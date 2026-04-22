And Why We Use the Word “We”. A BP Precedent Post (our 40th one).

We begin with the constitutional question. Why is BP’s editorial voice plural?

“We” depersonalises the view. A plural voice separates the ruling from the individual. When a comment is moderated, a post is Precedented, or a thread is steered, the call is not a private preference dressed up as authority. It is the house speaking, on the record, under rules that must survive this case and govern the next.

200 a Day

Daily comment volume has risen sharply and is now nudging 200. Active commentators have expanded from a handful to around twenty. Removal rates are running at an estimated ten to twenty percent of all comments. The more we prune, the faster the diversity of commentators grows.

The BP Factions

The volume split is even between factions, roughly a third each across Crescent, Saffron, and Centre. The roster is not. Saffron voices number nearly twice the Crescent bench, with the Centre slightly behind.

Why Pruning Opens the Space

It gives the silent reader the confidence to speak without being buried by the loudest entrant. Quiet voices appear when the loudest hit limits.

Why Precedent Posts

Precedent Posts perform the same work across time. They extend moderation beyond the moment, so that settled questions do not have to be re-litigated on every thread. A Precedent is a “we” carried forward. Without Precedents, every argument resets daily. With them, a forum accumulates judgment, memory, and standards.

Precedents as New Content

The system does more than moderate. It writes.

Each time BP commits a position on a niche but recurring question (Kashmir is not Palestine., Why Balochistan is not Kashmir), a Precedent enters the record. Over time those reference points become something larger than a thread. They become a working archive of contested Punditry, reaching back eighty years, and further, to 1857. The Indian Mutiny. Or rather, in a case of mini-precedence, heretofore referred to as the First War of Indian War of Independence.

Mainstream outlets rarely have the patience for such questions. Academia touches them slowly and in expensive monographs. Social media treats them as slogans. A space that sits between those worlds, run on Precedent rather than reaction, produces content that is genuinely novel on the open internet.

The Founders’ Stake

As Founders, our interest is the interest of Brown Pundits. We want this space to grow because we want it to outlast the tastes, moods, vanities, and factions of those who run it, including our own.

Kabir and Sbarrkum, the most veteran commentators on this site along with Girmit, are now leaving records to posterity. Others will join. That continuity matters. It is older than any single post, any single founder, any traffic spike.

Beyond Crescent or Saffron, we centre the space itself.