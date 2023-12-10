The Indic Explorer Show Ep 34 – History of Goa & The Horrors of Goa Inquisition- with Archeologist Sawani Shetye

On the 34th Episode of The Indic Explorer Show, I spoke to Archeologist Sawani Shetye from Goa. She spoke the history and culture of the state, its portrayal in the media & popular cinema and most importantly we had a detailed discussion on the Portuguese Inquisition of Goa.

The Indic Explorer YouTube channel focusses on the interplay of Indic culture with modernity explored through different facets in the socio-cultural sphere.

Do subscribe to the channel at https://www.youtube.com/theindicexplorer

and follow me here

Twitter- https://twitter.com/theindicexplor1

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/theindicexplorer/

Substack-https://digitaldharma.substack.com/

Spotify – https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/MobfQp83uzb

Published by

Vineet

I do a podcast on YouTube on my channel The Indic Explorer. It is an Indic cultural podcast which focusses on the theme of different facets of Indic culture and its interplay with modernity. Twitter- https://twitter.com/theindicexplor1 Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/theindicexplorer/ Substack- https://digitaldharma.substack.com/

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brown Pundits
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x