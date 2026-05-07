Open Thread: Pakistan’s Demons are The Daughters of God

Q writes on Pakistani source confirms US, Iran closing in on one-page memo to end war:
- Total Pakistani victory. If Pakistan pulls off the mediation, this will its greatest diplomatic victory ever. Lifting of Iranian sanctions will allow cheaper Iranian oil to flow directly to Pakistan, and the oil pipeline can be finally completed. Complete eradication of Indian influence from Iran is now achieved, and this will also eliminate any support to BLA from across the border.
Pakistan post Sindoor is on a winning streak. The mediation is real, the memo is real, and if it holds, the diplomatic ledger for the year goes firmly into Rawalpindi’s column. Iranian oil at the door, IP pipeline thinkable for the first time in fifteen years, BLA lifelines into Sistan throttled, Chabahar quietly demoted. A Victorious month?
But the question is whether she can conquer her demons. And the demons are not in the foreign ministry. They are in the drama studios.
Q again, on Pakistani dramas:
Women low-key love abusive behaviour from attractive men. Pretty much all women fantasy porn is about this. (What they don’t love is abusive aggressive behaviour from ugly or poor men) Since females are the primary target audience of these dramas, they tend to show this because that’s what the market demands. I would not read too much into this. What’s more concering was that foreign funded NGOs were trying implement anti-family messaging in the last 15 years – and that messaging has suddenly dried up after their funding dried up.
Fantasy is not preference. A woman reading a brooding-billionaire romance is not auditioning for one. To collapse the two is to flatten the female imagination into a market signal, which is exactly what the Pakistani dramas do and exactly why they rot the culture that consumes them.
Daughters of God
A theology that has no sovereign feminine cannot produce a culture that imagines one. What gets repressed at the level of the divine returns at the level of the drama. The serial heroine who is broken and remade by her tormentor is not a market accident. She is the only shape the feminine is permitted to take when the goddess has been cast out of the room.
This is why the Dharmic Subcontinent (Jambudvīpa) must centre Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram. The unspeakably ancient Hindu civilisation kept its mothers as gods. The land is feminine, the river is feminine, the nation is feminine. Power runs through Shakti, not despite her. Where the goddess sits at the centre of the cosmology, the woman in the drama does not need to be broken to be loved. The civilisation has at least already imagined her Sovereign.
The Satanic Sirens
Islam at its founding made a different choice. Al-Lat, Al-Uzza and Al-Manat were the three goddesses of pre-Islamic Mecca, the Daughters of God. The Satanic Verses are the moment recorded by Tabari, Ibn Ishaq and Waqidi when their intercession was briefly admitted into the recitation and then revoked. The feminine divine was named, then exiled. The Kaaba kept the stone and lost the daughters.
This is the gap. A state can broker a US-Iran memo and still be civilisationally hollow. It can win the diplomatic round and lose the deeper one. The geopolitical ascent does not patch the cultural rot, because the rot is not a policy failure and it cannot be fixed by a ministry. It is the long downstream of an exile fourteen hundred years old, and it shows up in what a culture lets its women dream about, and what it lets its men say about those dreams in public.
Pakistan’s demons are not Indian. They are not American. They are her own daughters, cast out of the Kaaba and waiting at the door. The Satanic Verses are not so Satanic. Welcome back to Al-Lat, Al-Uzza and Al-Manat.
If the deal goes through, here is who won and who lost:
1) Strategic Iranian victory. The regime not just survived but gave a bloody nose to two nuclear powers attacking it. It now controls leverage over 25% of world’s energy market and has become a regional hegemon – a 4th global power as Professor Pape describes.
2) Strategic loss for Israel. Israel wanted regime change and they did not get that. Their second best option was to goad US to mount a ground invasion with American troops to change the regime and destroy the IRGC and they didn’t get that. Their third option was total annhilation of the Iranian state and the US was unwilling to do that for fear of reprucussions. So now they have to suck it up. Capturing few Lebanese villages where they are now being slowly bled by Hezbollah’s FPV drones daily is what they have to cope with.
3) Complete US humiliaton and and a massive loss. There is absoluetly nothing that the US got out of this war. Nothing. Unable to change the Iranian regime, unable to destroy underground Iranian missile cities or drone factories, they have expended a third of their stand off munitions and interceptors, which may take a decade to replace. They lost control of Hormuz and could not reopen it militarily. Their GCC bases got wrecked, and it is very doubtful whether they will come back online in the same previous capacity ever again. Their military superiority is shattered, their allies abandoned them or are questioning them and China looks set to take over Taiwan now.
The only pros for the US: their oil companies are making money, MIC will be given new contracts to refill depleted stockpiles. Apart from that, they sunk enough Iranian metal junk from the 60’s that Trump gets to claim victory in front of his retarded base.
4) Total Pakistani victory. If Pakistan pulls off the mediation, this will its greatest diplomatic victory ever. Lifting of Iranian sanctions will allow cheaper Iranian oil to flow directly to Pakistan, and the oil pipeline can be finally completed. Complete eradication of Indian influence from Iran is now achieved, and this will also eliminate any support to BLA from across the border.
5) The biggest loser of this war will be UAE. They lived in the biggest glass house in the region but their agressive and braindead foriegn policy has led them to ruin. They are now completely surrounded by hostile states. Their entire economy relies upon security and now that is thretaened. Capital is already fleeing. Viability of Dubai port is also in question now with Hormuz under Iranian influence. Both Iran and Saudis hate them. They are .. as they say … are facing a propsect of getting hosed without lube, unless they dethrone MBZ.
Baluchistan is definitely not Kashmir since PakIran will be essentially one unit?
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That’s not how it works. Chabahar’s issues are due to US sanctions, not anything Pakistan has done.
Lifting of sanctions means Chabahar is back on track and India resumes buying Iranian oil.
You can’t have it both ways where there are conditional sanctions.
Iran is not going to give oil to just Pakistan out of goodwill. It will sell to anyone that has money.
And India has it and Pakistan doesn’t.
I laughed
You guys are in for a rude shock
Iran will continue to sell oil to you, just like they will be selling to Europe. But you already picked a side, you already made it clear who the Fatherland is. This has not gone unnoticed, and Pakistan being involved in mediation hints that they will strike their own deals with Iran w.r.t Indian influence in Sistan.
Yes. I don’t think Iran will forget that India clearly chose Israel or that India didn’t even protest the Supreme Leader’s murder.
Qureishi spammer, your comments have gone to spam (even the site knows your comments are crap).
I will just reply to your “geopolitical masterstrokes” with this image.
There is one golden rule in geopolitics – Islamabad always loses
I would re-think this analogy you have made with the Satanic Verses. Islam is an uncompromisingly monotheistic religion. Allah can have no children–whether daughters or sons. Neither does He have parents. This is not up for debate in Islam.
The debate about misogyny in Pakistani dramas continues to be a live one and there are people who espouse all kinds of positions–at either extreme and in the middle. I would place myself in the middle of this debate and not at either the “feminist” end or at Q’s end.
I think we have to understand that art reflects life. Also, these dramas are mainly appealing to the lowest common denominator. They are not “high art” in any way.
a very much slice of the world (nearly 30%) believe God had a Son who died on a Cross to redeem our sins..
Pir Worship (so prevalent in South Punjab – Sindh, the oldest Muslim parts of the Indian Subcontinent) are essentially holdovers from Hindu practises. they are not really Islamic
The Pir worship isn’t a South Asian thing; rather, it was a Central Asian, especially Timurid, thing. Sufism was a big deal in the Turkic Central Asian states, and there was a strong reverence for the Islamic founder’s family that often translated into reverence for the Sufi saints part of the same lineage. There was a thesis called: “Sufis, Saints, and Shrine: Piety in the Timurid Period, 1370-1507” by Rubina Kause Salikuddin that examines this very subject.
The Hindu influence on South Asian Islam was probably the Islamic yoga tradition and the bit where many Sufi saints took a yogic lifestyle, even to the point of dressing like a yogi. Sufis and Naths used to intermix with each that there were even Muslim Naths. A good (very ironic) example is Yogi Aditynath’s (Ajay Bisth) teacher/guru, Gul Mohammad Patha, who took on the title Gulabnath Bapu after initiation. Also, the Yogin romances, works like Padmavat, are a legacy of religious intermixing.
Fascinating wow
Qawwali is a “Hindu influence” on South Asian Islam. Sufis saw how Hindus responded to music and realized that music was an important tool for proselytization.
You won’t find anything like it elsewhere in the Muslim world.
Sufism was also an influence on the Bhakti Movement (and vice versa). Bhagat Kabir was very much a part of that movement.
I’ve written about this in detail here:
https://kabiraltaf.substack.com/p/kabir-oral-traditions-in-the-indian
Thanks for your mention of proselytization.
This is the Hindu right wing accusation. The sufis were at times pretty violent.
The liberal gang always advocates Sufis as someone deeply involved with themselves and swirll, when they have time.
I don’t think sufis were violent. At least I haven’t seen the evidence for that.
I was referring to peaceful proselytization. People like Amir Khusrao realized that music was an integral part of Hinduism and used it to bring people to Allah. This led to the development of Qawwali.
The point is that Qawwali doesn’t have an equivalent elsewhere in the Muslim world–at least not that I’m aware of.
Well, Muslims in India are not having state power for more than 150 years. How many Hindus have become Muslim by listening to qawwalis? 100?
So these Sufis were essentially agents of state power, in a different manner.
That itself is a western intervention that created this kind of artifical distinction..
Sufis were muslims but just spiritual muslims who depending on the person would use violence or not.
Honestly, a lot of things that can be said about one muslim order or group cannot be said about other. Both the left and right fall into the trap of essentialization.
Pir worship has nothing to do with South Asian Hinduism. It’s quite common throughout the MiddleEast and Central Asia. Sufi Islam (which is like 80% of Muslim converts) are pretty high on this.
You can’t really compare Christianity and Islam. Muslims consider the Holy Trinity to be insufficiently monotheistic. Christ is God’s son but he’s also God in human form. So it’s a bit confusing.
Remember that I used to attend church every Sunday when I sang with the National Cathedral so I’m quite familiar with the Holy Trinity 🙂
In Surah Al-Iklhas the Quran clearly states “He has never had offspring, nor was He born” Muslims believe that the Quran is the word of God. So Islam is uncompromisingly monotheistic.
The point is that I see where you are going with your analogy about the Satanic Verses but believing Muslims will find it actually offensive.
Pir worship doesn’t involve worshiping an entity other than Allah. People pray to the saint to intercede with Allah. Of course, reform movements like Wahabbism do think that worship of Sufi saints is not strictly Islamic. That’s their point of view.
What Q wrote was pretty offensive tbh
I keep saying I don’t agree with him.
We are all offended by different things. His views don’t cross my red lines since they were not a personal attack on me nor were they anti-Pakistan. Feminism is not the hill I’m going to die on. I really don’t care that much.
My mother is an educated woman. She’s a medical doctor who has practiced medicine in the US. Even she would agree the primary duty of a woman is to be a good wife and mother. That’s a pretty normal view in Pakistan (even perhaps across South Asia).
I do think there was not really a need to bring up the Satanic Verses. You know how problematic this is. It got a whole fatwa against Rushdie.
Not going to belabor this point further but even I find this concept of “daughters of God” distasteful and I’m not all that religious.
Let us Pray & Reflecf on it..
//Pir Worship (so prevalent in South Punjab – Sindh, the oldest Muslim parts of the Indian Subcontinent) are essentially holdovers from Hindu practises. they are not really Islamic_//
I used to think this as well until I realised that Turkic countries not Arab countries are where most muskim convertor came from.
This is a Turkish culture holdover from their own shamanic tradition that assimilated in India soil.
Not sure if this can be a generalized assertion though. Many communities in India still practice ancestor worship even though they may nominally be any religion. I’d be surprised if communities like Jats that have still have some form of ancestor worship gave up on that overnight upon conversion. It could be that it may have transformed in to pir worship.
But pirs are not ancestors of people. They are people with high spirituality who have the power to intercede on your behalf with God. Like saints in the catholic church but the pir has actual power as well like with shamanic practise.
Yes, Catholic saints are the correct comparison.
+1
where is Dhurandhar?
Aa gaya mein
Phew –
Fantasy is subconscious preference, the guiding light of a person from within.
People will often refuse to admit their fantasies but when presented with unfettered opportunity, they will act upon them.
If that’s what awakens her sexually, why deny it? Never seen a man denying that watching naked female form is sexually arousing for him. Women are allowed to deny what they find arousing, because society judges them harshly if they accept it. But society judges them harshly because what they find arousing is the eventual death of society. We are already seeing this play out today, it’s undeniable.
There is no evidence that reducing female agency produces cultural rot. In fact, all evidence points to the contrary. Every civilization that ascends, ascends due to the masculine. The desire for conquest, consildation, domination, and creation is a masculine trait, and every empire, every civilization and every nation state today was formed because of it.
The female maintains the bond of society of society once the society is established, to nurture life and to blunt the excess of the masculine. However the femninine is unable to make the hard decisions, the feminine is indecisive, and therefore unable to weild power successfully.
There does not mean that there are no exceptions, there are many men with feminine frames and females with masculine frames. But since we are talking generally, what I said above holds true in that sense.
Bro i say this with full sincerity please read what actual feminists and critics of these ideas say, and by read I mean read long form articles and the like, the views you are presenting are rather shallow, very convenient and honestly frightening in the way it sees women
//This is why the Dharmic Subcontinent (Jambudvīpa) must centre Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram. The unspeakably ancient Hindu civilisation kept its mothers as gods. The land is feminine, the river is feminine, the nation is feminine. Power runs through Shakti, not despite her. Where the goddess sits at the centre of the cosmology, the woman in the drama does not need to be broken to be loved. The civilisation has at least already imagined her Sovereign.//
I may get pushback from others here and even snide remarks on my birth religion influencing my viewpoints but I think this needs to be said
Believing or worshipping female deity’s does not do do anything to prevent patriarchy and misogyny from stemming. Even Greece had female deities and still thought of women as second class citizens and fundamentally deformed.
In India, barring exceptions women were not educated, were seen as extensions of their sons, husband’s, or father’s at different points in life and institution like the caste system or jati system could only come up by restricting the autonomy of women.
We cant really claim that a society where rape is blamed on women, where it is seen as a legitimate way to get back at other communities and until the last century did not seriously invest in their education, barring exceptions, respects women more thsn a society with no female deities.
Furthermore India also has its own manosphere and incels who say the exact same thing as what Q is saying. Have a look at thr below to see that the view Q espouses come less from his Islamic background and more from the fact that men all over the world are anxious about losing power and blaming women is an easy way out than resolving issues within themselves.
https://www.thenewsminute.com/topic/the-indian-manosphere
If deification obscures such basic things then we need to wonder if it has any social value since I dont see any difference between many societies in their treatment of women.
Well said!
I also think that the thing about “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” is not a particularly good take.
A one-to-one comparison would be between Pakistani and Indian dramas. Admittedly, I haven’t watched Indian soaps for more than a decade, but when I used to watch them they were full of crying women– not that dissimilar from Pakistani dramas. I have already mentioned “Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak”. Others were “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” and “Sapna Babul Ki Bidaai”.
I don’t really want to get into a discussion of Hinduism but even the “Ramayana” has the episode of the agni pariksha where Sita is accused of being unfaithful to Rama with Ravana. In a modern context, this would be seen as blaming the victim of sexual assault.
I agree that Q’s views don’t necessarily have much to do with Islam but are just the views of socially conservative men.
To be clear, I’m not a “feminist”. My views probably differ from Q’s because I grew up in the West. I am center-left. I believe that individuals (whatever their gender) have the right to do what they want in most cases. But if one is speaking in the Pakistani context, the normative belief is that a woman’s primary job is to be a wife and mother. Similarly, it is a man’s job to provide for his wife and children.
These are quite normal views and not necessarily problematic or offensive.
lovely comment
Yes, I always learn a lot from Calvin’s comments.
I would add that we see differences in the treatment of women in the secular West as compared to the developing world (or the “Global South” as I think we are supposed to call it these days). This is–in large part– due to feminism.
For example, marital rape is not a crime in India (at least it wasn’t last time I checked). The society believes that merely by virtue of being a man’s wife, she is obligated to sleep with him on demand. Even in the UK, marital rape was only criminalized as late as 1991.
I referred to this in my review of John Galsworthy’s “The Forsyte Saga” in which marital rape is a crucial part of the plot:
https://kabiraltaf.substack.com/p/review-the-forsyte-saga-by-john-galsworthy
You are again doing bad faith arguments and “sem2sem” when it literally isn’t.
India is no Scandinavia regarding women but to deny it is far more liberal compared to Pakistan regarding gender is just being purposely obtuse. And the gap is growing.
There might be a manosphere in India but they consist of kids on reddit not forty year old adults living in the diaspora commenting nonsense on this site which has nothing to do with the manosphere.
No Indians on this site even espouses anything like that regarding gender (or other right wing positions the Crescentiate adopt including on religion and the military).
Can we please stop comparing ourself with Pakistan? Pakistan being worse for various reasons than parts of India in the south or east does not mean that there is no misogyny
My main point was simply that worshipping female deities does not mean a society wont be misogynistic, patriarchal or manosphere ideas that demean women wont find an audience.
//There might be a manosphere in India but they consist of kids on reddit not forty year old adults living in the diaspora commenting nonsense on this site which has nothing to do with the manosphere.//
Whatever Q says is directly from the manosphere literally verbatim.
Toxic masculinity is directly proportional to the leeway given by the scripture. So, yes all religions are patriarchal and anti-women. But the degree vastly differs and manifests as such.
To generalize and claim that it is only human nature obfuscates the role religion plays in misogyny perfectly exemplified by Q here.
+1
Except for blasphemy driven crimes, the same kind of crimes happen throughout north of the subcontinent.
Furthermore,both India and Pakistan have similar levels of female participation in university level at close to 48%
Women make up 15.3% of all registered advocates in india and 17% in pakistan
Women make up 5% of the bureaucracy, and 2% of the police in pakistan and but this number is 25% of the bureaucracy but 8% in police.
68% of women in pakistan are in agriculture as labour while 64% of women in india are doing in India.
There is no great difference due to religions here.
This has nothing to do with South Asia, but since we are discussing gender and sexuality, I thought I’d share this here:
“Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray: The Controversy around the novel’s depiction of homoeroticism”
https://kabiraltaf.substack.com/p/oscar-wildes-the-picture-of-dorian
“TN Gov should’ve asked Vijay to form govt; SIR explains scale of BJP victory in Bengal”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nbg5GPMefs
[…] Open Thread: Pakistan’s Demons are The Daughters of God – Brown Pundits on Indians and Pakistani dramas […]
BB: “No Indians on this site even espouses anything like that regarding gender (or other right wing positions the Crescentiate adopt including on religion and the military).”
I’ve said many times now that I don’t agree with Q’s position on feminism. I personally would never use a phrase like “the poison of feminism”. But Q is entitled to his opinions.
As for the Indians on this site not adopting right-wing positions, this is factually incorrect. We have had people here defending the construction of a Ram Temple where Babri used to be. There are numerous other examples of anti-Muslim comments if one only goes back and looks.
I think we have to face the fact that (with some honorable exceptions) BP right now mostly features right-wing Indians and right-wing Pakistanis.
So let’s not pretend that the Indians are super left wing. Calvin seems like the only commenter here who I would say is on the left.