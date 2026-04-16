India That Is Bharat: The Exceptional Uniqueness and the Dual Identity

This is a Brown Pundits Precedent Post.

We have been asked, repeatedly and in good faith, why Brown Pundits appears to handle criticism of India with more care than it handles criticism of Pakistan. The charge is that we hold a double standard. It deserves a direct answer.

The answer is that we do hold a distinction, and we are not embarrassed by it, but it is not the distinction the charge assumes.

The Distinction

Pakistan is roughly seventy-nine years old as a sovereign state. India as a sovereign state is roughly seventy-nine years old as well. As nation-states under international law, as signatories to the United Nations, as entities with currencies and armies and foreign ministries, the two are pari passu. We treat them that way and we will continue to treat them that way. On every question that applies to nation-states as nation-states, the two sit at the same table and get the same scrutiny.

But India is not only a nation-state. India is also a civilisation, and the civilisation is not seventy-nine years old. The civilisation is, give or take the archaeological argument one prefers to have, somewhere around five thousand years old. It stretches from the Indus Valley through the Dravidian-Aryan synthesis, through the Vedic period, through the great classical flowering, through the medieval syntheses, through the colonial rupture, and into the present. One can argue the exact nature of the continuity. One cannot plausibly argue that the continuity is not there. It is there in the same way it is there for China. It is there in the same way it is there for Egypt. It is there.

This is not a claim about superiority. It is a claim about category. Pakistan is a sovereign state. India is a sovereign state and a civilisation. The two facts do not cancel. They coexist.

The Civilisational Peer Group Is Short

How short is short. At the level of a nation-state that is co-terminus with a multi-millennial civilisation, the peer group is essentially India and China. Two entries. Iran and Egypt have the civilisational depth but have been transformed by the Greco-Arab conquest, in an unalterable fashion. Greece has the civilisational depth but the modern Greek state is a nineteenth-century construction with limited political continuity to the ancient polis; the Ottoman interlude was equally determinative. Israel is a unique case and we will come to it.

That leaves India and China. Two countries on the planet where the nation-state is also the civilisation, where the sovereign political entity today is a recognisable continuation of the same cultural-linguistic-religious matrix that produced its earliest texts, and where the ordinary citizen, with some education, can read something written two or three thousand years ago in a language that is still a living vehicle of the culture.

That is not a small claim. It is also not a nationalist claim. It is simply a descriptive one.

The Indian Exception

Here is where India diverges from China, and where the argument becomes specific.

China’s continuity is primarily civilisational and administrative. It is a continuity of state, of bureaucracy, of script, of Confucian ordering. It is spectacular and it is real. But it is not, in the contemporary state’s own self-understanding, a sacred continuity. The People’s Republic explicitly detaches itself from religious authority. The mandate of heaven is a metaphor. The civilisation is venerated. The civilisation is not worshipped.

India’s continuity is both. It carries the ancient-state-and-administration weight that China carries. It also carries a spiritual sacralisation of the land, the rivers, the mountains, the sites, the epics, that has no parallel in the Chinese case. The Ganga is not the Yangtze. The Ganga is a goddess. That is not a metaphor and it is not decoration. It is the structural fact of what India is, civilisationally, to most of Her people.

The country that comes closest to this spiritual sacralisation of the land is Israel. Israel is small, it is young as a modern state, it is geopolitically fragile, and yet it carries a civilisational-spiritual weight that far exceeds its size or age, for exactly this reason. The Land is sacred. The People and the Land are, in the self-understanding of classical Biblical civilisation, one.

India that is Bharat is the only country in the world that carries both. The Chinese scale of ancient-state-and-administration continuity, and the Israeli density of spiritual sacralisation of the land. No other nation-civilisation on the planet combines these two registers. Not China alone, not Israel alone, not Iran, not Greece, not Egypt. Only India that is Bharat.

This is what the name itself encodes. India is the nation-state. Bharat is the civilisation, the Punyabhumi, the sacred geography. The constitutional formula, India, that is Bharat, is not redundancy. It is the acknowledgement of a dual identity that no other state on earth carries in quite the same combination.

What This Does and Does Not Mean

It does not mean that India-the-state gets a free pass. The current Indian state is seventy-nine years old, it is run by a government that can be criticised, it contains the same ordinary pathologies that every modern state contains, and we have criticised it on this blog many times and will continue to. Everything we have written about Operation Sindoor, about PM Modi, about Hindutva as a contemporary political movement rather than a civilisational commitment, stands.

It does mean that when the criticism slips from India-the-state to India-the-civilisation, we treat the latter with the reverence that any five-thousand-year-old civilisation is owed, and that we would similarly extend to Chinese, Persian, Egyptian, or Jewish civilisation in their respective registers. That reverence is not nationalism. It is the baseline respect due to any deep human inheritance.

The Third Register

But there is a further register still, and this is the one that is often missed. India is not only a nation-state and not only a civilisation. India is also, for roughly a billion people, a religious construct, a sacred geography that is worshipped as such. That third register is the one we would extend to Judaism, to Islam, to Christianity, to Buddhism, to any religion whose adherents hold its symbols and sites as sacred. It is not a claim unique to Hindus and it is not asking for special treatment. It is simply asking for the same respect that any religion receives when its sacred objects are discussed. The Ganga, the Gita, the murtis, the temples, the tirthas, are to Hindus what the Torah is to Jews, what the Quran and the Ka’aba are to Muslims, what the Gospels and Jerusalem are to Christians. Casual contempt for them reads, to the people who hold them sacred, exactly as casual contempt for the equivalents would read to those other communities. That is the third layer.

The Wings of India are Mid-Flight

The wings of India, to use the image from Brown Pandas, chose at Partition to civilisationally secede into another very venerable civilisation, the Islamic. Pakistan more explicitly, Bangladesh in a more qualified way because it kept Bengali language and literature as its sacred core and took the Muslim identity as its communal one. Every nation and every sovereign people has the right to choose what they want to be. We have no complaint about the choice. We observe it.

The Indus Is Also Ancient

A brief but important qualification. Pakistan as a nation-state in its 1947 form was an act of political construction, as Quaid-e-Azam himself effectively conceded. But Pakistan as a land, as a geography with civilisational depth, is not new at all. The Indus Valley civilisation, one of the four original cradles of human urban life, sits largely inside modern Pakistan. The Achaemenians conquered it. Alexander stopped at its eastern edge. Lahnda, Western Punjabi, covers roughly the whole of greater Punjab west of Lahore and defines a coherent linguistic-cultural space. The Indus itself has a natural geographic expression that drains the whole region, and Kashmir’s economic and physical logic runs down the Indus rather than over the hills.

Pakistan: Ancient Land, Young Name

The new Pakistan, post-1971, post-Bangladesh, is a far more coherent nation than the 1947 version ever was. Arguably it is an unbreakable one. The point is not that Pakistan lacks roots. The point is that Pakistan as a name, as a conscious identity, as an articulated civilisational self-understanding, did not exist before the twentieth century. The land is ancient. The self-conception is young. Those are different things, and the distinction matters.

But the observation has a consequence. When commenters on this blog invoke civilisational arguments to critique India, the civilisation they are critiquing is one of the two oldest continuous nation-civilisations on the planet, carrying a combination of ancient continuity and spiritual sacralisation that is unique.

A Note on Pakistan’s Depth

When they invoke civilisational arguments to critique Pakistan, the civilisation being critiqued is an Islamic one that is deeply venerable in its own right, but whose sovereign expression in the form of the Pakistani state is seventy-nine years old and whose relationship to the land it occupies is a question that the Pakistani intellectual tradition has, honourably, continued to wrestle with.

It is, frankly, a little farcical to read on the comment threads about how much Pakistanis love their Army Chief. The point of the Karachi living room, of the Lahore intellectual salon, of the Islamabad drawing room at two in the morning, is that Pakistanis are eviscerating about their own state in a way that has no parallel on the Indian side and very few parallels anywhere in the world.

They will question Partition. They will question the Two-Nation Theory. They will question the army, the judiciary, the bureaucracy, the clerisy, their own founding myths, sometimes Jinnah that is QeA himself. Islam remains, broadly, a sacred cow, no pun intended, but almost nothing else does. That intellectual suppleness is the flipside of the structural confusion. A state that has to keep inventing itself produces a citizenry that is constantly interrogating itself. The result is a diversity of internal opinion that is genuinely unmatched in the region. It is also the reason Pakistan, which began as an imagined construct, has adapted and survived into a very real and now globally critical nation.

These are different kinds of critique. They require different calibrations. That is not a double standard. That is epistemic hygiene.

The Practical Upshot

What this means for the comment boards is simple. Criticise the Indian state, the Modi government, the BJP, the RSS, Hindutva as a political programme, specific laws, specific actions, specific communal incidents. All of that is on the table. We will criticise them ourselves. We have.

But criticism of the five-thousand-year-old civilisation, of Bharat, of the Sanskrit and Tamil inheritances, of the Dharmic traditions, of the sacred geography, of the continuity itself, is a different register of claim, and will be met with the weight that such a claim deserves. Not defensiveness. Weight. The same weight we would give to comparable claims made against Chinese civilisation, against Islamic civilisation, against Judeo-Christian civilisation, against any deep human inheritance that has shaped hundreds of millions of lives across millennia.

India that is Bharat is exceptional and it is unique. Those two words are not synonyms. Exceptional because the combination of registers is not found elsewhere. Unique because, even within the small peer group of nation-civilisations, India’s specific form of the combination stands alone.

The Baseline is the Same but How High can One Go

Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Gulf, Iran, Israel, every country we write about on this blog is treated with the respect due to a sovereign people. That floor is unconditional. But the ceiling is calibrated by the specific civilisational weight the country carries, and India’s ceiling is, by this particular measure, tied only with China’s, if not far greater.

We are not embarrassed by this. We are also not apologising for it. It is simply what is true. It is at the core of Brownness, in the Desi sense, since Latinos are arguably brown too, that our centre of gravity remains Bharat Mata ki Jai.