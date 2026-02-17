Pakistan – The Sick Man of the Indian Subcontinent

So the UN HDI numbers for 2023 were out last year.

https://hdr.undp.org/data-center/human-development-index

Global Data Lab is an organization that uses this data (amongst other data) to create “sub-national” HDI.

https://globaldatalab.org/

One thing you can see from the map is that the only border which is so distinct is the India-Pakistan one. If one does not know they will not be able to make the borders of India-Nepal, India-Bangladesh, India-Bhutan or Pakistan-Afghanistan.

Thing is not only does Pakistan have the lowest HDI in the Indian subcontinent (only one in UN’s “low” HDI below 0.55. Everyone else is above 0.6), it will also have the lowest per capita income in 5 years, going below Nepal.

In fact, the World Bank has removed Pakistan from “South Asia” and classifies them as part of MENAP because their growth data is so different from the rising economies of the subcontinent.

https://www.worldbank.org/ext/en/region/mena

https://www.worldbank.org/ext/en/region/sar

And not only are the other desi countries leaving Pakistan behind, many sub-saharan African countries are as well.

HDI of SSA countries vis a vis Pakistan

GDP pci of SSA countries vis a vis Pakistan

Dark days ahead for Pakistan.