiple Hindu nationalists here, and when Kabir is challenged\moderated, the balance tends to restore itself. The ecosystem can correct for his presence.
Finally, let me stress: the comment boards are not the only heart of this site. Too often they descend into noise. If regular commentators want to influence debate constructively, they should apply to become Authors; where they can speak directly to our 2,000+ daily readers, not just the dozen or so regular commentariat.
Brown Pundits is rapidly emerging as the most interesting Indo-Pak cross-channel precisely because it is not an echo chamber. We literally upset everyone and that is a great thing because it means we are covering new difficult terrain. My moderation began with strict principles, but like everyone else, I have a life, job, and family. That means I must also be pragmatic.
Congrats to Kabir on joining the 20-comment removal club. It’s a bit hilarious, it now feels like I’m talking to myself, but it does what it should: keeps the signal high.
That said, Kabir wants to cosplay liberalism, but it amounts to sophistry. It’s better not to needlessly my judgements or views especially after I have taken a while to interrogate them.
You violated every policy XTM made Kabir. Don’t cry about milk you deliberately spilled.
I have backed off from banning Kabir – but I feel once I accepted the paradigm; Muslim Nationalist cosplaying as a liberal, then it doesn’t get to me anymore
Hoju & Daves have been made Authors now. so they also can moderate Kabir.
of course my only suggestion to all is not to be egregious in moderation; for instance I was justified in arbitrarily removing BB’s last 20 comments as a warning shot not to slip into the same paradigm
Kabir you engage in much sophistry but after a careful reading of what you write; I stand by my words.
Your idea of minorities are much like BB-HS. Your patriotic tabla player; they are like pets who never grow to agency but must leave English-speaking Muslim elites like you to run an opine on this.
You are welcome to your objections and clarifications but to be honest I don’t read them; I’m harsher on HS-BB because he descends to vulgarity. But I would suggest for your sake not to stoke this issue; deleting the last 20 comments arbitrarily (and then escalating) is a punitive, but firm and fair.
otherwise BP just goes into a vortex
Pakistan has had two great non Muslim cricket players –
reread the piece as I have been updating it
your objection is noted. but that is settled judgement you are a Muslim nationalist cosplaying as a liberal
you are welcome to do that. but then can you delete my last 20 posts?
as I said you are stoking something where you will not win it..
you have lost moral credibility alas in our last encounter; you are not a troll but alas you are troll-like albeit more sophisticated.
you want trigger me to able to defame BP in a certain light, which it is not.. it is the only real highway for Indo-Pak connection online. owing to very unique configurations.
you are very welcome to amp you rhetoric but inflation being what is; the next time I mass-delete comments it won’t be just 20 and you are nigh on 5,000 comments approved.
reflect on your journey within BP rather than constantly disrespect it perhaps?
On Gaza, October 7
XTMAs a Zionist what have you to say on Oct 7
tragic event; Hamas has to go.
but this is using a hammer to crush an ant.
Gaza should not be blockaded.
It is shocking to me that the Khaleej, which until a century ago was nomadic and turbulent, is far more peaceful than the Levant, which has 5,000 years of influence
Foreign influences
tragic event; Hamas has to go.
Why should Hamas go. It was an elected body.
Are you advocating Hamas to be eliminated VIOLENTLY
Do you really think Israel will stop the Genocide and Ethnic cleansing even after Hamas is eliminated.
I don’t think Hamas should be eliminated violently but I think Hamas should be able to stand for elections but the people of Gaza should be free to travel and work and become prosperous.
I don’t think Hamas should be eliminated violently but I think Hamas should be able to stand for elections but the people of Gaza should be free to travel and work and become prosperous.
You know as well as I do that Israel will never allow that.
Golda Meir’s 1969 interview comment that “there was no such thing as Palestinians” is a cornerstone of Zionist policy. After the Holocaust, even those on the far-left of the Zionist movement, including Martin Buber and other members of Brit Shalom, did not see the Arabs as having an equally weighty claim to nationhood in Palestine
Partition and Direct Action Day was Pakistan’s Original Sin?
QeA bluffed his way into a Nation that LITERALLY made no sense; where the East Wing rapidly became a colony.
Partition and Direct Action Day was Pakistan’s Original Sin?
No different from the Brits creating Israel. i.e. a Partition of Palestine
what is your point? One is bad while other isn’t? Or is that just your anti-India emotions taking over?
what is your point? One is bad while other isn’t?
I think it is XTM who thinks Pakistan is worse than Israel.
I think Israel is worse than Pakistan as does the UN.
You are smart, you can figure out why the UN considers Israel is worse than Pakistan