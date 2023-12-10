The Indic Explorer Show Ep 34 – History of Goa & The Horrors of Goa Inquisition- with Archeologist Sawani Shetye

On the 34th Episode of The Indic Explorer Show, I spoke to Archeologist Sawani Shetye from Goa. She spoke the history and culture of the state, its portrayal in the media & popular cinema and most importantly we had a detailed discussion on the Portuguese Inquisition of Goa.
The Indic Explorer YouTube channel focusses on the interplay of Indic culture with modernity explored through different facets in the socio-cultural sphere.
